Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
WTVC
Tennessee bill calls for marijuana legalization in 'Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act'
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants to see marijuana legalized for all Tennesseans according to new legislation filed on Tuesday. Representative Bob Freeman (D-Nashville-56) is the sponsor of HB0085, also known as the "Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act." According to the bill description, a structure for cultivating, processing, and the...
What is the Difference Between Recreational and Medical Marijuana?
When taking the first steps into the cannabis industry, many new beginners often find themselves asking many questions. What strains are right for me? How much should I ingest? And one of the biggest questions to date is; what is the difference between recreational and medical marijuana?
Westword
Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?
Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?. Brenda. Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
DFL lawmakers committed to legalizing recreational marijuana in 2023
Proposed legislation to legalize adult-use, recreational marijuana in Minnesota is scheduled to begin committee hearings as soon as next week. "Minnesotans are ready and I believe 2023 is the year that we will legalize adult-use cannabis in Minnesota," said Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids), who is the lead author on the bill in the House.
Lawmakers say social equity is already a key part of a bill to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota. Advocates urge them to be even bolder.
Advocates of legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota urged lawmakers Wednesday to take bold steps to ensure legislation would be fair to those who have suffered most because of the state’s ban on cannabis. A mammoth 300-page bill that would create a legal market for marijuana received the first of...
Nashville lawmakers to file bill on legalizing recreational cannabis
Currently, Tennessee has no cannabis access, recreationally or medically.
Investopedia
Cannabis 2023: Moving Beyond the Pot Bust
The good news for the nascent U.S. cannabis industry is that its worst year ever is almost over. The bad news is that the cumulative toll of the ongoing deep slump in wholesale and retail weed prices is likely to keep mounting in 2023, amid an overdue shakeout of growers and retailers in the crowded sector.
How Legal Cannabis is Getting Dogs Stoned
In her Washington Post piece, Susan Coll tells us how state cannabis legalization is inadvertently getting dogs stoned. Amazingly, Coll’s own dog, Dafna, brushed up against the devil’s lettuce in Vermont. As Coll and her husband were hiking, Dafna, who normally “has the speed and grace of an Olympic athlete,” collapsed. Right away, the pair […] The post How Legal Cannabis is Getting Dogs Stoned appeared first on DogTime.
WIBC.com
Rep. Jake Teshka Discusses Legalizing Marijuana In The Hoosier State
The legalization of marijuana has been an ongoing hot topic within the country. While medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, including the surrounding states of Indiana, it is still illegal on all fronts in the Hoosier state. Grow Indiana Together, a nonprofit that supports to legalize and tax all...
Illinois State Rep. Introduces Bill That Would Create Regulated Psychedelic Therapy Program
In the opening hours of a new legislative session, one Illinois legislator introduced legislation that would establish a regulated psychedelic therapy program in the state. Democrat La Shawn Ford introduced the Compassionate Use and Research of Entheogens Act, or the "CURE Act", as the first piece of legislation for the new members of the chamber.
ID For Cannabis Purchases In Thailand, GOP Senator Signals MMJ Legalization, MN Bill Advances & More
Retailers Will Ask For ID When Selling Cannabis In Thailand. Cannabis was decriminalized in Thailand in 2022, making it the first country in Southeast Asia to do so. Since then, the country's government has been issuing ad hoc regulations as a way to set up a regulatory framework for the sector.
CT medical cannabis users could face delays
Connecticut medical cannabis users could face delays when recreational marijuana sales become legal at several dispensaries around the state
Cannabis News Week: THC-O Warning; States Making Drug Money
THC-O is potentially dangerous and has a similar profile to the component in vape pens that caused the 2019/2020 EVALI outbreak.
HB60 would add autism to list of conditions for medical marijuana
Earlier this week, the Ohio State Medical Board appealed to have autism added to the list of approved medical conditions that can be treated with medical cannabis in Ohio.
Legalization advocates hope new Legislature will bring momentum to cannabis fight
Efforts to legalize cannabis in New Hampshire are coming back this legislative session, after years of legislative defeats. Lawmakers have tried simple legalization bills and complex legislation. Both approaches have crashed against opposition in the state Senate. But this year, supporters say they’re coming at the problem with their biggest coalition yet. A sprawling bill […] The post Legalization advocates hope new Legislature will bring momentum to cannabis fight appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Kids' Cannabis Edibles Exposure Grows By 1,300% In Just 5 Years
As more states continue to legalize and decriminalize marijuana, reports of children in exposed to cannabis after accidentally eating an edible are rising, according to a new study in the journal Pediatrics. An analysis of records from the National Poison Data System showed more than 7,040 reported exposures to edible cannabis in kids under the age of six between 2017 and 2021 — an increase of over 1,375% in just five years.
