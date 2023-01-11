Fall River city councilor Pam Laliberte was back in court today on charges she harassed the wife of a former lover and intimidated witnesses in the police investigation. She was formally arraigned on the charges today with another court date set for March 16; at which time the defense is expected to again file a motion to dismiss the witness intimidation charges based on what they say is a lack of probable cause and with the support of the victims. A similar motion was denied last month as Laliberte had yet to be arraigned and the case was not officially yet before the court.

