Report: QB Jaden Rashada Requests Release From Florida NLI

Quarterback Jaden Rashada has requested to be released from his signed National Letter of Intent to play for the Florida Gators, according to a report from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

All Gators can not confirm Nakos' reporting, however, multiple sources have indicated this possibility after Rashada did not enroll at the University of Florida as planned on Monday.

Nakos shared in his report that Rashada held a call with Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin on Wednesday to request the release. The NCAA is expected to review the request and will decide whether or not to grant Rashada's withdrawal.

UF has yet to provide comment on the situation.

Rashada was expected to "come right over" to the university following his performance in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 3, head coach Billy Napier said on Dec. 21. That did not come to fruition as Rashada did not partake in move-in day with fellow signees on Jan. 8 and has yet to begin taking classes.

A former Miami Hurricanes commit, Rashada shocked the recruiting landscape on Nov. 11 by flipping his pledge to Florida in the middle of the night.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound signal-caller from Pittsburg, Calif. detailed his change in course from Miami to Florida on Dec. 29 at the All-America Game media day.

"It was true, you know, that there was always a spot in my heart for Florida and that never went away," Rashada said. "I just had to re-evaluate some things. And I think what helped a lot too was seeing the quarterback position throughout the season, as well, and the positions that they put their quarterbacks in. That also was a big factor."

Despite his draw to the program, it has not been made formally clear why Rashada has backed off of his commitment to play for the Gators.

Florida enters the offseason with Wisconsin transfer and rising fifth-year senior Graham Mertz , fourth-year redshirt sophomore Jack Miller III and redshirt freshman Max Brown as scholarship members of its quarterback room.

Meaning, barring another transfer or a last-second addition from the high school ranks, the Gators will be shorthanded at the position in spring camp and potentially beyond.

"Yeah, there's no question we anticipate adding a player in that room through the portal," Napier said about Florida's quarterback room on Dec. 21, after Rashada and before Mertz signed with the team. "We like to definitely have four scholarship players."

The search for the fourth scholarship quarterback begins, again, now.

