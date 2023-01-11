Startup company files lawsuit against McDonald's over broken ice cream machines

Kytch, a small startup company that had been working to invent and sell a device designed to fix McDonald's notoriously broken ice cream machines, has filed a legal complaint against McDonald's.

The co-founders of Kytch, Melissa Nelson and Jeremy O'Sullivan, are seeking $900 million in damages.

According to a report on Wired.com , since 2019, Kytch has sold a gadget designed to be installed inside McDonald's ice cream machines. The device would intercept the machines' internal communications and send them out to a web or smartphone interface to help owners remotely monitor and troubleshoot the machines.

The legal complaint focuses on emails that McDonald's sent to every franchisee in November 2020, instructing them to pull Kytch devices out of their ice cream machines immediately.

These emails warned franchisees that the Kytch devices not only violated the ice cream machines' warranties but also posed a safety threat. Kytch describes the claims as false and defamatory, according to the complaint.

Documents have been filed in court, but it is yet unclear how it will be resolved.