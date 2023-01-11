Read full article on original website
Third man arrested on charges from Fifth Ave. Shooting
The third man charged in the shooting death of a Knoxville man on Fifth Avenue has been arrested.
WATE
Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested
The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been arrested. Lawrence Stenson, 39, of Knoxville was arrested Friday night on the charge of first degree murder. Final Suspect in 5th Avenue Shooting Arrested. The third suspect charged in a 5th Avenue shooting in Knoxville has been...
Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge
A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge.
wvlt.tv
Report: Man arrested after nearly hitting first responders with vehicle following overdose
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged for risking the lives of first responders who revived him from an overdose, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. On Friday, Jan. 6, Knoxville Fire Department firefighters responded to Casey’s at 100 Merchant Drive to the report that a male was unresponsive in his vehicle. Once on the scene, crews began “life-saving measures” on Joshua Campbell, 37, who had previously falsely identified himself, the report stated.
CPD is searching for a missing woman out of Caryville
CARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Caryville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Tiffany Lowe is 31 years old, 5'1'', has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen at her home in Caryville on Jan. 4, according to CPD. According to...
Woman reports hit-and-run in West Knox County
A woman says she was hit by a vehicle near a fast-food restaurant Sunday night, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
Man indicted in Cocke County shooting, police pursuit from December
A Newport man has been charged after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents investigated an officer involved shooting that happened in December.
Newport man facing kidnapping and assault charges after 'armed and dangerous' fugitive chase
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Newport man has been charged with kidnapping and assault more than a month after he was taken into custody following a fugitive search in Cocke County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a grand jury indicted Gary Ball last week. He is now formally...
Friday’s snow in East TN caught on camera
Some areas of East Tennessee caught a glimpse of the snow that fell on Friday.
WDEF
Woman Walking on I-75 Killed
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
WATE
Man indicted after chase & manhunt in Newport
Gary Ball of Newport has been indicted after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and fired shots at law enforcement during a pursuit last month. Gary Ball of Newport has been indicted after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and fired shots at law enforcement during a pursuit last month.
Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI
Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a man died at the Anderson County Jail on Thursday.
wvlt.tv
Authorities searching for missing Morgan County man
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are searching for a missing Morgan County man. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was last seen on Jan. 7 at 3:00 a.m. at Mountain Top Bar & Grill, located at 2475 Westel Road in Rockwood.
KPD warns residents not to leave cars unoccupied
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning residents to never leave running cars unoccupied. From Jan. 2 to 7, six cars were reported stolen while left running and unoccupied, according to KPD. KPD said residents should remember to shut off the engine, lock the car, remove the...
wvlt.tv
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an undercover drug operation dubbed “Operation Friday the 13th,” Cocke County and state authorities arrested nearly a dozen people for various drug charges. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the help of the Newport...
q95fm.net
Officials Issue Silver Alert For Missing Tennessee Woman
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation recently issued a silver alert for a missing woman out of Claiborne County. 36-year-old Christine Huan has a medical condition that may prevent her from returning home safely- according to officials. Huan was last seen around Bug Hole Road in Cumberland Gap. She...
1450wlaf.com
Snow, sub-freezing temps, two big rigs on fire challenge firefighters
PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – Firefighters with the Caryville Volunteer Fire Department had no sooner wrapped up working a Friday night ATV wreck when a fire call came in at 2:26am Saturday. Caryville Firefighters were dispatched to the parking lot behind the Travel Centers of America (TA) truck repair shop...
wivk.com
The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating an East Knoxville House Fire
The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating an East Knoxville house fire. Crews called to Chipman Street early yesterday evening and discovered fire in the attic of the home. The home was unoccupied and in the process of having minor renovations done. The home suffered minor fire damage and moderate smoke...
fox17.com
Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
