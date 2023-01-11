J.J. Watt Moved to Tears During Tribute Video from Tom Brady and Others

J.J. Watt was moved to tears while watching a tribute video of those who respect him the most after announcing his retirement.

J.J. Watt will go down as one of the all-time greats at the defensive end position and is a sure ballot Hall of Famer when his time comes. Watt recently announced that this season would be his last in his illustrious 12-year NFL career.

Prior to his last game, Watt received a tribute video from his family and players that he has played against throughout his career, including Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady. Most of the players had short messages and as for Brady's message to Watt it was on brand.

"Man, you were a pain in my ass for a long time. It was an honor to share the field with you."

Watt barely made it into the start of the video before starting to break down in tears, which is fitting as Watt has become known as one of the nicest guys in the league.

In his career, Watt spent the majority of it with the Houston Texans where he played 10 seasons before heading to the Arizona Cardinals for his final two. His career stats are those of legends as he posted 586 tackles (combined & solo), 195 tackles for loss, 114.5 sacks, 27 forced fumbles and 17 fumble recoveries, and 2 interceptions.

With his career now over it will be interesting to see what Watt plans do with his extra time. Luckily this is not the end of the Watt era in the NFL as both T.J. and Derek Watt continue their careers hoping to emulate the accomplishments of their All-Pro older brother.

