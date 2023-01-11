Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs Retrenches 3,000+ Workers, Launches Digital Asset Platform Amidst Bear Run
US Bank, Goldman Sachs, has announced plans to lay off 3,200 workers, starting this week. Falling 2% short of its intended cut-back, close to 629 workers will heave a sigh of relief as they continue to keep their jobs alongside the rest 45,300 workers who make up the bank’s total workforce. The bank, disclosed the decision on Tuesday, adding that such measures are crucial in the face of unfavourable market conditions.
Ferrari Terminates Its Deal with Its Crypto Sponsor Velas Blockchain As A Dark Cloud Hovers Over The Industry
Ferrari announces the termination of its partnership with the Velas Blockchain after 12 months. The premature ending of the sponsorship deal is rumoured to cost Ferrari up to $55 million in losses. Several racing teams in the Formula One have ended their partnerships with virtual currency service providers in the...
NFT Project Orange Financial Debuts Innovative Yield Farming Treasury – Stablecoin Rewards for Holders
The public mint date for Orange Financial, a multi-chain yield farming treasury, has been set for February 1, 2023. Orange Financial will change the face of yield farming and NFTs as the only project of its kind to offer stablecoin rewards to its holders through yield farming. Orange Financial took...
XT.COM Announces The Listing Of SLEEPEE In Its Main Zone
XT.COM announced today the listing of SLEEPEE on its platform in the main zone introducing users to the sleep-to-earn mechanism. As per the announcement, SLEEPEE now joins hundreds of tokens already listed on the XT.COM platform. The SLEEPEE/USDT trading platform became available for trading at 07:00 UTC on January 7, 2023.
AVAX Sees Massive Boost On Avalanche’s Partnership With Amazon Web Services
Ava Labs, the Web3 organization overseeing the development and promotion of the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain, has scored a long-term partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to scale blockchain adoption across governments and enterprises. According to a Wednesday announcement, the partnership aims at helping individuals and developers to launch and manage...
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth $1,050 to arrive Saturday
A group of California residents is receiving payments Saturday that could be over $1,000 from a state program.
Binance to Support Terra Classic’s Weekend Upgrade; LUNC Jumps 6%
Terra Classic has proposed to remove LUNC token re-mints and to increase validator rewards. The proposal received overwhelming support from the community and Binance. Terra Classic (LUNC), introduced following the collapse of the Terra ecosystem, is having a major network upgrade this weekend, at epoch 15,029, on January 14, 04:50 UTC, which will take about three hours to complete.
Cardano Primed For Explosive Growth As IOG Announces Toolkit for Developing Sidechains On The Blockchain
The sidechain toolkit is aimed at scaling Cardano. It is a milestone in Cardano’s Basho era – focusing on growth and adoption. Input Output Global (IOG), the developer of Cardano, is working on a toolkit for building customized sidechains – aimed to achieve scalability while maintaining the blockchain’s security. The toolkit also allows the building of DApps on top of the blockchain, leveraging the benefits of its infrastructure.
Meet “The Blockchain Evangelist” and Co-Founder of REV3AL Mo Kumarsi
Blockchain technology continues to grow in popularity, with different industries like music, automotive, banking, insurance, telecommunication, and media and entertainment adopting it. This trend has been linked to the numerous benefits of blockchain technology. Blockchain is decentralized, fast, efficient, and transparent. It is also cost-effective; blockchain doesn’t have third parties reducing transaction and other overhead costs. But it is impossible to talk about the disruption of blockchain and its increasing popularity without mentioning the blockchain evangelist Mo Kumarsi.
HedgeUp (HDUP) Emerges as the Next Big Thing in Crypto as Monero (XMR) Wavers
Cryptocurrency has become a popular and exciting prospect for many people worldwide. With the potential for significant returns, it’s no wonder that more and more people are interested in the various digital assets available. Among the different cryptocurrencies on the market, a few stand out and garner the attention...
Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Renews Bullish Momentum For ‘$0.001 SHIB’ As Massive Token Burn Expected
Shiba Inu’s choking token supply is about to get a massive cut once the much-awaited Shibarium network launches, a Saturday update by Shibarium’s official Twitter handle “Shibarium Network” has revealed. According to the post, each transaction on Shibarium will burn SHIB. “While on our last post,...
Maximize Your Returns and Diversify Your Portfolio with HedgeUp (HDUP) And ADA
Investing is one of the ideal ways to build wealth and achieve your long-term goals. So, what should you invest in? There is no one right answer when it comes to this. But there is one thing that can help guide your decisions: diversification. Diversifying your portfolio means spreading your acquisitions around so that the exposure to any one kind of asset is limited. The practice can reduce your portfolio’s volatility over time. With diversification, you can ensure that one asset class or one asset’s performance does not impact your entire portfolio. Cryptocurrency is now one of the most popular investment options.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Expected to 60x In The Presale — A Look At SOL Price Prediction
Two of the most anticipated crypto projects to keep an eye on for 2023 are Solana (SOL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). People are starting to see the potential in cryptocurrencies again as the value of Solana (SOL) continues to skyrocket. The price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has also surged over 987%. According to industry experts, ORBN is expected to reach a 60x increase during its presale.
XRP Bulls Building Incredible Momentum As Community Awaits Favourable Ruling In Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit
Ripple’s XRP has emerged as one of this week’s best crypto assets in price performance. The altcoin, which has peaked traders’ interest in the last few days, surpassed its counterparts to secure gains as high as 15%. The move is commendable for XRP bulls, mainly because the...
