CGTLive’s Weekly Rewind – January 13, 2023
Review top news and interview highlights from the week ending January 13, 2023. Welcome to CGTLive’s Weekly Rewind! We’ve compiled 5 highlights from this week’s coverage of advances in gene and cell therapies, including FDA actions, notable research, and interviews with experts across the field. The FDA...
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
How eliminating noncompete agreements could make it easier for workers to change jobs
Recession fears might cause some workers to sit tight, at least for a while — but recruiters expect more employees to change jobs if the ban passes.
Giedre Krenciute, PhD, on Revitalizing T-cells in CAR T-cell Therapy
The assistant member of the bone marrow transplantation and cellular therapy department at St. Jude Children’s Hospital discussed preclinical research presented at ASH 2022. "The struggle here is moving all this research to clinical trials and how many of them we can test. And that will be huge. Because once we test something, hopefully, we'll know if it's working or not. Until then, we’re just making educated guesses of what will work. There's a lot of great ideas and all of them show promise. But I think we were making good strides towards clinical trials.”
Advanced Solid Tumor CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient
The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of B4t2-001. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05621486) evaluating Bio4t2’s B4t2-001, an investigational autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. B4t2-001 is intended...
Virus-Specific T-Cell Therapy Makes Headway in Virus Prevention After Allo-HCT
Several phase 3 trials for AlloVir’s posoleucel are expected to complete enrollment in 2023. AlloVir’s posoleucel (ALVR105, formerly Viralym-M), an investigational virus-specific T-cell (VST) therapy currently under evaluation across several clinical trials for multiple indications, is on track to complete enrollment in several phase 3 trials by the end of 2023 and has shown promising safety and efficacy in preventing common viruses that infect patients who have recently received allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplants (allo-HCTs) in a phase 2 study.1.
