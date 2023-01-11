Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police ask for help in 2020 homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police need help solving homicide from August 2020. Officials said Condorius Williams was found shot to death in a car on I-65 under the 16th Street North bridge. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
wbrc.com
Victim identified in Friday morning shooting, police investigating
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have identified the victim in a shooting that took place Friday morning on 1st Street West. Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities responded to a report of multiple shots fired at approximately 11 a.m. When authorities arrived on...
wbrc.com
One man dead in Tuscaloosa apartment shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that took place just before noon on Saturday. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched Sun Valley Apartments on 36th East Avenue where a man was shot and killed. The victim has not yet been identified. Authorities say that...
BREAKING: Tuscaloosa Police On Scene of Fatal Saturday Shooting
One person is dead after a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, alerted local media to the incident at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Sellers said Tuscaloosa Police and the VCU are on a scene at Sun Valley Apartments off...
Public’s assistance requested in 2020 homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Aug. 10, 2020, on Interstate 65 underneath the 16th Street North bridge. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Condorius Sanchez Williams, 30, of Adamsville, was shot and killed inside a vehicle. Related Story: […]
Birmingham police investigating shooting death of 33-year-old woman
The Birmingham Police Department announced its conducting a homicide investigation into an incident occurring Friday that killed a 33-year-old woman.
Birmingham Police asking for assistance in unsolved homicide investigation from 2020
The Birmingham Police Department published a release Thursday asking for the public's assistance in a homicide that occurred over two ago on I-65 underneath the 16th Street bridge.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman dead after shooting, vehicle crashes into Birmingham apartment building
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman died after a shooting in Birmingham Friday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said the incident happened in the 800 Block of 1st Street West. Police said the woman, identified as 33-year-old Jasmine Clevette Price, was driving a car and was shot. The vehicle...
UPDATE: Attempted Murder Suspect from Boligee Captured After Tuscaloosa Standoff
A fugitive accused of attempted murder in Greene County was captured in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a brief standoff with local and federal police. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers and US Marshals were called to the 2500 block of 10th Street East Friday morning to arrest 29-year-old Roderick Ball, who is wanted in Greene County for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.
police1.com
Man claiming to have 'portal to Hell' charged with firing on Ala. deputies
CARBON HILL, Ala. — A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’' is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
ABC 33/40 News
Phones stolen in smash-and-grab at Apple Store in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab theft that happened at The Summit Friday. Police said the incident happened at the Apple Store around 10:30 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene and learned at least three males entered the store with masks on and...
Birmingham man killed in reported assault
A 28-year-old Birmingham man died Wednesday after sustaining gunshot wounds during a reported assault that's being investigated as a homicide.
wvtm13.com
Victim identified after argument leads to deadly shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: January 12:. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) identified the victim as Jayvonne Banks, 28, of Birmingham. The BPD said a person was being held as the investigation continued. --------------------------------------- Birmingham police said an argument is the cause behind the latest fatal shooting. Officers found the...
Dora officer injured in police chase in Walker County
PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Parrish that resulted in a responding officer being injured. According to the Parrish Police Department, Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris is in custody following the chase. On Wednesday, a PPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Parrish Cordova […]
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
wbrc.com
Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder. On Thursday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned family member of a Carbon Hill man. The caller stated that Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, 33, of Carbon Hill...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Fultondale woman thankful to have survived robbery attempt that led to wrong-way interstate chase
A Fultondale woman said she is thankful she wasn’t injured or killed in an early-morning robbery attempt that led to a wrong-way police chase on Interstate 65 Thursday. A suspect is in custody awaiting formal charges after he was finally stopped after leading police on the pursuit that began in Fultondale and ended in north Birmingham.
2 in custody after car was stolen during robbery in Shelby County
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle robbery report Wednesday at about 1 p.m.
ABC 33/40 News
Human remains found inside vehicle in ravine in Bessemer now identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Human remains were found inside a vehicle in a ravine just off Lock 17 Road Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bessemer Police Department. Police said a contractor who was installing utility poles discovered the vehicle at the bottom of the ravine. Police said the...
Human remains found in wrecked SUV in Bessemer identified as 39-year-old man missing since September
Human remains found inside a wrecked vehicle in Bessemer are confirmed to be those a 39-year-old man who disappeared in September. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the victim as Ricardo Carlos Jefferson. Jefferson was last seen leaving his home at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022....
