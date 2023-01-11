ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

Investigation Into Alec Baldwin’s Rust Will Come To A Conclusion Soon

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Hq4p_0kBWSMKo00

It’s been well over a year now since Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death on the set of the Alec Baldwin-led movie Rust . The late cinematographer was killed by a live round from a prop gun that was reportedly fired by Baldwin himself. At this point, the FBI has shared its findings in the matter, while Baldwin and Hutchins’ family reached a settlement in the latter’s wrongful death lawsuit. Despite all of that though, there is business within the matter that has yet to be completely settled. Now, a new report suggests that the investigation into the shooting will come to a conclusion soon.

Up to this point, Santa Fe's First Judicial District Attorney's Office has not delivered an official decision regarding whether it will file criminal charges. That’s apparently about to change, though, as the law enforcement entity tells TMZ that the D.A. will be divulging the office’s legal course of action by the end of January. The 64-year-old actor, along with those who are involved or involved in the incident, are said to be within the district attorney’s purview.

Much has been said about Alec Baldwin’s alleged role in the death of Halyna Hutchins. When Baldwin broke his silence on her passing, he described the Rust team as a “very, very well-oiled crew” and cast doubt on the possibility of the movie being finished at some point. Baldwin would say, during a later interview, that he did not “pull the trigger.” The FBI’s investigation offered up findings that differed from his account, though. The bureau determined that the gun used on set, .45 Colt caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver, “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger” without the hammer being placed in quarter-and half-cock positions.

In the aftermath, the Mission: Impossible alum has been hit with multiple lawsuits, in addition to the one from the Hutchins brood. Serge Svetnoa – the film’s chief of lighting – sued the star and his production company for punitive damages. He also accused the actor and the producers of “being “consciously aware of the wrongfulness and harmfulness of their conduct.” Shortly after, another suit would come from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell , who alleged that the leading man was “playing “Russian Roulette with a loaded gun,” among other things.

The movie’s production company also faced maximum fines stemming from an investigation that the New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau initiated. The organization handed Rust Movie Productions, LLC a Willful-Serious citation, which carries a $136,793 penalty.

As a result of the suit filed by the Hutchins, it was determined that the movie would continue filming, with Halyna’s widower, Matthew, now serving as an executive producer. Work is set to begin this month, though the production is reportedly moving from New Mexico to California or the Nevada border. And as details on the principal photography began to trickle in, it was revealed that the investigation took a step forward , as Santa Fe County’s district attorney’s office had received the full sheriff’s report on the shooting.

Based on this latest bit of information, it’s only a matter of time before the D.A. issues their statement on potential criminal charges for anyone. One can’t predict, at this point, whether Alec Baldwin will find himself facing any further legal entanglements related to Rust .

Comments / 3

Related
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Reporter Dies

Award-winning investigative journalist Drew Griffin has reportedly died following a prolonged battle with cancer, according to CNN. Griffin, the highly-acclaimed investigative journalist for CNN, reportedly died Saturday. He had apparently kept his illness a secret from colleagues and had continued his reporting up until the day he died.
The Hollywood Gossip

Josh Duggar Is NOT Popular With His Fellow Inmates, Prisoner Reveals

When Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison, critics delighted in predicting that he wouldn’t fare well behind bars. However, early reports from the inside indicated that, to the frustration of many, Josh is enjoying a surprisingly peaceful existence at Seagoville FCI. According to accounts from...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
MOSCOW, ID
People

Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Head to Federal Prison Next Week After Request for Bail Denied

The couple will have to report to federal prison on Jan. 17 Todd and Julie Chrisley will have to report to federal prisons in Florida next week after an attempt at gaining bail was denied while they wait out their appeal. In November, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined prison term of 19 years after a jury convicted the couple of a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme. On Jan. 17, Todd, 53, will begin his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie, 50,...
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud

Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

The Chrisleys have another setback before reporting for prison next week, more news ICYMI

Slide 1 of 9: No more delays. Todd and Julie Chrisley's request for bail was denied on Jan. 10, meaning they will have to report to prison on Jan. 17. The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars had filed an emergency motion to delay their reporting dates by three weeks. In June 2022, the couple was found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Todd was later sentenced to 12 years in prison; Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars. Us Weekly reported that the duo hoped to avoid prison while they appeal their sentences.MORE: Celebrity mug shots.
In Touch Weekly

RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Is a ‘Complete Mess’ Following Prison Sentencing: ‘She Doesn’t Want to Go’

Time is running out. Former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is a “complete mess” as she awaits a 6.5-year prison sentence beginning on February 17, 2023. “Jen’s been a complete wreck since the sentencing. She doesn’t want to go to prison, and she still hasn’t wrapped her head around it. She can’t stop sobbing,” the insider tells Life & Style. “Her husband, Sharrieff, is constantly by her side, trying to help her keep it together. She’s a complete mess.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Denver

Family of man killed by truck driver demands justice

A Texas man accused of running over a Denver father with his semi-truck and leaving the scene has been arrested.Guillermo Duran was a locksmith and a father to five girls. He was set out Wednesday morning to answer a service call in Arapahoe County. His customer was Erick Mejia, a truck driver from Texas. According to police, the men argued over payment.  Mejia claims he started to drive away after Duran hit his semi with a club. He struck his van as he left the scene but told police he was unsure at first if he struck Duran. When he looked back,...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
iheart.com

Rascal Flatts' J.D. Rooney Reportedly Divorcing Wife Due To Infidelity

Former Rascal Flatts guitarist J. D. Rooney is reportedly divorcing his wife Tiffany Fallon because of an affair. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Rooney claims Fallon is having an affair with her personal trainer. He says the "adulterous relationship" began before he filed for divorce in January 2021, and he believes the affair is still going on.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

“Extraordinarily cringeworthy”: Proud Boys lawyer gets into “shouting match” with judge at hearing

Members of the Proud Boys during a far-right rally on January 8, 2022 in Salem, Oregon. (MATHIEU LEWIS-ROLLAND/AFP via Getty Images) A pretrial hearing for members of the Proud Boys accused of engaging in seditious conspiracy for their role in the January 6 Capitol riots went off the rails Wednesday during a heated argument between U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly and attorney Dan Hull, who is representing accused Proud Boy Joe Biggs.
SALEM, OR
WSB Radio

Man held in Vegas solar-array attack to get competency exams

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A man arrested in what authorities characterized as a terror attack last week on a solar power facility serving Las Vegas Strip casinos was removed from a courtroom Tuesday after becoming verbally disruptive, and his attorney asked a judge to schedule a competency evaluation before he faces multiple felony charges.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Ezra Miller Pleads Guilty, Begins Sentence

Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing and must serve one year of probation and pay a $500 fine. On Jan. 13, Miller admitted the lesser charge, and prosecutors dropped two charges, including felony burglary. The Flash actor was accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a neighbor's Vermont house in May. Initially, they were charged with trespassing, felony burglary, and petit larceny; however, the charges were later dismissed. Miller could have faced a 25-year prison sentence if convicted of the dropped charges, Variety reported. Miller, 30, appeared with their lawyer in person on Friday morning for the hearing, where Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady reviewed the change-of-plea agreement and sentencing terms. As opposed to a jury trial, Miller pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Stamford, Vermont, admitting they had been on the victim's property without permission on May 1, 2022.
STAMFORD, VT
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
179K+
Followers
42K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy