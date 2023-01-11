Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Video Shows Shoplifters In Action At Clifton Liquor Store
Local authorities are asking for help to identify two individuals believed to be involved in a shoplifting incident at a local liquor store. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened last month at East Valley Liquors at 418 32 Road in Clifton. Video surveillance captured images of the suspects, and it is hoped they can be identified. This particular incident took place on December 21 just before 8:00 p.m.
nbc11news.com
Aurora officer promoted after being found drunk behind wheel
This 1945 torpedo bomber, once used in World War II, is being restored in Grand Junction and will fly in the GJ Air Show in October 2023. Simpson says the decision for Stout to represent the city should have been made in public. That’s where the latest update ended after Simpson and others voted down Stout’s push to talk about the pool behind closed doors in executive session.
Grand Junction man arrested for felony menacing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A Grand Junction man has been arrested for a lengthy list of various alleged crimes. Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Jacob “Jake” Peet on Friday, January 6 for felony menacing, stalking, domestic violence, reckless endangerment, vehicular eluding and multiple other alleged offenses. Deputies attempted to contact Peet on January […]
nbc11news.com
Montrose had breaking number of building permits in 2022
CDOT starts first of 16 DUI enforcement periods, 271 deaths in 2022. Be careful on the roads, CDOT has started the first of 16 DUI high enforcement periods of 2023. Avalanche forecast heeds importance with fourth death in Colorado. Updated: 5 hours ago. Checking avalanche conditions before heading to mountainous...
nbc11news.com
Montrose Emergency Alert
Kevin Mccarthy’s lost the vote for speaker 11 times, and Mesa County’s Republican and Democratic party leaders say they’ve had enough. Food bank aims to provide help in the Grand Valley. Updated: 4 hours ago. Avian Flu. Updated: 8 hours ago. Hollis Glenn is the Deputy Commissioner...
Crash on 7th and North
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police officials inform Western Slope Now that a crash has occurred on 7th and North in Grand Junction this afternoon. 2 vehicles were involved in the crash. Both male drivers suffered minor injuries. The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the incident No further information is available at […]
nbc11news.com
2 dead in Grand County avalanche
A man who was out duck hunting has gone missing in Delta County, Colorado. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is sending additional help to locate him. The 2023 Colorado General Assembly meets to discuss a number of different things. Final Broncos game of 2022-2023 season, fans express frustration. Updated: 5...
nbc11news.com
Free car seat checks from Grand Junction Fire Department
This 1945 torpedo bomber, once used in World War II, is being restored in Grand Junction and will fly in the GJ Air Show in October 2023. Simpson says the decision for Stout to represent the city should have been made in public. That’s where the latest update ended after Simpson and others voted down Stout’s push to talk about the pool behind closed doors in executive session.
Deadly fentanyl dealer gets life in federal prison
A 57-year-old Grand Junction man was sentenced to life in federal prison after he was convicted in April 2021 for the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and several other charges.
Colorado man sentenced to life for distributing fentanyl resulting in death
A 57-year-old man from Grand Junction was sentenced to life in federal prison after he was convicted of multiple drug charges, including distributing fentanyl that resulted in death.
Grand Junction man found guilty of first-degree murder
GRAND JUNCTION, Col. (KREX) — A Grand Junction man has been found guilty of several charges stemming from a late-night shooting at a house party. Israel Maestas-Reza has been found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, three counts of attempted murder in the second degree and […]
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
nbc11news.com
Avian flu discovered in Delta
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Department of Wildlife has determined the presence of Avian Influenza among the geese population at Confluence Park in Delta. Although rare, some HPAI strains can infect people so it is important to protect yourself. The main protection for the general public is to avoid handling...
nbc11news.com
Housing market in Mesa County
Checking avalanche conditions before heading to mountainous areas is very important so you know where and where not to go. Grand Junction makes New York Times list of 52 places to visit. Updated: 8 hours ago. Grand Junction makes the New York Times list of 52 places to visit, advertising...
Montrose father demands answers in daughter’s unsolved death
A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last year.
nbc11news.com
1945 torpedo bomber 'Avenger' in Grand Junction
Simpson says the decision for Stout to represent the city should have been made in public. That’s where the latest update ended after Simpson and others voted down Stout’s push to talk about the pool behind closed doors in executive session. "We're gonna keep a lot of the...
nbc11news.com
Wayne Phillips, missing duck hunter in Delta County, Colorado
Colorado Broncos fan express the disappointment they felt this season as the Broncos finished their final game. Two snowmobilers were killed when an avalanche occurred near Winter Park, Colorado. New Indigenous Person Alert for missing people. Updated: 6 hours ago. A new program will help notify Coloradans when indigenous people...
nbc11news.com
Heavy snowfall is expected for the San Juans tonight ahead of our next winter storm
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It has been another cloudy day for the Western Slope, and conditions have remained dry. However, that is going to change as we get into tonight. For the San Juans, heavy snowfall will move through ahead of the next winter storm. Tonight, the San Juans will receive heavy snowfall, which will make traveling along Highway 550 messy to dangerous. For the valleys, there is a chance that a rain and snow mixture will occur around the midnight to early morning hours.
Water Level Being Lowered At Infested Western Colorado Lake
With the 2023 boating season approaching, boating enthusiasts are taking notice of what's happening at a popular western Colorado lake. Over the next few months, the water level at Highline Lake will be lowered by some 30 feet as Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officials work to eliminate zebra mussels from the lake and prevent their spread into other waters. Last fall, CPW changed the status of Highline Lake from "suspect' to "infested" when they discovered the presence of invasive zebra mussels during a routine inspection. The "infested" designation was the first for a body of water in Colorado.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction makes New York Times list of 52 places to visit
CDOT starts first of 16 DUI enforcement periods, 271 deaths in 2022. Be careful on the roads, CDOT has started the first of 16 DUI high enforcement periods of 2023. Avalanche forecast heeds importance with fourth death in Colorado. Updated: 6 hours ago. Checking avalanche conditions before heading to mountainous...
Comments / 0