WJBF.com
Aiken leaders to discuss planning for growth on southside
Aiken leaders to discuss planning for growth on southside. 3 Augusta colleges hold Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. …. Golden Harvest food bank expands facility to better serve …. Your latest local headlines at 11pm. New Columbia County Chamber of Commerce board members. Columbia County. New powers proposed for Augusta...
WJBF.com
New powers proposed for Augusta city administrator
As Augusta commissioners begin search for permanent city administrator some suggesting that the powers of the position should be increased and are suggesting a work session to talk about it. New powers proposed for Augusta city administrator. As Augusta commissioners begin search for permanent city administrator some suggesting that the...
WJBF.com
Warren County discover homes damaged after strong tornado
GMA Saturday – Weather. 3 Augusta colleges hold Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. …. Golden Harvest food bank expands facility to better serve …. New Columbia County Chamber of Commerce board members. Columbia County. New powers proposed for Augusta city administrator. As Augusta commissioners begin search for permanent city...
WRDW-TV
What Augusta ex-mayor says about latest news reports
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Mayor Hardie Davis is responding to news that Georgia Tech dropped him as a professor and that he tried to give himself access to his city email account after he left office. Citing ethics concerns and ongoing investigations, Georgia Tech has suspended a professorship for...
WRDW-TV
Augusta lock and dam closed after strong storms in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department has announced that the Savannah River lock and dam is closed Friday morning due to hazardous river conditions. The agency also said the south ramp is closed. This comes after strong storms hit the CSRA Thursday.
Military.com
Brawls, Disorder Mar National Guard Boot Camp for Teens
A massive brawl broke out on a parade ground at Fort Gordon in Augusta one afternoon last fall, when about 70 teenage recruits of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy slugged it out. Some used homemade weapons, including metal shanks, crudely sharpened toothbrushes and tube socks filled with metal padlocks.
WRDW-TV
Team to look for tornado paths in McDuffie, Columbia counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service is expected to conduct a storm survey Friday to determine whether the storm which caused several tornado warnings Thursday ever produced a tornado. Part of the survey includes areas in Columbia and McDuffie counties. A strong storm system moved through parts of...
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian injured by vehicle at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident Thursday afternoon on Tobacco Road near Windsor Springs Road, according to Richmond County emergency dispatchers. The accident was reported just after noon in front of a Circle K near a CVS and KJ’s supermarket, according to a witness....
Georgia’s own Okefenokee Joe dies in Augusta at 90
GEORGIA (WJBF) – One of America’s most famous naturalists, “Okefenokee Joe” (also known as international country music performer Dick Flood), died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center in downtown Augusta. According to Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), Richard “Dick” Flood had turned 90 on Nov. 13 at his home near […]
WRDW-TV
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
wfxg.com
Georgia Tech suspends professorship of former Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Former Augusta mayor Hardie Davis has lost his professorship at Georgia Tech. In an email obtained by a FOX54 Open Records Request, chair of the School of Public Policy Cassidy Sugimoto informed Davis that his status as a professor has been suspended indefinitely. The email goes on to say that if the ongoing investigations and ethics concerns facing the former mayor are cleared, they may discuss renewing that relationship.
wfxg.com
AU Health seeks local vendors, subcontractors for new Columbia County hospital
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health is asking for local subcontractors and vendors to help build its new hospital in Columbia County. The hospital says it will host an outreach event on January 25 at the Columbia County Exhibition Center from 4-6 p.m. AU's new hospital in Columbia...
WJBF.com
New Columbia County Chamber of Commerce board members, goals for 2023
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Six new board members are joining the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. Sam Adams, Attorney, Fulcher Hagler, LLP; Francine Burroughs, Senior Vice President of Workforce Solutions, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions; Joanna Conley, CEO, Doctors Hospital of Augusta; Doressa Hawes,Volunteer Program Manager, Golden Harvest Food Bank; Frank Pennebaker, Division Director- Chemical Processing and Characterization, Savannah River National Laboratory; and Ben Tankersley, Vice President, Queensborough National Bank and Trust.
wfxg.com
Local leaders share update on Bon Air Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first to report last year on the conditions at Summerville's Bon Air Apartments. This week, FOX54 spoke with some of the politicians who told us then they were demanding improvement. After Bon Air Apartments failed a HUD inspection, Congressman Rick Allen and Commissioner Catherine...
Tornado Warning photos, videos in areas of CSRA
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A funnel cloud is forming in this video sent in from a viewer on Highway 80 towards the Mayfield, Georgia area. Video Courtesy of Hunter Gray There were also funnel and dark clouds forming in McDuffie County. Video Courtesy of Adam Dye
9 face federal charges for illegal gun possession
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine face federal illegal gun possession charges in the Southern District of Georgia. The cases stemmed from the Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Convicted felons illegally carrying firearms […]
WRDW-TV
As dogs attack, 11-year-old cousin rushes to make unforgettable 911 call
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from Justin Gilstrap’s cousin, another 11-year-old boy who made the 911 call during the dog attack in Columbia County. When Mason Aguilar was playing soccer with his cousin, he had no idea that he would make a call that saved Gilstrap’s life.
‘I don’t need a city vehicle’: Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson giving up keys to office vehicle
It is ready to roll, but Augusta's new mayor is not planning to take the wheel.
WRDW-TV
Take a look at this tornado damage in McDuffie County
Learn more about damage, safety in aftermath of storms across region. Continuing coverage of a severe weather outbreak that affected the CSRA as well as much of the South. Four people were arrested this week after a 17-year-old was found beaten and lying naked on the side of the road.
WRDW-TV
Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
