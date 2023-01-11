ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Knoxville MLK Leadership Awards Luncheon

The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission held its annual leadership symposium at the University of Tennessee on Thursday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Chilhowee Area Ministries to give out free food boxes on Saturday

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A religious outreach organization in Townsend said they will give people free boxes of food on Saturday, from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. Chilhowee Area Ministries said they will be giving away a box per family, and a maximum of two boxes per car on Saturday. The boxes will be available at the CHARM Backcountry Building, located at 8453 State Hwy. 73. They will not be giving out any early distributions, they said.
TOWNSEND, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Tennessee Black Caucus elects new leadership

NASHVILLE, TN -- The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators elected its leadership positions for the 113th General Assembly of the Tennessee Legislature on Tuesday. Representative Sam McKenzie of Knoxville was elected Chairman by a unanimous vote. He succeeds outgoing chair Antonio Parkinson of Memphis. Other positions elected were as follows:
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development

Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

RAM hosting free pop-up clinic in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical will be offering a free pop-up clinic in Knoxville Jan. 13-15 offering dental, vision and medical care to those in need. The clinic will be hosted at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. The event will not require an ID and services will be provided...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Foster care report for Tennessee

After being revived from an overdose, Knoxville Fire Department officials said the man fled the scene, risking the lives of first responders in the parking lot. Your headlines from 1/13 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: First Alert Weather & Traffic, Students hurt during storms, Documents found in Biden's house.
TENNESSEE STATE
insideofknoxville.com

Construction Prepared to Start on the 200 Block of Gay Street

I’m not usually happy to see a sidewalk closed and I’m not delighted to see that on the 200 block. That said, I’ve never been more excited to see a fence being erected than I was yesterday while walking past that spot. For a crash course on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Remote Area Medical powers forward with free care as prices increase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical used Thursday to prepare the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park for the mission’s annual pop-up clinic in East Knoxville. ”This is our hometown, this is our hometown kick-off, this really kicks off the rest of the year for us and we like to go big,” said Brad Sands, a clinic coordinator.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Starbucks in Knoxville Accused of Labor Law Violations

The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against a Starbucks location in Knoxville for what they referred to as "unfair labor practices." Starbucks in Knoxville Accused of Labor Law Violations. The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against a Starbucks location in Knoxville for what they referred to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tornado damage in Jefferson County

Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

‘May God comfort you’ | Dolly Parton pays tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

The University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Alumni Marching Band returns to play at several games due to students being off during winter break. Newport man indicted for aggravated assault, kidnapping after officer-involved shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. The man was served the indictments at the Blount County Jail,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested

The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been arrested. Lawrence Stenson, 39, of Knoxville was arrested Friday night on the charge of first degree murder. Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested. The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Comment from Vols transfer will make Tennessee fans smile

The Tennessee Vols made a huge addition earlier this week by landing Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton, a Baltimore native, is a big play waiting to happen. The former four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, is 6-foot-5...
NASHVILLE, TN

