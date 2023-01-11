ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwcolumbus.com

Couple charged in death of 8-month-old boy surrenders, after nearly 48 hours on the run.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The couple wanted in the death of the woman’s infant son is now in custody. Columbus police confirmed Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, turned themselves Friday morning in Perry County. They are charged with murder in connection with the death of eight-month-old Marquell Smith, who died Monday night at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3 sought in south Columbus fatal shooting at McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to a scene at a McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South High Street at 9:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Puppy stolen from Grove City home during armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A family is without their furry best friend after she was stolen at gunpoint early Friday morning. "When you’re defenseless like that and somebody’s holding you at gunpoint it’s scary," said a man who wants to remain anonymous for his safety. "He had a laser sight on his pistol, and I could see it waving back and forth between the ground and my head."
GROVE CITY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy