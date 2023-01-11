Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.Sherif Saad AbdelazizBoston, MA
Related
Red Sox Rumors: Boston Looked Into Talented Veteran Shortstop
The Red Sox might have a middle-infield problem. A significant void was created in Boston last month when longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts left the organization to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Some expected Trevor Story would move over to shortstop upon Bogaerts’ departure, but the former is set to miss extended time after undergoing an elbow procedure. The possibility of Story missing the entire 2023 Major League Baseball season is not off the table.
How Red Sox Owner Felt About Boston Losing Xander Bogaerts
Wednesday was an exciting day for the Red Sox, who signed franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers to a 10-year contract extension. The deal for Devers was finalized just over a month after Boston reached a vastly different conclusion with another homegrown talent. Xander Bogaerts, who joined the Red Sox organization all the way back in 2009, ended his lengthy Boston tenure by signing an 11-year free-agent contract with the San Diego Padres.
Alex Cora Jokingly Threatened Xander Bogaerts After Padres Made Offer
Alex Cora, like everyone else in the Red Sox organization, would have loved to see Xander Bogaerts re-sign with Boston this Major League Baseball offseason. But when the Padres pulled out all the stops for Bogaerts in free agency, there wasn’t a doubt in the Red Sox manager’s mind about what the star shortstop needed to do.
Yardbarker
Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite Outfielder May Make Sense For Red Sox At Right Price
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of work to do before the 2023 season kicks off. With the latest injury news about Trevor Story, Boston must decide how it wants to address its middle infield configuration. The team could either bring in external options -- and there still are some intriguing ones still available -- or they could move Enrique Hernandez to the infield leaving center field wide open.
Red Sox, Sterling Sharp Agree To Minor League Deal
The Red Sox have re-signed righty Sterling Sharp to a minor league contract, according to Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. The 27-year-old had spent the tail end of the 2022 campaign in the Boston organization as well. Sharp, a 22nd-round draftee of the Nationals in 2016, got to the big...
Red Sox avoid arbitration with Alex Verdugo, Nick Pivetta, four others
The Red Sox took care of some housekeeping Friday afternoon, agreeing to multiple deals to avoid arbitration with a few veterans before baseball’s deadline to exchange figures. Boston agreed to one-year deals with outfielder Alex Verdugo ($6.3 million), starter Nick Pivetta ($5.35 million), second baseman Christian Arroyo ($2 million),...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champion Signs With Rangers, Joining Nathan Eovaldi
A pair of 2018 World Series Champions will be on the same roster after departures from the Boston Red Sox. One of the more notable moves for the Texas Rangers this offseason -- trailing the addition of superstar right-hander Jacob deGrom -- was the acquisition of right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, after the Red Sox reportedly pulled their multi-year offer.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Can Jarren Duran be the solution for Red Sox in center field?
Remember Jarren Duran? He might yet play a starting role for the Red Sox. The athletic young outfielder has plenty of tools, but they haven't translated to big-league success. Blessed with tremendous speed and raw power, Duran has struggled to hit in various stints with the Red Sox, but desperation is becoming his ally.
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder May Have Hinted At Reunion In Latest Post
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham appears to have no ill will after the club turned down his lucrative club option.
The Red Sox are reportedly deferring $75 million of Rafael Devers’s contract, will pay through 2043
Boston is reportedly deferring $75 million. The Celtics defeated the Pelicans 125-113 on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown posted 41 points and 12 rebounds. Boston will play the Nets in Brooklyn tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Bruins will also be in action tonight, playing the Kraken at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.
Boston Red Sox history: The potency of the 1950 Red Sox lineup
In the long and illustrious history of the Boston Red Sox, no lineup scored more runs than their lineup in 1950. It was an immense amount of offense all things considered, so who did the damage?. During the 1950 regular season, the Boston Red Sox scored a whopping 1,027 runs....
NBC Sports
Red Sox DFA Connor Seabold after announcing Corey Kluber deal
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran right-hander Corey Kluber on Thursday. To make room for Kluber on the roster, they designated right-hander Connor Seabold for assignment. Tomase: Can Jarren Duran be the solution for Red Sox in center field?. Seabold, 26, was originally acquired in a...
Red Sox’ riskiest MLB offseason move
The Boston Red Sox have had an interesting offseason to this point. Public opinion of the team was at an all-time low after Xander Bogaerts departed in free agency to sign a massive 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres, and the front office has been scrambling to fix things ever since.
Yardbarker
FSG Reinforces Commitment to Red Sox, No Plans to Sell
The Boston Red Sox are not for sale. Team chairman Tom Werner has declared that Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group has no plans to sell the team — the third-most-valuable MLB franchise at $3.9 billion, per Forbes. “People should know that not only are our brains into trying...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0