Permit in limbo as Bull Run closure looms
Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development
Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m …. Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth...
Pollutant discharge permit sought as closure of Bull Run looms
Tennessee Valley Authority leaders are aiming to shut down the Bull Run Fossil Plant by the end of 2023.
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
Tornado damage in Jefferson County
Clean up efforts underway after tornadoes touchdown in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews have been working around the clock to get things cleaned up after two tornadoes touched down in Jefferson County. East Highway 25 near Baneberry was busy as usual Friday and so were teams off the side of the road repairing broken power poles and downed lines. “Appeared to be […]
3 tornadoes touchdown in Jefferson and Meigs counties, National Weather Service says
Oak Ridge Animal Shelter reopens without restrictions
The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is finally back to full operation after years of limited contact. It's something community members and staff have been fighting for, with shelters across the country dealing with capacity issues. Oak Ridge Animal Shelter reopens without restrictions. The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is finally back...
Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville restaurant
The low-scoring fast-food restaurant is in Knoxville. The inspector checked off several critical health violations in his report.
Knoxville MLK Leadership Awards Luncheon
Public assistance sought to locate missing Knoxville man
The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing man with several health conditions who have not been seen in over a week.
Knox County Sheriff's Office and Metro Drug Coalition partner for Aging Adult Resource Fair
Blount County VFW Post rebuilding after storm ripped off roof
A local VFW Post is in rebuild mode and wants to thank the public for helping them rebuild better.
Have you seen this man? James Davenport missing
Search underway for missing Morgan County man
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Jan. 7 in Rockwood.
Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested
Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI
Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a man died at the Anderson County Jail on Thursday.
Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge. The Knoxville Police Department said on Saturday that Officer Kenno Carlos was charged with misdemeanor theft after an internal investigation. On Wednesday...
Man indicted in Cocke County shooting, police pursuit from December
A Newport man has been charged after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents investigated an officer involved shooting that happened in December.
