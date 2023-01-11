ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Nearly four million passengers used SRQ in 2022, data show

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The records just keep falling at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Newly released data show more than 3.8 million passengers went though the gates in 2022. That’s 21% more passengers than 2021. December was also a record-shattering month, even with a busy storm season. “Despite having...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Repairs to major Manatee waterline to be complete in February

Repair efforts for a major water pipeline, which have become more extensive than previously anticipated, are expected to be complete in February, according to a Manatee County press release on Friday. The leak has resulted in discolored water for some area residents. The repairs for the 42-inch transmission line, which...
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Winter shelter open today in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County, with city and community partners, is providing a shelter to help those in need due to the drop in temperatures this weekend. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. at The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast at 5:30 a.m. It be open through Sunday.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Welcome to Winter - Florida Style!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have two cold days, but completely different types of weather. Saturday the wind is a big factor. Gusty winds out of the Northwest, gusting over 25 mph, will make it feel more like 30s and 40s. There’s a High Risk of rip currents at the beaches with these gusty winds. Winds die down Saturday night and Sunday, and actual temperatures will dip into the 30s Sunday morning. Winds Sunday are back to just 5 to 10 mph. Nights are still cool into the coming week, but highs climb back into the 70s starting Tuesday. We’re tracking a few cold fronts that will come close, but rain chances stay low, only 20% to 30%, to end the week.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

County provides update on Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has provided an update on its construction project for the new pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek. The Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project includes construction of an eight inch wide bridge in the Pinecraft Community. Pile driving operations have recently been completed. The work is in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat still waiting on New Pass groin permits

The New Pass groin tightening project, originally supposed to begin this month, will likely have to wait until after the 2023 sea turtle nesting season has wrapped up next fall, town officials said. The town expected to receive permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in late 2022 to...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
WFLA

State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New bill proposes a new parking garage for Anna Maria

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Representative Will Robinson is filing a bill with the U.S. House of Representatives in the new few weeks that would pave the way for a new parking garage in Holmes Beach. “I’m really concerned about where we are right now with regard to beach...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
Longboat Observer

Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat

Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Today will be the warmest day of the next five

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When you live on a peninsula, the wind direction can often determine the weather. Today the wind is out of the southeast turning to the southwest, but always with a component out of the south. That will warm us. It will also moisten the atmosphere, which...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

1 dead after Manatee County crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An 81-year-old Arcadia man was killed in an afternoon crash in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say two vans collided just after 2 p.m. on County Road 675 at 49th Avenue East. The first van, drive by a man in his 40s,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Frigid Mornings the Next Couple of Days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hardee and DeSoto counties are both under a freeze warning from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Manatee and Sarasota counties can expect temperatures in the mid to upper thirties but they are not expected to drop below freezing. Nonetheless, Suncoast residents should bring in cold sensitive plants overnight, or wrap them in sheets or blankets for the next couple of mornings. It is advised to also bring inside any outdoor pets.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County to open cold weather shelter

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures are plummeting to near-freezing beginning Friday night. As a result, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition is opening a cold weather shelter at 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte. The building will open to shelter persons needing refuge from the cold Friday and Saturday evenings.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

