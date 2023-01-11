ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Lady Toppers win third straight game, beating FIU 75-71

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (7-8, 4-2 C-USA) won its third straight game with a 75-71 victory at FIU (8-7, 3-3 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon in Miami. With the win, the Lady Toppers are now tied for second place in the Conference USA standings. “We found...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Matthews signs professional contract in Thailand

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former WKU standout Lauren Matthews signed her first professional contract this week, as she is set to play for the Nakhon Ratchasima DevilCats in the Women’s Volleyball Thailand League overseas. The Indianapolis native ended her career on The Hill as a four-time All-American, four-time...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green tech start up awarded portion of state grant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Adelphi, a Bowling Green tech start up company, was awarded part of a state matching grant. The $889,427 in grants are part of the commonwealth’s nationally recognized Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) matching funds program. The funds, in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green and Warren County to experience continuous growth

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A year-in-review report from the City-County Planning Commission showed exponential growth throughout the county, and the commission expects that these trends will only continue in coming years. Executive Director Ben Peterson believes that the growth throughout the county can be attributed to new employment opportunities...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

West Sixth Brewing Company, WKU collaborate for new beer product

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University and one of Kentucky’s largest craft brewery companies have partnered up to create a new beer product. It’s called 1906 lager and will be made exclusively for WKU to celebrate the university, its fans, and the community. “It is really...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Cold and sunny weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, light rain and snow showers will continue in the overnight hours with temperatures dipping down into the lower 30s. Saturday, will start off cloudy but those clouds will quickly start to roll out and skies will be mostly sunny by the afternoon. Expect a high near 44 tomorrow and low in the lower 20s.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sunshine again Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, expect temperatures to drop down into the mid 20s. It will be cold with partly cloudy skies. Sunday morning will start off with partly sunny skies but the sun will peak through by the afternoon. Sunday, temperatures could reach into the lower 50s for an afternoon high depending on the cloud coverage!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Heroes: Mike and Leonor Bowles

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Mike and Leonor Bowles of Glasgow have created a community of international couples, mainly hailing from the Philippines. Over 20 years ago, Mike and Leonor met through friends and family. Mike was interested in going to Asia as a tourist and Leonor was coming to the United States to study. They got together to help each other understand and navigate the other’s countries.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Arts of Southern Kentucky announces Orchestra Kentucky’s 2023-24 Season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky announced Friday details of Orchestra Kentucky’s 2023-24 season, its 24th. Highlights include hits from Broadway musicals, popular classics including Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, and tributes to ABBA, Chicago, Neil Diamond, and the Moody Blues.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Glasgow woman charged with murder

On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Med Center Health hosted its first “Health and Wellness Expo” since 2020, offering community members the chance to kickstart a healthy 2023. KSP has released details on a fatal car crash on Happy Valley Road in Barren County. Warren County Public Schools host...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Med Center Health to begin management of WKU Health Services

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Western Kentucky University Health Services and Med Center Health collaboration is coming to fruition just shy of a year of planning. Med Center Health will officially begin management of WKU Health Services this coming Monday, Jan. 16. “Our goal here is to have minimal impact...
WBKO

Much colder with snow showers Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front roared into the region today, bringing with it a round of strong to severe thunderstorms. The storms are long gone, but colder air pours into the region tonight, setting us up for a little snow Friday!. We’ll have occasional snow showers and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Alan Keck hosts first in-person event of gubernatorial campaign

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Somerset Mayor and Republican candidate for Governor, Alan Keck, hosted his campaign’s first in-person event, a meet and greet at the Roxy Theater in Franklin, Kentucky. Keck focused heavily on what he refers to as the four pillars of his campaign: economic growth, Christian...
SOMERSET, KY
WBKO

Warren County Public School students gather to celebrate MLK

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For its 9th year in a row, Warren County Public Schools joined together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream. “We have some talented students in the district as far as artists as far as readers, as far as singers,” said WCPS district recruiter and co-coordinator of the MLK Day program, Michael Coleman.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Three dead in Barren County car crash

On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Med Center Health hosted its first “Health and Wellness Expo” since 2020, offering community members the chance to kickstart a healthy 2023. Donna Logsdon, of Glasgow, was charged with murder after an investigation into the death of her husband, Michael Logsdon, who died on July 9, 2022, according to police.
BARREN COUNTY, KY

