90 Day Fiancé Was Either Wrong Or Flat-Out Lying About Big Ed And Liz’s Drama In Happily Ever After Tell-All

By Mick Joest
 3 days ago

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 is part of the way through its long tell-all special , and it's looking like some drama is being faked or misrepresented for at least one of the couples involved. Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods already faced scrutiny earlier in the season after a big fight they had featured some continuity issues . Now it's looking like the situation with them and Ed's ex, Rose Vega, might've been inflated or just flat-out false all for the sake of the camera and entertaining 90 Day Fiancé fans.

Tell-all host Shaun Robinson asked Ed during their segment if he had spoken to his ex Rose, who he appeared on the show with before dating Liz, over the past couple of months. When Ed denied that, Shaun welcomed Rose, who then claimed that Ed regularly contacted her, and she had proof. Liz again asked Ed if they'd spoken recently, and when Ed denied it, Rose confirmed and provided a screenshot of a text message conversation between them as proof. Take a look at the screenshot below, to see why this situation might not be what it seems:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jXju_0kBWPzQQ00

(Image credit: TLC)

Both Shaun Robinson and Liz Woods asked Big Ed Brown if he had contacted Rose Vega recently, and that text message is dated back to August 2021. While TLC hadn't revealed explicitly when it filmed the tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, fans have an idea of when it occurred thanks to Libby Castravet's pregnancy.

90 Day Fiancé revealed that because Libby was eight months pregnant with her second child at the time of filming for the tell-all, she could not fly out and had to participate remotely. Libby and Andrei Castravet announced their child's birth in early October (via People ), so assuming this was a full-term birth, it seems highly likely the tell-all was filmed in September of 2022.

What this means is Rose's "evidence" was actually over a year old, and Ed might not have been lying when he claimed he hadn't spoken to Rose in recent months. It's unclear why none of the involved parties addressed this during the tell-all, though it's possible it was talked about and later cut from the episode.

Another theory is that the entire argument was staged and that Liz, Ed, and Rose were all in on the situation to help create drama for the tell-all. Several past cast members have alleged the show crafted fake moments for their storylines, and with Ed and Liz already facing accusations of potentially faking one argument this season, it's not a great look.

If it is true that Ed, Liz, and Rose were part of some manufactured drama for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 tell-all, then I have to question once again why this special had to be four separate parts. It's definitely frustrating as a fan to see some story elements fall apart with scrutiny, and it definitely leads to the implication that some of this reality TV might not be too real after all. Hopefully, there's an explanation for this one, as it has really made me wary of what else we might learn during these remaining episodes.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 tell-all airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. With only a couple of episodes left, now might be a great time for viewers to also check out the 2023 TV Schedule , so they can line up their next new show to watch on Sunday nights after the season concludes.

Comments / 5

Angela Jolee Floria
2d ago

I am so sick and tired of all these fake, scripted storylines. If that's what it is, then call it what it really is--a soap opera!!! It's so far from a reality show that it's not even funny.

Reply(2)
2
Comments / 0

Community Policy