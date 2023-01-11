Residents upset with ongoing leaks in historic senior apartment building

Multiple people who live in the Kibler Senior Apartments tell 7 Problem Solvers that leaks in their ceilings have gone unfixed for years, and they are looking for assistance.

The Kibler Senior Apartments used to be Kibler Junior High School, which was built almost 100 years ago. Currently it's managed by Home Leasing of Rochester.

"The situation here is not being taken care of, and has not been taken care of," said James VanSciver. He has lived in the apartments for more than two years.

He told 7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz in December that he moved out of his first apartment there after a bad leak in the ceiling, and went to a different floor. While his new apartment is fine, his neighbors are still dealing with their own concerns.

One neighbor has a hole in her ceiling, and a bucket underneath to catch leaking water when it rains. The residents there did not want to go on camera, but VanSciver said on behalf of them that the leak has been like that for more than three years, and they asked maintenance to fix it.

VanSciver said the holes are never fixed, just patched up. He called it a bandaid over an open wound.

Schwartz contacted Home Leasing of Rochester, and questioned why this issue has been going on for years, calling them irresponsible. A representative said staff has been aware of the issue, but there has been a change in maintenance staffing in December.

The representative for Home Leasing of Rochester added, "We are responsible. We do work to mediate any problem that is coming up."

Schwartz was told in mid-December the problem will get fixed as soon as staff can do it.

About a month later, on Wednesday, Schwartz went across the street from the property to meet VanSciver.

He said the only thing that has changed is someone came to look at a leak that happened during the blizzard in his apartment, but the holes in the building remain.

He also said the front stairway outside the building has been under construction for more than a year, meaning no one can use the front doors.

"I'm elderly, disabled and don’t have the finances to go anywhere else," said VanSciver. He said for now this is his only option, and he has been unsuccessful finding a place he can afford.

Schwartz contacted Home Leasing of Rochester between January 9 and 11, leaving messages for staff. He has not heard back.

