ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 3

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Governor Healey eyes “root causes” response to gun violence

BOSTON – Answering a question about gun violence in Massachusetts cities on Thursday, Gov. Maura Healey said her administration will continue to view violence as a public health issue and said she thinks much of it stems from “a failure to address some of the root causes of violence.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts candidates allege elections turned on “human error”

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 13, 2023…..Both Republican candidates who want Massachusetts lawmakers to reverse or nullify their narrow election losses said Friday that they attribute the alleged problems to “human error,” not to fraud or more politically charged motivation. A three-member House panel set out Friday to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Healey Order Will Require Equity Audit

BOSTON (State House News Service) - Gov. Maura Healey has said that her administration will put an emphasis on equity in all the decisions it makes and on Thursday detailed the "equity audit" that she will soon launch to "get our arms around what's happening on equity right now." In...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Lawsuit alleges racial discrimination in tenant screening tool

Two Black women from Massachusetts are at the center of what could become a landmark federal case about whether software that screens potential tenants is illegally biased against Black and Hispanic applicants. Rachael Rollins, the US attorney for Massachusetts, weighed in on the case, Louis vs. SafeRent Solutions, in a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

BLM RI PAC seeking charges against distributors of racist materials

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Ocean State’s youth-lead advocacy group is imploring police to locate and charge those involved in distributing hateful literature. Advocates said there has been a rise in bigoted material being passed around Rhode Island. In response, they want to remind citizens that it takes...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Governor Announces “No Safe Experience” PSA Campaign

Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law

Persuasive research papers are a yearly assignment in David Scannell’s English classes, and grading them is part of the job. But last school year, the Milford High School teacher faced a new challenge. The New Hampshire Legislature had passed a law in 2021 barring public school teachers from advocating for certain positions around race, gender, […] The post Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MILFORD, NH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy