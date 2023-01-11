ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Nottingham MD

Raising Cane’s opens first Maryland restaurant in Towson

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has a new restaurant, and it’s a first for Maryland. Raising Cane’s held a grand opening for its new Towson location this week. A long line of customer’s waited for hours on Thursday to enjoy the restaurant’s famous chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s...
TOWSON, MD
Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?

Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Downtown Baltimore Mexican restaurant La Calle to reopen in Fells Point

A modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Baltimore that closed its original location at the end of December will be relocating to Fells Point. La Calle relied on office workers for business during the week at its former location at 10 South St. When those offices went remote during the pandemic and then turned to hybrid work, La Calle owners Luis and Agustin Sandoval made the difficult decision to close the restaurant on Dec. 31.
BALTIMORE, MD
HoCo's Top Spots to Shop

Create your own shopping tour with this guide to the shops throughout the neighborhoods of Howard County, Maryland. From the boutiques of Ellicott City to the bustling suburban city of Columbia, the area offers a wide range of shopping experiences. With Howard County consistently ranking as one of the wealthiest and safest destinations nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report and WalletHub, this location outside of Baltimore and Washington DC has a thriving economy, mixed with serene farmland views and city landscapes that make it a fantastic destination for a satisfying shopping spree.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
MLK Day of Service: Where to volunteer in the Baltimore area

There are many volunteer opportunities across Baltimore, particularly for a day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Known as a day on, not a day off, organizations are looking for your help to improve the greater good. Here are a few of them:. Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt....
BALTIMORE, MD
Gardeners learn what's new at trade show ahead of spring planting season

Hundreds of growers and landscapers from Maryland and across the country helped gardeners looking for new ideas on what to plant where and when. The Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show wrapped up Friday in Baltimore after covering 350,000 square feet on the convention center's floor. "This is the largest horticultural trade...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wintry feel this weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. January 14th — A wintry feel briefly takes over for the weekend after an above average start to the month of January. Saturday's high temperatures drop to below average for the first time this year. Highs only reach the low 40s under partly cloudy skies with winds gusting up to 30 mph. This means wind chill temperatures remain near freezing much of the afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
Protestors clash over Canton library's drag queen story hour

BALTIMORE -- A drag queen story hour took place in Canton on Saturday.This wasn't the first time the Canton branch of Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library hosted a drag queen story hour for children in the area.But this time, the story hour was met with protestors and counter-protestors.The library hosted the event in partnership with the Church on the Square in Canton. Law enforcement officers were posted at all of the entrances to the church where the story hour took place. Children of all ages and their caregivers were invited to "listen to stories about having pride in yourself," according to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Youth must be accompanied by adult at The Avenue at White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — The Avenue at White Marsh is rolling out a new youth escort policy. An adult 21 or older will need to accompany teenagers younger than 17 at all times while visiting the shopping center until further notice. Shopping center officials told 11 News the policy is temporary but didn't say how long it will remain in effect.
TOWSON, MD
Baltimore County Most Expensive Home Sales 2022

Baltimore County’s most expensive home sales in 2022 were found north of the city, with the most expensive found in Ruxton – the same home as in 2021. The five highest home sales in Baltimore County in 2022, according to Bright, our local multiple listing system, were:. 1....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

