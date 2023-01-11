ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: more storms likely Wednesday night into Thursday

Third week of January brings a third round of severe storms to the region. Impact weather ahead for Wednesday night and Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM Wednesday! Expect low visibility early in the day and a warm, breezy afternoon with some showers.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Warmer this week with showers and storms at times

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Unsettled weather returns to central Alabama this week with occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Check the video forecast for the latest. Despite clouds increasing today, temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs reaching the low 60s in most spots. The pressure gradient tightens some today, resulting in breezy conditions. Winds will be southerly, gusting to 25 mph through tonight.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Woman reported missing in Clay, Palmerdale area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Officials need help finding a woman missing from the Clay, Palmerdale area. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Courtney Michele Williams, 36, was last seen Tuesday on Jade Lake Road. Authorities describe Williams as white, has brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5...
PALMERDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Hale County seeking disaster assistance

HALE COUNTY, Ala. — The federal government is providing relief as many residents across Alabama are recovering from last week’s deadly tornadoes. President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration in Alabama to help bring recovery efforts to the areas affected by last week’s storms. Hale County...
HALE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

FEMA warns of scammers taking advantage of storm victims

Ala. — Officials are fearing the worst from scammers as relief efforts start for some counties in Alabama. Thieves who try to apply for FEMA assistance will steal names, addresses and even Social Security numbers from survivors. Local officials and FEMA want you to be aware of scam...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Zoo participates in 'Superb Owl' competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Zoo participates in "Superb Owl" competition to have a chance at winning a $5,000 prize. The competition is put on by BonusFinder.com. The Birmingham Zoo wants people to vote for resident owl named Chili. WVTM 13 has more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama withdraws from voter registration group

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama has withdrawn from a 32-state voter registration partnership. New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter Tuesday withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a non-profit grouping of 32 states and the District of Columbia. Allen cited concerns over privacy, saying he was troubled...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Plans to build Birmingham amphitheater moving forward

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to build a $50 million music amphitheater just blocks north of Protective Stadium are moving forward. Wednesday, Birmingham City Council heard the plan for it to help fund the 8,500-seat venue. The city would pitch in $5 million along with similar commitments from Jefferson County,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

More people saying landfill fire making them sick

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A landfill fire in St. Clair County has been burning now for almost 2 months, and residents in the smoke's path say enough is enough. Many have grown angry and desperate and say they want something done. Trussville is a rapidly growing area, but many of...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham holding supply drive to help Selma residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A supply drive begins on Tuesday to help residents recovering in Selma. The City of Birmingham, along with the Christian Service Mission and Weil Wrecker Service, are hosting the collection event to help those dealing with the aftermath of the Jan. 12 tornado. “The people of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Gadsden man killed in crash near Ashville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — One man was killed after a vehicle crashed into a tree in St. Clair County. The Alabama State Troopers reported Daniel Hodges, 29, died after a car was driving rolled off Highway 22 just south of Ashville on Jan. 16 and struck a tree.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Residents near landfill fire say its affecting mental health

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Dozens of residents near the landfill fire in St. Clair County have reached out over the last several weeks, complaining of health issues they believe are caused by the noxious smoke. Shenita Wagner lives in Trussville’s Carrington Lakes subdivision. Her home is two and a half...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Bessemer man killed in collision with Amtrak train in Lipscomb

LIPSCOMB, Ala. — A Bessemer man died after a collision with an Amtrak passenger train on Sunday. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Leslie Thomas III, 56, was struck and died at the collision site located at Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb. The medical...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Mayor Randall Woodfin address exhibition driving, again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tuesday afternoon, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin gave the State of the City Address. A crowded room of invited guests and members of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham were present. The mayor mentioned many of the positive things that happened in Birmingham, in 2022. However, there were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sworn in for her 2nd full term

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey began her second full-term on Monday, calling the state a place where “common sense and opportunity abounds" in uncertain national times. Ivey took the oath of office on the steps of the Alabama Capitol decorated with the state's red and white...
ALABAMA STATE

