Player ratings: Manchester City’s Poor Display Ensures They Crash Out Of The Carabao Cup

Manchester City player ratings after a performance which saw them bow out of the League Cup to a Southampton side who are rock bottom of the Premier League table.

Manchester City’s dream of winning all four trophies this season is over as they went out of the League Cup at the quarter-finals stage.

Several key Manchester City players were on the bench with Guardiola backing some of his non-starters to do the job but they didn’t deliver.

Southampton had a two goal lead in the opening half-an-hour with strikes form Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo condemning the Premier League Champions to defeat.

Guardiola went to his bench in the second half but even Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland couldn’t mount a comeback against the side who sit bottom of the Premier League table.

Player ratings

Stefan Ortega: 3

Made a fantastic diving save to deny Duje Caleta-Carr in the first moments of the game but after that it was a poor performance. He was beaten at his near post for Mara’s goal and he was in no mans land when Djenepo curled it round him.

Joao Cancelo: 4

Was barely in the game in an attacking sense and he like Gomez done a foul throw which summed up City’s night.

Kyle Walker: 3

Lost possession poorly a couple of times and completely lost Sekou Mara for the opening goal. Looked very uncomfortable at centre back.

Aymeric Laporte: 5

Brilliant sliding tackle in the early stages and he was the one attempting some probing passes out from the back.

Sergio Gomez: 2

A really poor 45 minutes of football and it is clear to see why Guardiola has been reluctant to use the Spaniard who was signed in the summer. Looked too laid back on the ball and was at fault for the opener as he played a woeful pass which should have been simple to give the ball away. Topped his half up with a foul throw.

Kalvin Phillips: 3

His first start for Manchester City didn’t go to plan as former City youth graduate Romeo Lavia had him where he wanted him all game. Was very weak in the challenge in the build-up for the second goal.

Ilkay Gundogan: 5

He had the first chance of the game which he should have done better with. He found Julian Alvarez with a cut back in the second half and he was unlucky not to get an assist.

Phil Foden: 3

Was another anonymous performance like against Chelsea in the Premier League. Was looking to build on his goal against the same opposition in the FA Cup but he was nowhere near his best.

Cole Palmer: 3

Had a nice moment early on when he pressed Salisu and set Gundogan up for a good chance. After that he failed to grow into the game and he had an weak effort blocked when Grealish had pulled the ball pack to him. Didn’t impress Guardiola as he was pulled off at the interval.

Julian Alvarez: 4

Had a fantastic chance in the opening minute of the second half which he took too early as he had time to take the ball closer to the goal. Another big chance which he was unlucky with after Gundogan pulled the ball back to him but he couldn’t stretch his legs enough to make proper compact.

Jack Grealish: 5

When Manchester City ventured forward in the first-half he was the one who attempted to take the game to Southampton with some quick movement and crosses on the left-wing.





Substitutions:

Manuel Akanji (Kyle Walker 46): 5

Made City a more sterner opposition however it was mostly City pressure in the second half.

Nathan Ake (Sergio Gomez 46): 4

Not the attacking full-back you want when chasing a game. Found himself in attacking areas and looked out of place.

Kevin De Bruyne (Cole Palmer 46): 5.5

Made a difference as after one minute he played an inch perfect pass to Alvarez. Was the man City were trying to go through to find a comeback but he wasn’t at his best like everyone else.

Erling Haaland (Jack Grealish 57): 3

Didn’t make the desired impact everyone watching though he would. Had one chance but was an audacious effort to say the least due to the cross being behind him.

Rodri Kalvin Phillips (63): 4

Was a strange substitution due to Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva being on the bench when City were chasing the game but it looked like it was the plan to only give Phillips an hour. Didn’t have an attacking impact.

