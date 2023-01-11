ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police ask for help in 2020 homicide case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police need help solving homicide from August 2020. Officials said Condorius Williams was found shot to death in a car on I-65 under the 16th Street North bridge. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Victim identified in Friday morning shooting, police investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have identified the victim in a shooting that took place Friday morning on 1st Street West. Jasmine Clevette Price, 33, was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities responded to a report of multiple shots fired at approximately 11 a.m. When authorities arrived on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One man dead in Tuscaloosa apartment shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that took place just before noon on Saturday. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched Sun Valley Apartments on 36th East Avenue where a man was shot and killed. The victim has not yet been identified. Authorities say that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Public’s assistance requested in 2020 homicide investigation

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Aug. 10, 2020, on Interstate 65 underneath the 16th Street North bridge. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Condorius Sanchez Williams, 30, of Adamsville, was shot and killed inside a vehicle. Related Story: […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

UPDATE: Attempted Murder Suspect from Boligee Captured After Tuscaloosa Standoff

A fugitive accused of attempted murder in Greene County was captured in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a brief standoff with local and federal police. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said TPD officers and US Marshals were called to the 2500 block of 10th Street East Friday morning to arrest 29-year-old Roderick Ball, who is wanted in Greene County for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied building.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
police1.com

Man claiming to have 'portal to Hell' charged with firing on Ala. deputies

CARBON HILL, Ala. — A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’' is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
CARBON HILL, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Phones stolen in smash-and-grab at Apple Store in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a smash-and-grab theft that happened at The Summit Friday. Police said the incident happened at the Apple Store around 10:30 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene and learned at least three males entered the store with masks on and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Victim identified after argument leads to deadly shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: January 12:. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) identified the victim as Jayvonne Banks, 28, of Birmingham. The BPD said a person was being held as the investigation continued. --------------------------------------- Birmingham police said an argument is the cause behind the latest fatal shooting. Officers found the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Dora officer injured in police chase in Walker County

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a police chase in Parrish that resulted in a responding officer being injured. According to the Parrish Police Department, Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris is in custody following the chase. On Wednesday, a PPD officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Parrish Cordova […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder. On Thursday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned family member of a Carbon Hill man. The caller stated that Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, 33, of Carbon Hill...
CARBON HILL, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Human remains found inside vehicle in ravine in Bessemer now identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Human remains were found inside a vehicle in a ravine just off Lock 17 Road Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bessemer Police Department. Police said a contractor who was installing utility poles discovered the vehicle at the bottom of the ravine. Police said the...
BESSEMER, AL

