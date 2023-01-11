Read full article on original website
Governor Healey eyes “root causes” response to gun violence
BOSTON – Answering a question about gun violence in Massachusetts cities on Thursday, Gov. Maura Healey said her administration will continue to view violence as a public health issue and said she thinks much of it stems from “a failure to address some of the root causes of violence.”
Massachusetts candidates allege elections turned on “human error”
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 13, 2023…..Both Republican candidates who want Massachusetts lawmakers to reverse or nullify their narrow election losses said Friday that they attribute the alleged problems to “human error,” not to fraud or more politically charged motivation. A three-member House panel set out Friday to...
How much of her personal life does Gov. Maura Healey owe the public?
Gov. Maura Healey kept her personal life mostly under wraps as attorney general, but now that she has stepped into a larger spotlight as governor, it looks like she'll be sharing a bit more. Healey recently shared an interview with her partner of two years, Joanna Lydgate, with the Boston...
Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer
Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
Healey Order Will Require Equity Audit
BOSTON (State House News Service) - Gov. Maura Healey has said that her administration will put an emphasis on equity in all the decisions it makes and on Thursday detailed the "equity audit" that she will soon launch to "get our arms around what's happening on equity right now." In...
Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool
Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
Most domestic workers in Massachusetts don’t know there's a law protecting them
A state law providing domestic workers with basic protections from labor abuses is little known and barely used, according to a yearlong study from Brazilian Worker Center and Boston College Law Civil Rights Clinic. Domestic workers are among the most isolated workers most in the commonwealth: they work in the...
MassDOT: Creating passenger railway service to North Adams estimated to cost $1 billion
Berkshire County — The state’s Department of Transportation estimates that creating a proposed passenger rail service from North Adams to Boston would cost billions of dollars. At least two state representatives who attended MassDOT’s virtual meeting on Wednesday, January 11 believe that the project would be worth the money.
BLM RI PAC seeking charges against distributors of racist materials
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Ocean State’s youth-lead advocacy group is imploring police to locate and charge those involved in distributing hateful literature. Advocates said there has been a rise in bigoted material being passed around Rhode Island. In response, they want to remind citizens that it takes...
State lawmakers asking the Department of Public Utilities for answers on high costs
In response to projections about higher energy costs Massachusetts, several state lawmakers have sent a few letters to the Department of Public Utilities asking them to reassess how the utility rates are set in the state. The most recent letter can be found here. Representatives are awaiting a response from...
It’s Illegal To Throw These Things Away In Massachusetts
There are two types of people in the world. There's the folks who really have trouble parting with things and there's the folks who love to throw things away. I'm absolutely the latter. I really enjoy minimalism, although I'm not a purist. 😁. I know it can be annoying, but...
Governor Announces “No Safe Experience” PSA Campaign
Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law
Persuasive research papers are a yearly assignment in David Scannell’s English classes, and grading them is part of the job. But last school year, the Milford High School teacher faced a new challenge. The New Hampshire Legislature had passed a law in 2021 barring public school teachers from advocating for certain positions around race, gender, […] The post Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Governor Healey & Senate President: Addressing Hospital Staff Shortages Are a Priority
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has diverted ambulances for the past three consecutive weekends, due to a shortage of nurses and staff in their labor & delivery unit. The chair of the department recently submitted his resignation, too. Last month, the Tenet Healthcare-owned hospital combined the ICU/CCU...
Massachusetts acting AG shows support for Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20K in student loan debt
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Acting Attorney General is showing her support for the Biden Administration’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt. Acting AG Elizabeth Dewar wrote a brief to the Supreme Court, saying in part:. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense financial harm to...
Bill filed to rename Columbus Day in New Hampshire Indigenous Peoples' Day
CONCORD, N.H. — The debate over replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day in New Hampshire returned to the State House on Wednesday. Supporters of the bill called Christopher Columbus a brutal figure with no real connection to the United States. "And he certainly never came to the United...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Open Burning Begins In Massachusetts, In These Cities And Towns It’s Never Allowed Though
One of the first things I remember about moving to Western Massachusetts was all of the space for outdoor activity. Firepits being one "activity" I really enjoy, I felt vindicated by my trek out west!. I could be wrong, but I feel that firepit culture (for enjoyment, not open burning)...
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
