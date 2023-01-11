Read full article on original website
floridianpress.com
Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers
This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 1.12.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Florida had mixed results in some economic areas last year, but it continues to lead most states in the post-pandemic rebound.
Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.
floridianpress.com
Last Squeeze —1.13.2023 — DeSantis Champions Law Enforcement— Communist Chinese Have Police Stations in US?—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. READ MORE.
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.
a-z-animals.com
8 Most Common Types Of Birds In Florida
With its forests, prairies, and everglades, Florida is one of the most biodiverse states in the country. Over 500 bird species have been recorded in the state, and some are extremely rare. But others call the Sunshine State home year-round and regularly visit suburban lawns and city parks. Do you have a feathered friend at your backyard feeder you need help identifying? Check out this list of the eight most common types of birds in Florida!
AOL Corp
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the pandemic and exploding mortgage rates, make for a pricey combination. According to Zillow, a typical Florida home...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Chamber Foundation predicts strong economic, population growth in 2023
The Florida Chamber Foundation is forecasting a sunny year for the state economy. Nearly 20 economists and industry experts spoke during the Foundation’s 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit, and there was a clear consensus: Florida is heading in the right direction. “We’re excited in Florida because...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Trey Price departing Florida Housing
Price’s resignation comes as Tallahassee gears up for the 2023 Legislative Session. After nearly six years at the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC), Trey Price is resigning as Executive Director of the affordable housing public-private partnership. Price’s resignation will take effect Feb. 1, as FHFC and other groups gear...
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
Action News Jax
DeSantis and Florida Cabinet eye 12,000+ acres land conservation deals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development. During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
floridapolitics.com
Industry reps invoke Florida’s pioneering film history in call to resurrect state incentives program
‘Thirty-five other states are laughing all the way to the bank.’. Will this be the year Florida resurrects its dormant film and television productions incentives program? Industry members who call the state home sure hope so, citing billions in forgone revenue and the state’s pioneering history in motion pictures.
wild941.com
Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket
Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
floridapolitics.com
Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded
Advocates want the bill to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity to 8th grade. The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade.
AOL Corp
15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
Reedy Creek board weighs Disney World expansion plans as Florida seeks state takeover: reports
While the state of Florida works on a plan to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which governs the land that makes up Walt Disney World, RCID board members reportedly weighed possibilities for expanding the theme park.
mynews13.com
DeSantis announces proposed changes to prescription market
Changes are coming to Florida’s prescription drug market as Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on lawmakers to help lower the cost of prescription drugs in the upcoming legislative session. What You Need To Know. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced potential legislation addressing prescription drug prices. He says the proposal could...
21 Beaches In Florida With The Clearest Water
Florida beaches are great because they offer some of the clearest water and finest sand in the world. The Gulf of Mexico provides an ideal environment for these unique features, making it one of the few places on Earth where this can be found.
