Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community ProtestsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top RestaurantsNathalie writerChicago, IL
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (01/14/23) – David Hochberg with Access Elevator’s Frank Wasilewski, CEO of Lindemann Chimney Rob Lindemann, Tracy Conn of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Access Elevator’s Vice President of Sales Frank Wasilewski who talks about all that goes into converting your tub into a walk in. Next, CEO of Lindemann Chimney Rob Lindemann joins the show to talk about the importance of regular inspections and maintenance for chimneys. Then, the Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford, Tracy Conn, joins the show to talk about their new inventory they have available. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
wgnradio.com
What happens if you walk away at closing?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/07/2023: Real Estate Tax Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. talks about earnest money and what happens when you walk out of a closing deal. To learn more about what Dave Schlueter can help you with go to schlueterlawoffice.com or call at 1-630-285-5300.
wgnradio.com
What do you have to disclose when you are selling your home?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/07/2023: Real Estate Tax Attorney Dave Schlueter with the Law Offices of Dave Schlueter Ltd. talks about what you have to disclose when you are selling your home. To learn more about what Dave Schlueter can help you with go to schlueterlawoffice.com or call at 1-630-285-5300.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 1/13/23: ‘Slowcession’ coming, upcycled dog treats, and Veganuary
Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about why he thinks we may see a ‘slowcession’ on the horizon, how a ‘slowcession’ could provide a good opportunity to invest in the market, if Twitter is hurting Tesla’s stock price, how inflation is easing while employment remains strong, and what he would advise someone who has $100,000 invest.
wgnradio.com
Why are fine dining Indian restaurants growing in popularity?
Nick Kindelsperger, food critic for the Chicago Tribune, joins Bob Sirott to talk about his favorite dishes of 2022 and the history of Garrett’s Popcorn. He also discusses why Indian fine dining restaurants are growing in popularity and food news to look forward to in 2023.
wgnradio.com
Last year’s best dishes and our 2023 Chicago food goals
New Year. New Chicago food experiences to try. The Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast returns and so does Chicago Tribune food critic Nick Kindelsperger to discuss his list of the best Chicago dishes of 2022 with hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff. Nick also shares some projects he has in the works and new restaurants he wants to try in 2023.
These 5 Iconic Families Gave Us Many Things to Love in Illinois
I think we can all agree that Illinois is home to many powerful people and families both past and present, good and bad. If you're ever on a quest to discover Illinois families who have generations of impact on our state's history, you will likely find these 5 names come up the most.
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
Chicago bookstore stacked with orders after refund request
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bookstore in Wicker Park credits a viral tweet for a surge in business as online orders are pouring in at Volumes Bookcafe.But as CBS2's Noel Brennan shows us, it started with a customer asking for an unexpected refund.The business of owning a bookstore is not the most page-turning material. But Rebecca George has a good story."David versus Goliath kind of a thing."That tale is keeping shelves stocked at Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood."Bookstore people are fiercely loyal and will jump into fisticuffs, I think for any bookstore."Like any good book, this story has a...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Want to adopt a dog? Look no further than these pizza boxes!
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Baker Miller Becomes Miller Bagel, Bringing A New, Streamlined Menu To Lincoln Square: Bagels have been the cafe’s most popular item over the years, so its owners decided to narrow their focus as food costs climb.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.749M Opulent Estate Encompasses Classic Elegance with Modern Flair in Hinsdale, IL
The Estate in Hinsdale is a luxurious home where you can enjoy true privacy, serenity and comfort now available for sale. This home located at 317 S Park Ave, Hinsdale, Illinois; offering 07 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 10,637 square feet of living spaces. Call Kris Berger (630-974-6750, 630-975-0088), Juli Konroyd (630-272-9840) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hinsdale.
The 27 Best Concerts Coming to Chicago This Winter
Welcome to the darkest, coldest time of the year. Welcome to the time of the year music venues feel the warmest. This is not the time to stay locked away in your home. This is definitely not the time to enjoy outdoor music. This is the time to defy nature, leave your house and make like-minded friends at shows.
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?
Here's why you may be experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store when you go to buy a dozen eggs. (CHICAGO) Although inflation has been slowing, a recent trip to the grocery store showed me egg prices are still at an all-time high.
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour
Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Pilsen residents fear they could be forced from homes after property taxes drastically increase
Many Pilsen residents say they are unable to pay their Cook County property tax bill after huge increases.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Could traffic be reduced around Grant Park?
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Can City Slow Down Drivers Around Grant Park? New Plan Will Consider Ways To Reduce Traffic, Officials Say: The Grant Park Framework Plan was last updated in 2002. The city is seeking feedback for an updated plan that will be ready by the end of the year.
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
Lori Lightfoot torpedoed over re-election campaign: 'Worst mayor in America, worst mayor Chicago has ever had'
'The Five' co-hosts break down Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's decision to seek re-election and reports her campaign reportedly asked schools to offer extra credit to students who help volunteer for her campaign.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Park doctor pens bioterror novel
Dr. Jenna Podjasek is an allergist/immunologist who trained at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and now works in Oak Forest, but the Palos Park resident also has a passion for writing. Now, she has combined those two interests to publish her first novel. “Particles in the Air,” a bioterrorism-themed...
Comments / 0