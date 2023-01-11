Investing is one of the ideal ways to build wealth and achieve your long-term goals. So, what should you invest in? There is no one right answer when it comes to this. But there is one thing that can help guide your decisions: diversification. Diversifying your portfolio means spreading your acquisitions around so that the exposure to any one kind of asset is limited. The practice can reduce your portfolio’s volatility over time. With diversification, you can ensure that one asset class or one asset’s performance does not impact your entire portfolio. Cryptocurrency is now one of the most popular investment options.

2 DAYS AGO