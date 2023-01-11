ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Residents upset with ongoing leaks in historic senior apartment building

By Michael Schwartz
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PTw7K_0kBWPPqO00

Multiple people who live in the Kibler Senior Apartments tell 7 Problem Solvers that leaks in their ceilings have gone unfixed for years, and they are looking for assistance.

The Kibler Senior Apartments used to be Kibler Junior High School, which was built almost 100 years ago. Currently it's managed by Home Leasing of Rochester.

"The situation here is not being taken care of, and has not been taken care of," said James VanSciver. He has lived in the apartments for more than two years.

He told 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz in December that he moved out of his first apartment there after a bad leak in the ceiling, and went to a different floor. While his new apartment is fine, his neighbors are still dealing with their own concerns.

One neighbor has a hole in her ceiling, and a bucket underneath to catch leaking water when it rains. The residents there did not want to go on camera, but VanSciver said on behalf of them that the leak has been like that for more than three years, and they asked maintenance to fix it.

VanSciver said the holes are never fixed, just patched up. He called it a bandaid over an open wound.

Schwartz contacted Home Leasing of Rochester, and questioned why this issue has been going on for years, calling them irresponsible. A representative said staff has been aware of the issue, but there has been a change in maintenance staffing in December.

The representative for Home Leasing of Rochester added, "We are responsible. We do work to mediate any problem that is coming up."

Schwartz was told in mid-December the problem will get fixed as soon as staff can do it.

About a month later, on Wednesday, Schwartz went across the street from the property to meet VanSciver.

He said the only thing that has changed is someone came to look at a leak that happened during the blizzard in his apartment, but the holes in the building remain.

He also said the front stairway outside the building has been under construction for more than a year, meaning no one can use the front doors.

"I'm elderly, disabled and don’t have the finances to go anywhere else," said VanSciver. He said for now this is his only option, and he has been unsuccessful finding a place he can afford.

Schwartz contacted Home Leasing of Rochester between January 9 and 11, leaving messages for staff. He has not heard back.

While 7 Problem Solvers continues to stay on top of this dilemma, if you have a consumer issue of your own email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

24/7 public restrooms could be coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Toilets were the topic of a community forum today as a way to support the growth of downtown. Community groups gathered at Universalist Church for a “Flush Forum” to talk about how public restrooms would serve all members of the community including those who are homeless.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bar on East Main Street burglarized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigates homicide at Rochester Burger King

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place just before 8 p.m. Saturday night at a Burger King on Lyell Avenue. The RPD Major Crimes Unit is on scene, and will be providing additional updates as they gather more information, officers said. As of 11 p.m. investigators have […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Locals enjoying first snowfall of 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Some Rochester residents were eager to get out and enjoy the snow Friday before the MLK holiday. We spoke with Josh Doolittle at Cobbs Hill Park. He was enjoying the fresh coating with his dog.” “She loves this kind of weather,” Doolittle said. “She’s definitely a snow dog which is weird […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Missing Rochester teen found safe

Rochester, N.Y. — Update (1/13): RPD confirms that Dahira Ali has been found safe and is reunited with her family. Original story: The Rochester Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Dahira Ali, 15, was last seen attending an event Jan. 7 at Northwest College Preparatory...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Body found in Erie Canal off Buffalo Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are working to identify a body found on Thursday afternoon in the Erie Canal off Buffalo Road in Rochester. Both Gates and Rochester police responded to the call around 3:45 p.m. The Rochester Fire Department called in a special team to raise the body out of the canal.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Neighbors react to deadly stabbing inside Henrietta home

Henrietta, N.Y. — A Henrietta neighborhood was quiet Thursday, after a night many neighbors won't soon forget. "My first instinct was 'Oh my God, I bet he killed his parents,'" said Julie, who asked 13WHAM that we not use her last name. Rajab Banahi, 39, is accused of beating...
HENRIETTA, NY
News 8 WROC

Car stolen with children inside in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family was reunited Thursday, after police say a car was stolen with two children inside. According to investigators, a mother went into a corner store on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue around 3:45 p.m., leaving her 6-year-old and 3-year-old in the running vehicle. Police say at least one person entered […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

Plan for Main St., Canandaigua project takes shape: 'We're effectively going to be redoing this corner'

CANANDAIGUA – A reimagined corner of a highly visible spot in downtown Canandaigua is beginning to take shape – on paper, at least. The City Planning Commission made no decisions Wednesday night on preliminary plans for the former Tom’s Mobil site at South Main and Saltonstall streets. Only a few questions were asked during a public hearing, which will be extended for at least another month.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Daily Messenger

Fire damages Clifton Springs mobile home

CLIFTON SPRINGS -- The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a mobile home and its contents may be related to an electric space heater in a master bedroom, according to a preliminary investigation by the Ontario County Fire Coordinator's Office. Clifton Springs firefighters responded to 2226 County Road 25,...
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man displays gun at home on the west side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a large police presence this afternoon on the city’s west side. Police and the person in crisis team responded to a home on Darien Street off Chili Avenue for a mental health call. They say a man inside showed a gun. Everyone else...
ROCHESTER, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy