2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns
Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to angrily oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their firearms. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of Alcohol,...
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Gaetz says Santos ‘will have to go through the congressional ethics process,’ but shouldn’t be shunned
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said on Saturday that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will have to face the congressional ethics process over fabrications about his background and questions about his finances, but shouldn’t be “subject to shunning” by his fellow members of Congress. “George Santos represents over 700,000 people in New York,” Gaetz told CNN’s Michael Smerconish. […]
Trump used his deposition in a defamation case to boast, complain, insult Joe Biden, and threaten to sue the attorney questioning him
During an October 2022 deposition, Donald Trump took the time to gloat about his social media platform and threatened to sue his deposer.
