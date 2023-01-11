Read full article on original website
Medagadget.com
Peripheral Arterial Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis Featuring 18+ Key Companies by DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s ‘Peripheral Arterial Disease Pipeline Insight 2023‘ report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and Peripheral Arterial Disease pipeline therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Peripheral Arterial Disease pipeline domain.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Phase 2 Trial of KM-819 Recruiting Patients After Promising Safety Data
Increasing doses of KM-819, a potential therapy being developed by Fascinate Therapeutics for Parkinson’s disease, showed a favorable safety profile in healthy older adults, according to data from the now-completed Part 1a of a Phase 2 trial. The placebo-controlled trial (NCT05670782), which was launched last year, is designed to...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Healthline
Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?
Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial
Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
msn.com
CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare
A new review of safety data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found just two incidents of serious adverse events following the nearly 1 million updated COVID-19 booster shots administered to children ages 5-11 since October. The study, which was published Thursday by the CDC, examined more than...
Vaccine Expert Says Additional COVID Boosters Not Required For Young, Healthy People
Booster shots targeting virus strains "that might disappear a few months later" are impractical for healthy, young people, Dr. Paul A. Offit said.
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
hcplive.com
Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Satisfied with Switch to Adalimumab Biosimilar
Results of the study, which focused on patient-reported outcomes in addition to clinical measurements, mirror findings from other large-scale studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of biosimilars in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Swapping adalimumab with an adalimumab biosimilar did not significantly increase disease activity or result in worse patient-reported outcomes...
Researchers Discover That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract can assist in clearing HPV infections
Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted virus which, in high-risk variants, leads to 45,000 cases of cancer each year, including cervical cancer, throat cancer, and others. As the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in both men and women, HPV affects more than 79 million adults who are sexually active. What’s worse is that high-risk HPV is invisible to the eye, and women must be screened for it to be diagnosed while currently there is no approved testing for men.
MedicalXpress
Recent study offers new insight into deadly fungal invasion of the lungs
Fungi such as Aspergillus are so common in our surroundings that we breathe in hundreds to thousands of spores every day. In healthy people, fungi typically pose no threat, but they can cause deadly infections in those with compromised immune systems. However, it is increasingly recognized that viral infections such as influenza or SARS-CoV-2 can increase the risk of invasive Aspergillus infections even in healthy people.
Cleveland Clinic Study Showing More Boosters, More Covid Infections Is Taken Out of Context
In a daring yet transparent move, a new study from Cleveland Clinic — a non-profit academic medical center and one of America’s best hospitals — produced a disturbing figure showing that the more vaccine shots you get, the higher your risk of Covid (Figure 1):
cgtlive.com
Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – January 11, 2023
Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
cgtlive.com
Advanced Solid Tumor CAR-T Therapy Trial Doses First Patient
The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of B4t2-001. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05621486) evaluating Bio4t2’s B4t2-001, an investigational autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. B4t2-001 is intended...
cgtlive.com
Cell Therapy Development Advances in Hemorrhagic Trauma, Acute Ischemic Stroke
Athersys has made progress in enrollment with its MATRICS-1 and MASTERS-2 clinical trials. Clinical development is progressing for Athersys’ cell therapy MultiStem (invimestrocel), with enrollment having completed in the second cohort of the MATRICS-1 clinical trial (NCT04533464) in hemorrhagic trauma and enrollment having reached the halfway mark in the MASTERS-2 trial (NCT03545607) in ischemic stroke.
cgtlive.com
B-VEC PDUFA Date Extended to May 2023
The FDA made the decision in response to manufacturing process information that it considered a major amendment. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for Krystal Biotech's B-VEC, an investigational, redosable gene therapy intended to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), has been extended to May 19, 2023, a 3-month extension from its original February 17, 2023, PDUFA date.1,2.
Artificial Pancreas; The Novel Breakthrough In Type 2 Diabetes Therapy
FDA Approves Artificial Pancreas With Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop System. The initial artificial pancreas design, also called the "Closed-Loop Insulin Delivery system," imitates the blood glucose control naturally maintained by the healthy human pancreas. That is by continual blood glucose measurement and insulin delivery process.
Study: Irregular and low water consumption can lead to severe health consequences
Though we have studied since primary school days that drinking eight glasses of water daily is mandatory for good health, very few people get to their eighth glass of the day. In a recent study published in ‘eBioMedicine’, researchers have given more reasons why drinking lots of water every day is essential.
cgtlive.com
Rebecca Epperly, MD, on Emerging Clinical Research With Cell Therapy in Leukemia, Lymphoma
The clinician scientist at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital discussed the session on cell therapies in acute leukemias and Hodgkin lymphoma she moderated at ASH 2022. “The big areas we see people addressing in the CAR space is how to prevent relapse, or treat patients who relapse after they've gotten the first round of CD19 CAR T cells? And then how do we get to other groups? … Those are really kind of key areas of interests moving forward that we've been seeing a lot in the preclinical space. And this is kind of one of the first rounds of seeing this very early clinical data come out.”
