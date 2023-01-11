Read full article on original website
Related
Impact Weather: more storms likely Wednesday night into Thursday
Third week of January brings a third round of severe storms to the region. Impact weather ahead for Wednesday night and Thursday. Check the video forecast for the latest. Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM Wednesday! Expect low visibility early in the day and a warm, breezy afternoon with some showers.
Warmer this week with showers and storms at times
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Unsettled weather returns to central Alabama this week with occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Check the video forecast for the latest. Despite clouds increasing today, temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs reaching the low 60s in most spots. The pressure gradient tightens some today, resulting in breezy conditions. Winds will be southerly, gusting to 25 mph through tonight.
Woman reported missing in Clay, Palmerdale area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Officials need help finding a woman missing from the Clay, Palmerdale area. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Courtney Michele Williams, 36, was last seen Tuesday on Jade Lake Road. Authorities describe Williams as white, has brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5...
Hale County seeking disaster assistance
HALE COUNTY, Ala. — The federal government is providing relief as many residents across Alabama are recovering from last week’s deadly tornadoes. President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration in Alabama to help bring recovery efforts to the areas affected by last week’s storms. Hale County...
FEMA warns of scammers taking advantage of storm victims
Ala. — Officials are fearing the worst from scammers as relief efforts start for some counties in Alabama. Thieves who try to apply for FEMA assistance will steal names, addresses and even Social Security numbers from survivors. Local officials and FEMA want you to be aware of scam...
Birmingham Zoo participates in 'Superb Owl' competition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Zoo participates in "Superb Owl" competition to have a chance at winning a $5,000 prize. The competition is put on by BonusFinder.com. The Birmingham Zoo wants people to vote for resident owl named Chili. WVTM 13 has more.
Alabama withdraws from voter registration group
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama has withdrawn from a 32-state voter registration partnership. New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter Tuesday withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a non-profit grouping of 32 states and the District of Columbia. Allen cited concerns over privacy, saying he was troubled...
Plans to build Birmingham amphitheater moving forward
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to build a $50 million music amphitheater just blocks north of Protective Stadium are moving forward. Wednesday, Birmingham City Council heard the plan for it to help fund the 8,500-seat venue. The city would pitch in $5 million along with similar commitments from Jefferson County,...
Tuscaloosa mayor insists there's no place for crime after Sunday shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox was adamant there’s no place for crime in the city after a shooting near the University of Alabama’s campus on Sunday. The shooting near The Strip sent shockwaves across the country. “No life should be lost in any circumstance, especially...
More people saying landfill fire making them sick
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A landfill fire in St. Clair County has been burning now for almost 2 months, and residents in the smoke's path say enough is enough. Many have grown angry and desperate and say they want something done. Trussville is a rapidly growing area, but many of...
Gov. Ivey issues limited state of emergency regarding St. Clair County landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a limited state of emergency on Wednesday concerning the landfill fire on Annie Lee Road near Moody. This gives officials in St. Clair County the legal authority to handle the fire that has been burning and causing heavy smoke since late November.
City of Birmingham holding supply drive to help Selma residents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A supply drive begins on Tuesday to help residents recovering in Selma. The City of Birmingham, along with the Christian Service Mission and Weil Wrecker Service, are hosting the collection event to help those dealing with the aftermath of the Jan. 12 tornado. “The people of...
New ball park nears completion in Gardendale
GARDENDALE, Ala. — New sports complex in Gardendale nears completion. City officials hope the new sports complex becomes a hub for tournaments. Opening day is set for March 11. WVTM 13 has more.
Gadsden man killed in crash near Ashville
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — One man was killed after a vehicle crashed into a tree in St. Clair County. The Alabama State Troopers reported Daniel Hodges, 29, died after a car was driving rolled off Highway 22 just south of Ashville on Jan. 16 and struck a tree.
Residents near landfill fire say its affecting mental health
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Dozens of residents near the landfill fire in St. Clair County have reached out over the last several weeks, complaining of health issues they believe are caused by the noxious smoke. Shenita Wagner lives in Trussville’s Carrington Lakes subdivision. Her home is two and a half...
Bessemer man killed in collision with Amtrak train in Lipscomb
LIPSCOMB, Ala. — A Bessemer man died after a collision with an Amtrak passenger train on Sunday. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Leslie Thomas III, 56, was struck and died at the collision site located at Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb. The medical...
Mayor Randall Woodfin address exhibition driving, again
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tuesday afternoon, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin gave the State of the City Address. A crowded room of invited guests and members of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham were present. The mayor mentioned many of the positive things that happened in Birmingham, in 2022. However, there were...
Shots fired at law enforcement during suspect pursuit in Double Springs
DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. — UPDATE: Wednesday morning: The state has taken over the investigation. No other details have been made available. UPDATE: 9:50 p.m.: The sheriff's office confirmed that the suspect is in custody. ----- A large presence of law enforcement has closed a busy highway in Winston County.
Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sworn in for her 2nd full term
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey began her second full-term on Monday, calling the state a place where “common sense and opportunity abounds" in uncertain national times. Ivey took the oath of office on the steps of the Alabama Capitol decorated with the state's red and white...
