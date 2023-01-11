Read full article on original website
Ohio man searching for stolen car outside McDonalds dies from gunshot wound
Christopher Mateen was looking for his car near a fast food restaurant in Columbus, Ohio Saturday morning. Mateen, 43, was searching for his stolen car near a McDonalds in south Columbus when he was shot at around 9:20 a.m., according to abc6. He was taken to the Grant Medical Center,...
2 arrested in death of Ohio baby, blamed injuries on 3-year-olds
A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman turned themselves into jail on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy.
NBC4 Columbus
Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody for death of Columbus infant
A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy. Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody …. A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in...
Marion man sentenced to life in prison for raping 7-year-old girl
A Marion man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the rape of a 7-year-old girl.
cwcolumbus.com
Couple charged in death of 8-month-old boy surrenders, after nearly 48 hours on the run.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The couple wanted in the death of the woman’s infant son is now in custody. Columbus police confirmed Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, turned themselves Friday morning in Perry County. They are charged with murder in connection with the death of eight-month-old Marquell Smith, who died Monday night at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
3 sought in south Columbus fatal shooting at McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to a scene at a McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South High Street at 9:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers […]
48-year-old Marion woman found dead by police; death considered 'suspicious'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marion police are considering the death of a 48-year-old woman "suspicious," according to Chief Jay McDonald. Officers were called to the 400 block of Thompson Street in Marion on Thursday at 11:04 a.m. for a report of a deceased person. When officers arrived, they found Teresa Gibson dead.
Father of murdered 8-month-old: ‘Show forgiveness, show grace’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — DaShawn Smith remembers one of his fondest memories of his son, Marquel, with a smile. He was holding his son on his chest as the baby slobbered on him. “That was the last day I held him,” Smith said. That was Nov. 8. Almost exactly...
sciotopost.com
Perry County Arrests 25-Year-Old Man in Connection of Gun Shot Victim
PERRY COUNTY – On January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The...
14-year-old involved in high-speed chase also wanted in east Columbus fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy involved in a high-speed chase across central Ohio Friday morning is also a suspect in a homicide from last month. A Hyundai Tucson was reported stolen just before 4 a.m. and was quickly spotted. According to a run report obtained by CrimeTracker 10,...
cwcolumbus.com
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north Columbus convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year’s Day. Police say that on Jan. 1 just after 5 a.m., two men and one woman went into a store on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue and stole […]
Columbus police searching for 2 teens accused of stealing vehicle, leading officers on high-speed chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for two teenage boys who were allegedly involved in a high-speed chase that ended near the Linden area Friday morning. The chase reportedly started around 4 a.m. Police said the juveniles, who are potential homicide suspects, were flagged for driving...
'It was so hard to watch': Mother of man killed in Short North beating speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sept. 5th, 2022, is a date that will never leave Geraldine Coleman. "It's very hard…very, very hard,” she said. For the first time 10TV spoke with her after the death of her son Gregory Coleman Jr. On Sept. 5 of last year, Gregory was...
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
Delaware mother of 13-year-old who died by suicide this week speaks mental health awareness
DELAWARE, Ohio — It’s difficult to talk about. It’s impossible to understand. The 13-year-old sixth grade student at Dempsey Middle School is described by his mother, Kassi Canfield, as kind and giving. He loved anime, video games, reading and he loved helping others. “I’ve seen him do...
sciotopost.com
Circleville Police are Searching for a Suspect that Has Stolen Thousands from a Local Storage Facility
Circleville – A thief spent hours maybe days going through locker after locker at a storage facility in the South End of Circleville. The lockers located at 150 Edison ave has hundreds of lockers and police are still discovering that some of them have been accessed by thieves. Over...
cwcolumbus.com
Puppy stolen from Grove City home during armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A family is without their furry best friend after she was stolen at gunpoint early Friday morning. "When you’re defenseless like that and somebody’s holding you at gunpoint it’s scary," said a man who wants to remain anonymous for his safety. "He had a laser sight on his pistol, and I could see it waving back and forth between the ground and my head."
Woman Accused Of Kidnapping Twin Boys In Ohio Pleads Guilty To Spitting On Indiana Cop Who Booked Her
Nalah Jackson is accused of stealing an Ohio mom's car with her twins Kason and Kyair Thomas inside. She allegedly left Kyair at an airport and was arrested days later in Indiana, where Kason was later found in the stolen car. The woman accused of kidnapping twin boys during an...
WUHF
'Filth, inhumane, disgust': Tons of trash could lead to apartment complex owner's arrest
PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — Growing piles of garbage are building up anger near Columbus, Ohio. There's an ongoing problem property in Prairie Township called the Galloway Village Apartments. Renters and elected officials have been toughing it out and the township has had to step in. "Filth, inhumane, disgust,"...
