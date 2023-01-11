Read full article on original website
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
Knoxville MLK Leadership Awards Luncheon
The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission held its annual leadership symposium at the University of Tennessee on Thursday morning. The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission held its annual leadership symposium at the University of Tennessee on Thursday morning. WATE News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News...
Chilhowee Area Ministries to give out free food boxes on Saturday
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A religious outreach organization in Townsend said they will give people free boxes of food on Saturday, from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. Chilhowee Area Ministries said they will be giving away a box per family, and a maximum of two boxes per car on Saturday. The boxes will be available at the CHARM Backcountry Building, located at 8453 State Hwy. 73. They will not be giving out any early distributions, they said.
Tennessee Black Caucus elects new leadership
NASHVILLE, TN -- The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators elected its leadership positions for the 113th General Assembly of the Tennessee Legislature on Tuesday. Representative Sam McKenzie of Knoxville was elected Chairman by a unanimous vote. He succeeds outgoing chair Antonio Parkinson of Memphis. Other positions elected were as follows:
Knoxville teen to receive first-ever award from MLK Commission
On January 16, 2023 the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission will honor Tylan Baker, 17, with their inaugural 'Youth Award'. Jan 12, 2023-4pm.
Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development
Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m …. Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth...
RAM hosting free pop-up clinic in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will be offering a free pop-up clinic in Knoxville Jan. 13-15 offering dental, vision and medical care to those in need. The clinic will be hosted at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. The event will not require an ID and services will be provided...
Blount County VFW Post rebuilding after storm ripped off roof
A local VFW Post is in rebuild mode and wants to thank the public for helping them rebuild better.
Go back in time with WATE-TV as a longtime employee retires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —If you ever wanted to know what WATE 6 On Your Side was like in the early days, a colleague and good friend is taking us back in time on his last day here at Channel 6. Norm Shipley started his journey with WATE in the...
Oak Ridge Animal Shelter reopens with no restrictions
The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is finally back to full operation today, after years of limited contact.
Foster care report for Tennessee
After being revived from an overdose, Knoxville Fire Department officials said the man fled the scene, risking the lives of first responders in the parking lot. Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house.
Construction Prepared to Start on the 200 Block of Gay Street
I’m not usually happy to see a sidewalk closed and I’m not delighted to see that on the 200 block. That said, I’ve never been more excited to see a fence being erected than I was yesterday while walking past that spot. For a crash course on...
Remote Area Medical powers forward with free care as prices increase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical used Thursday to prepare the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park for the mission’s annual pop-up clinic in East Knoxville. ”This is our hometown, this is our hometown kick-off, this really kicks off the rest of the year for us and we like to go big,” said Brad Sands, a clinic coordinator.
Starbucks in Knoxville Accused of Labor Law Violations
The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against a Starbucks location in Knoxville for what they referred to as "unfair labor practices." Starbucks in Knoxville Accused of Labor Law Violations. The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against a Starbucks location in Knoxville for what they referred to...
Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville restaurant
The low-scoring fast-food restaurant is in Knoxville. The inspector checked off several critical health violations in his report.
Tornado damage in Jefferson County
Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
‘May God comfort you’ | Dolly Parton pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
The University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Alumni Marching Band returns to play at several games due to students being off during winter break. Newport man indicted for aggravated assault, kidnapping after officer-involved shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. The man was served the indictments at the Blount County Jail,...
Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested
The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been arrested. Lawrence Stenson, 39, of Knoxville was arrested Friday night on the charge of first degree murder. Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested. The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been...
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
Comment from Vols transfer will make Tennessee fans smile
The Tennessee Vols made a huge addition earlier this week by landing Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton, a Baltimore native, is a big play waiting to happen. The former four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, is 6-foot-5...
Clean up efforts underway after tornadoes touchdown in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews have been working around the clock to get things cleaned up after two tornadoes touched down in Jefferson County. East Highway 25 near Baneberry was busy as usual Friday and so were teams off the side of the road repairing broken power poles and downed lines. “Appeared to be […]
