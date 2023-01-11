ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested

The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been arrested. Lawrence Stenson, 39, of Knoxville was arrested Friday night on the charge of first degree murder. Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested. The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: Man arrested after nearly hitting first responders with vehicle following overdose

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged for risking the lives of first responders who revived him from an overdose, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. On Friday, Jan. 6, Knoxville Fire Department firefighters responded to Casey’s at 100 Merchant Drive to the report that a male was unresponsive in his vehicle. Once on the scene, crews began “life-saving measures” on Joshua Campbell, 37, who had previously falsely identified himself, the report stated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

CPD is searching for a missing woman out of Caryville

CARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Caryville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Tiffany Lowe is 31 years old, 5'1'', has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen at her home in Caryville on Jan. 4, according to CPD. According to...
CARYVILLE, TN
WDEF

Woman Walking on I-75 Killed

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man indicted after chase & manhunt in Newport

Gary Ball of Newport has been indicted after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and fired shots at law enforcement during a pursuit last month. Gary Ball of Newport has been indicted after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and fired shots at law enforcement during a pursuit last month.
NEWPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities searching for missing Morgan County man

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for a missing Morgan County man. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7 at 3:00 a.m. at Mountain Top Bar & Grill, located at 2475 Westel Road in Rockwood.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD warns residents not to leave cars unoccupied

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning residents to never leave running cars unoccupied. From Jan. 2 to 7, six cars were reported stolen while left running and unoccupied, according to KPD. KPD said residents should remember to shut off the engine, lock the car, remove the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Officials Issue Silver Alert For Missing Tennessee Woman

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation recently issued a silver alert for a missing woman out of Claiborne County. 36-year-old Christine Huan has a medical condition that may prevent her from returning home safely- according to officials. Huan was last seen around Bug Hole Road in Cumberland Gap. She...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Snow, sub-freezing temps, two big rigs on fire challenge firefighters

PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – Firefighters with the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department had no sooner wrapped up working a Friday night ATV wreck when a fire call came in at 2:26am Saturday. Caryville Firefighters were dispatched to the parking lot behind the Travel Centers of America (TA) truck repair shop...
CARYVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN

