Lady Toppers win third straight game, beating FIU 75-71
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (7-8, 4-2 C-USA) won its third straight game with a 75-71 victory at FIU (8-7, 3-3 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon in Miami. With the win, the Lady Toppers are now tied for second place in the Conference USA standings. “We found...
WBKO
Greenwood boys basketball hosts ‘Toyota of Bowling Green Classic’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Greenwood High School hosted a boys basketball tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14th showcasing three 4th Region teams and one 3rd Region team from Kentucky. Each Kentucky team took on an opponent from Tennessee. Final. Pope John Paul II 54. Bowling Green 67. Final. Lebanon 51.
WBKO
Matthews signs professional contract in Thailand
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former WKU standout Lauren Matthews signed her first professional contract this week, as she is set to play for the Nakhon Ratchasima DevilCats in the Women’s Volleyball Thailand League overseas. The Indianapolis native ended her career on The Hill as a four-time All-American, four-time...
WBKO
Bowling Green tech start up awarded portion of state grant
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Adelphi, a Bowling Green tech start up company, was awarded part of a state matching grant. The $889,427 in grants are part of the commonwealth’s nationally recognized Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) matching funds program. The funds, in...
WBKO
View from the Hill: The Innovation Campus at WKU launches CO/CREATE Talent Database as part of core initiative to attract and retain talent
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A unique approach to economic development is happening here in Bowling Green, providing talent from all over the world the opportunity to come here to live and work. It WAS the old mall, then the Center for Research and Development, now WKU has made it...
WBKO
Bowling Green and Warren County to experience continuous growth
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A year-in-review report from the City-County Planning Commission showed exponential growth throughout the county, and the commission expects that these trends will only continue in coming years. Executive Director Ben Peterson believes that the growth throughout the county can be attributed to new employment opportunities...
WBKO
West Sixth Brewing Company, WKU collaborate for new beer product
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University and one of Kentucky’s largest craft brewery companies have partnered up to create a new beer product. It’s called 1906 lager and will be made exclusively for WKU to celebrate the university, its fans, and the community. “It is really...
WBKO
Franklin-Simpson High School student receives military academy nominations from Rep. James Comer
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin native, Jesse Punzalan, a student at Franklin-Simpson High School, received nominations to the United States Air Force Academy and United States Naval Academy from Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.). The nomination was one of seven in Comer’s congressional district. “On behalf of Kentucky’s 1st...
WBKO
Cold and sunny weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, light rain and snow showers will continue in the overnight hours with temperatures dipping down into the lower 30s. Saturday, will start off cloudy but those clouds will quickly start to roll out and skies will be mostly sunny by the afternoon. Expect a high near 44 tomorrow and low in the lower 20s.
WBKO
Sunshine again Sunday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, expect temperatures to drop down into the mid 20s. It will be cold with partly cloudy skies. Sunday morning will start off with partly sunny skies but the sun will peak through by the afternoon. Sunday, temperatures could reach into the lower 50s for an afternoon high depending on the cloud coverage!
WBKO
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Heroes: Mike and Leonor Bowles
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Mike and Leonor Bowles of Glasgow have created a community of international couples, mainly hailing from the Philippines. Over 20 years ago, Mike and Leonor met through friends and family. Mike was interested in going to Asia as a tourist and Leonor was coming to the United States to study. They got together to help each other understand and navigate the other’s countries.
WBKO
Showers and storms with heavy downpours, powerful winds, and hail are possible this AM!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Make sure you’re staying weather aware for this Thursday morning as ALL of us are going to expect showers and storms - some of which could be on the strong to even severe side!. Today is officially a First Alert Weather Day. Multiple rounds...
WBKO
Arts of Southern Kentucky announces Orchestra Kentucky’s 2023-24 Season
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky announced Friday details of Orchestra Kentucky’s 2023-24 season, its 24th. Highlights include hits from Broadway musicals, popular classics including Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, and tributes to ABBA, Chicago, Neil Diamond, and the Moody Blues.
WBKO
Glasgow woman charged with murder
WBKO
Med Center Health to begin management of WKU Health Services
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Western Kentucky University Health Services and Med Center Health collaboration is coming to fruition just shy of a year of planning. Med Center Health will officially begin management of WKU Health Services this coming Monday, Jan. 16. “Our goal here is to have minimal impact...
WBKO
Much colder with snow showers Friday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front roared into the region today, bringing with it a round of strong to severe thunderstorms. The storms are long gone, but colder air pours into the region tonight, setting us up for a little snow Friday!. We’ll have occasional snow showers and...
WBKO
Alan Keck hosts first in-person event of gubernatorial campaign
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Somerset Mayor and Republican candidate for Governor, Alan Keck, hosted his campaign’s first in-person event, a meet and greet at the Roxy Theater in Franklin, Kentucky. Keck focused heavily on what he refers to as the four pillars of his campaign: economic growth, Christian...
WBKO
Warren County Public School students gather to celebrate MLK
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For its 9th year in a row, Warren County Public Schools joined together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream. “We have some talented students in the district as far as artists as far as readers, as far as singers,” said WCPS district recruiter and co-coordinator of the MLK Day program, Michael Coleman.
WBKO
Three dead in Barren County car crash
