St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoff
Nearly four million passengers used SRQ in 2022, data show
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The records just keep falling at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Newly released data show more than 3.8 million passengers went though the gates in 2022. That’s 21% more passengers than 2021. December was also a record-shattering month, even with a busy storm season. “Despite having...
Repairs to major Manatee waterline to be complete in February
Repair efforts for a major water pipeline, which have become more extensive than previously anticipated, are expected to be complete in February, according to a Manatee County press release on Friday. The leak has resulted in discolored water for some area residents. The repairs for the 42-inch transmission line, which...
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
Winter shelter open today in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County, with city and community partners, is providing a shelter to help those in need due to the drop in temperatures this weekend. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast at 5:30 a.m. It be open through Sunday.
Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
County provides update on Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has provided an update on its construction project for the new pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek. The Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project includes construction of an eight inch wide bridge in the Pinecraft Community. Pile driving operations have recently been completed. The work is in...
ST. PETERSBURG, FL. - On December 3rd, a small plane carrying a family of three from St. Petersburg, Florida, crashed into the Gulf of Mexico just 16 seconds after takeoff. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report on the tragic incident at the Venice Municipal Airport.
Longboat still waiting on New Pass groin permits
The New Pass groin tightening project, originally supposed to begin this month, will likely have to wait until after the 2023 sea turtle nesting season has wrapped up next fall, town officials said. The town expected to receive permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in late 2022 to...
State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
Increased security measures at this year’s Manatee County Fair in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Gates are now open at the popular Manatee County Fair in Palmetto. There are many attractions and lots of food. To make sure everyone is safe, extra security measures are being taken. There is a lot more law enforcement presence on and around the grounds. New...
Crash closes eastbound lanes of State Road 54 in Pasco County
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on State Road 54 in Pasco County.
New bill proposes a new parking garage for Anna Maria
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Representative Will Robinson is filing a bill with the U.S. House of Representatives in the new few weeks that would pave the way for a new parking garage in Holmes Beach. “I’m really concerned about where we are right now with regard to beach...
Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat
Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
Manatee County commissioners discuss possible fate of confederate monument
TAMPA, Fla. — Manatee County commissioners may soon decide whether to restore and reinstall a confederate monument that stood in downtown Bradenton for decades. The monument, which was built in 1924, was taken down and put into storage in 2017. Now some Manatee County commissioners say they want to...
Today will be the warmest day of the next five
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When you live on a peninsula, the wind direction can often determine the weather. Today the wind is out of the southeast turning to the southwest, but always with a component out of the south. That will warm us. It will also moisten the atmosphere, which...
1 dead after Manatee County crash
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An 81-year-old Arcadia man was killed in an afternoon crash in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say two vans collided just after 2 p.m. on County Road 675 at 49th Avenue East. The first van, drive by a man in his 40s,...
Freeze Watch issued for parts of Pasco, Hernando, Citrus counties
A Freeze Watch has been issued for northern parts of the Tampa Bay area Friday, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.
Frigid Mornings the Next Couple of Days
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hardee and DeSoto counties are both under a freeze warning from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Manatee and Sarasota counties can expect temperatures in the mid to upper thirties but they are not expected to drop below freezing. Nonetheless, Suncoast residents should bring in cold sensitive plants overnight, or wrap them in sheets or blankets for the next couple of mornings. It is advised to also bring inside any outdoor pets.
Missing teen found dead in Clearwater wooded area
An 18-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike on Jan. 5 was found dead in a wooded area Friday, according to public safety officials.
Charlotte County to open cold weather shelter
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures are plummeting to near-freezing beginning Friday night. As a result, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition is opening a cold weather shelter at 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte. The building will open to shelter persons needing refuge from the cold Friday and Saturday evenings.
