ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Permit in limbo as Bull Run closure looms

Tennessee Valley Authority leaders are aiming to shut down the Bull Run Fossil Plant by the end of 2023. Before it happens, dozens were at a meeting Thursday night in Oak Ridge learning more about an updated National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. Permit in limbo as Bull Run...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development

Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m …. Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tornado damage in Jefferson County

Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Oak Ridge Animal Shelter reopens without restrictions

The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is finally back to full operation after years of limited contact. It's something community members and staff have been fighting for, with shelters across the country dealing with capacity issues. Oak Ridge Animal Shelter reopens without restrictions. The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is finally back...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Knoxville MLK Leadership Awards Luncheon

The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission held its annual leadership symposium at the University of Tennessee on Thursday morning. The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission held its annual leadership symposium at the University of Tennessee on Thursday morning. WATE News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Have you seen this man? James Davenport missing

James Davenport, 62, was last seen the morning of January 4 on Cecil Avenue in Knoxville. He has several health conditions that may be preventing him from seeking help. James Davenport, 62, was last seen the morning of January 4 on Cecil Avenue in Knoxville. He has several health conditions that may be preventing him from seeking help.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested

The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been arrested. Lawrence Stenson, 39, of Knoxville was arrested Friday night on the charge of first degree murder. Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested. The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge. The Knoxville Police Department said on Saturday that Officer Kenno Carlos was charged with misdemeanor theft after an internal investigation. On Wednesday...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy