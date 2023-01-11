Authorities in Moldova said Sunday that specialist teams have carried out “controlled detonations” of explosives that were discovered in parts of rocket debris that border officials found in a northern village near the country’s border with Ukraine.Moldova’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement that an on-site investigation turned up about 80 kilograms of explosives in the remains of the rocket discovered Saturday in the Briceni district village of Larga. Bomb squads from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense later performed the controlled explosions, and authorities extended the security zone around the debris, the...

35 MINUTES AGO