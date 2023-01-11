Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore County Restaurant Week is in full swing
Baltimore County restaurant week has officially kicked off. The half price meals are in full swing from now until January 22.
Nottingham MD
Raising Cane’s opens first Maryland restaurant in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has a new restaurant, and it’s a first for Maryland. Raising Cane’s held a grand opening for its new Towson location this week. A long line of customer’s waited for hours on Thursday to enjoy the restaurant’s famous chicken fingers. Raising Cane’s...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?
Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
Wbaltv.com
Downtown Baltimore Mexican restaurant La Calle to reopen in Fells Point
A modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Baltimore that closed its original location at the end of December will be relocating to Fells Point. La Calle relied on office workers for business during the week at its former location at 10 South St. When those offices went remote during the pandemic and then turned to hybrid work, La Calle owners Luis and Agustin Sandoval made the difficult decision to close the restaurant on Dec. 31.
visithowardcounty.com
HoCo's Top Spots to Shop
Create your own shopping tour with this guide to the shops throughout the neighborhoods of Howard County, Maryland. From the boutiques of Ellicott City to the bustling suburban city of Columbia, the area offers a wide range of shopping experiences. With Howard County consistently ranking as one of the wealthiest and safest destinations nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report and WalletHub, this location outside of Baltimore and Washington DC has a thriving economy, mixed with serene farmland views and city landscapes that make it a fantastic destination for a satisfying shopping spree.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police react to call for chaos at White Marsh Mall Saturday
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County police are reacting to a "call for chaos." Organizers are telling participants to meet at White Marsh Mall this weekend. Shoppers at the mall Thursday were speaking out about the threat of pending mayhem at the mall.
South Baltimore's Diablo Doughnuts moving to Overlea
Diablo Doughnuts announced it's moving from Hanover Street in the Brooklyn area to the Beltway Plaza shopping center, on Belair Road just south of I-695.
Texas BBQ chain opening restaurants in Pasadena and Little Italy
A Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain is moving in on Maryland. Dickey's Barbecue Pit just opened in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, and is also planning a downtown Baltimore location
Wbaltv.com
MLK Day of Service: Where to volunteer in the Baltimore area
There are many volunteer opportunities across Baltimore, particularly for a day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Known as a day on, not a day off, organizations are looking for your help to improve the greater good. Here are a few of them:. Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt....
Cutting reported in downtown Annapolis Thursday
A man was cut with a knife after a fight in downtown Annapolis, near West Street, on Thursday evening.
Wbaltv.com
Gardeners learn what's new at trade show ahead of spring planting season
Hundreds of growers and landscapers from Maryland and across the country helped gardeners looking for new ideas on what to plant where and when. The Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show wrapped up Friday in Baltimore after covering 350,000 square feet on the convention center's floor. "This is the largest horticultural trade...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police address rumors about disturbances at shopping centers
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County police hope a safety strategy will help deter any disturbances this weekend. Additional officers will be patrolling because of the Baltimore Ravens game and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday festivities. There's also a social media post calling for a large gathering at...
foxbaltimore.com
Wintry feel this weekend in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. January 14th — A wintry feel briefly takes over for the weekend after an above average start to the month of January. Saturday's high temperatures drop to below average for the first time this year. Highs only reach the low 40s under partly cloudy skies with winds gusting up to 30 mph. This means wind chill temperatures remain near freezing much of the afternoon.
Protestors clash over Canton library's drag queen story hour
BALTIMORE -- A drag queen story hour took place in Canton on Saturday.This wasn't the first time the Canton branch of Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library hosted a drag queen story hour for children in the area.But this time, the story hour was met with protestors and counter-protestors.The library hosted the event in partnership with the Church on the Square in Canton. Law enforcement officers were posted at all of the entrances to the church where the story hour took place. Children of all ages and their caregivers were invited to "listen to stories about having pride in yourself," according to...
Fowl noise? Maryland couple facing fines over crowing rooster named Wilbur
PARKTON, Md. — A Maryland couple is facing fines over a rooster whose crowing is not popular with their neighbors. Drew and Jackie Tanenbaum, of Parkton, said they acquired Wilbur in August and love his presence, WBAL-TV reported. “He’s just a really funny rooster,” Jackie Tanenbaum told the television...
Wbaltv.com
Youth must be accompanied by adult at The Avenue at White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, Md. — The Avenue at White Marsh is rolling out a new youth escort policy. An adult 21 or older will need to accompany teenagers younger than 17 at all times while visiting the shopping center until further notice. Shopping center officials told 11 News the policy is temporary but didn't say how long it will remain in effect.
Raising Cane's Raises Expectations With Debut Maryland Restaurant
Raising Cane’s is ready for its closeup in Maryland. The popular chicken chain, which has locations across the country, opened its first Maryland restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Towson Row as the company continues expanding its foothold in the DMV region. Located on East Towsontown Boulevard in Towson,...
foxbaltimore.com
Apparent barricade situation underway in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are blocking off roads in northwest Baltimore because of an apparent barricade situation. Police can be seen blocking off streets near Chatham Road. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
Brand new running festival coming to Annapolis
After 20 years of success with other events, Corrigan Sports is bringing a brand new running festival to Annapolis.
realtormarney.com
Baltimore County Most Expensive Home Sales 2022
Baltimore County’s most expensive home sales in 2022 were found north of the city, with the most expensive found in Ruxton – the same home as in 2021. The five highest home sales in Baltimore County in 2022, according to Bright, our local multiple listing system, were:. 1....
Comments / 0