Tennessee State

Westword

Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?

Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?. Brenda. Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Sahan Journal

Lawmakers say social equity is already a key part of a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota. Advocates urge them to be even bolder.

Advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota urged lawmakers Wednesday to take bold steps to ensure legislation would be fair to those who have suffered most because of the state’s ban on cannabis. A mammoth 300-page bill that would create a legal market for marijuana received the first of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Investopedia

Cannabis 2023: Moving Beyond the Pot Bust

The good news for the nascent U.S. cannabis industry is that its worst year ever is almost over. The bad news is that the cumulative toll of the ongoing deep slump in wholesale and retail weed prices is likely to keep mounting in 2023, amid an overdue shakeout of growers and retailers in the crowded sector.
COLORADO STATE
DogTime

How Legal Cannabis is Getting Dogs Stoned

In her Washington Post piece, Susan Coll tells us how state cannabis legalization is inadvertently getting dogs stoned. Amazingly, Coll’s own dog, Dafna, brushed up against the devil’s lettuce in Vermont. As Coll and her husband were hiking, Dafna, who normally  “has the speed and grace of an Olympic athlete,” collapsed. Right away, the pair […] The post How Legal Cannabis is Getting Dogs Stoned appeared first on DogTime.
COLORADO STATE
WIBC.com

Rep. Jake Teshka Discusses Legalizing Marijuana In The Hoosier State

The legalization of marijuana has been an ongoing hot topic within the country. While medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, including the surrounding states of Indiana, it is still illegal on all fronts in the Hoosier state. Grow Indiana Together, a nonprofit that supports to legalize and tax all...
INDIANA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Legalization advocates hope new Legislature will bring momentum to cannabis fight

Efforts to legalize cannabis in New Hampshire are coming back this legislative session, after years of legislative defeats. Lawmakers have tried simple legalization bills and complex legislation. Both approaches have crashed against opposition in the state Senate. But this year, supporters say they’re coming at the problem with their biggest coalition yet.  A sprawling bill […] The post Legalization advocates hope new Legislature will bring momentum to cannabis fight appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Fatherly

Kids' Cannabis Edibles Exposure Grows By 1,300% In Just 5 Years

As more states continue to legalize and decriminalize marijuana, reports of children in exposed to cannabis after accidentally eating an edible are rising, according to a new study in the journal Pediatrics. An analysis of records from the National Poison Data System showed more than 7,040 reported exposures to edible cannabis in kids under the age of six between 2017 and 2021 — an increase of over 1,375% in just five years.
COLORADO STATE

