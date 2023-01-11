GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It has been another cloudy day for the Western Slope, and conditions have remained dry. However, that is going to change as we get into tonight. For the San Juans, heavy snowfall will move through ahead of the next winter storm. Tonight, the San Juans will receive heavy snowfall, which will make traveling along Highway 550 messy to dangerous. For the valleys, there is a chance that a rain and snow mixture will occur around the midnight to early morning hours.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO