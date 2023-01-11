Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart storesEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
Related
abc45.com
WSPD investigates shooting on Waughtown Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers are investigating an early morning shooting on Waughtown St. near Norton St. The victim was found in a car but officers believe the initial shooting happened on Tara Court. Officers said the victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. If you have information on the shooting contact Winston-Salem Police (336)-773-7700.
abc45.com
Three Men Hospitalized After Winston-Salem Shooting, Police Say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Friday drive-by shooting on LaDeara Crest Lane has left three men hospitalized. WSPD say that one of the three men are in critical condition, and the other two are stable. They were all reportedly walking when they were shot. No suspect information is available at this time, as this investigation is ongoing.
abc45.com
Large Police Presence Near Summit Ave. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are on-scene near Hicone Road and Summit Avenue in Greensboro. Reports had a firearm going off several times before 8:00 a.m. today. Deputies arrived to the sound of additional gunfire. One sduspect was taken into custody without any reported injuries.
abc45.com
Two Arrested in Domestic Disturbance, RCSO say
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday, Randolph County Sheriffs arrived at a Thomasville home on Wright Road for an assault claim. Upon arrival, deputies met with the caller who reported that James Aaron Sheffield, 35, had assaulted her. Deputies escorted the female back to the address where the incident occurred to retrieve personal items and for deputies to speak with Sheffield.
abc45.com
Man Hospitalized After Multiple Shots on Lambeth Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Thursday, Winston-Salem Police were dispatched to a shooting 3500 block of Lambeth Street. Shortly after the call was sent, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was inside a car when unknown subjects shot the victim. The victim was brought to another location and then received a ride to the hospital. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
abc45.com
Rockingham County Man Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, Rockingham County Sheriffs and other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in Summerfield. As a result of the search, Gerald Eugene Mabe 60, of 252 Sleepy Hollow Ln. was arrested and charged with Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Mabe was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $300,000 secured bond.
abc45.com
Card Skimmers Found at Greensboro Walmart Stores, Police Say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have confirmed that card skimmers have been found at ,multiple Walmart stores. This comes nine days after skimmers were found at two stores in High Point, but GPD is unsure if these cases are related or if anyone's been targeted yet. This is a developing story.
abc45.com
Card skimmers in Greensboro
Dozens of Walmart customers in Greensboro could be scam victims, police say they found skimmers at Walmarts throughout the city. “I'm wondering how that can happen,” said Greensboro resident Vernon Bell. Bell is happy he used cash to pay today. “Today is the one day I used cash normally,...
abc45.com
Additional Charges Issues in December Fatal Crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Additional charges for Gene Kevin Reyes include Displaying a Fictitious Registration Plate, Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia and Careless and Reckless Driving. Reyes was arrested for his role in a fatal crash on Martinsville Street on December 19....
abc45.com
Carver High School Hires New Football Coach
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carver High School has announced Leon Moore as the new head football coach. He is already familiar to Carver staff and families, as he was Carver's defensive coordinator and line coach since 2022. He is also a Carver alumnus. “Coach Moore is coming back home as...
abc45.com
Affordable housing a concern in Winston-Salem as prices continue to rise
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For students like Autumn Knight it’s a scary time to rent. “Having to live in areas that are further away from work and stuff like that it’s almost made it to the point where I would almost rather go back home and drive further to get here,” said Knight, a senior at Wake Forest University.
abc45.com
Mario The Maker Magician makes a stop in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — People of all ages are welcomed to enjoy Mario the Maker Magician at the High Point Theatre Friday January, 13th. Mario is apart of the maker movement, which means he not only buys his props but also creates new things out of them. All the robots in his act are handmade by Mario.
abc45.com
Urban Loop scheduled to open soon
Greensboro — The Triads flow of traffic is soon to change as construction workers finish up the final details of the Urban Loop. This project took nearly 10 years to complete NCDOT Spokesperson Aaron Moody says this is a great accomplishment for the city. "We’re glad to be able...
Comments / 0