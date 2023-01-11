Read full article on original website
Related
chapelboro.com
Five Applicants to Orange County Commissioners Vacancy Are Revealed
The Board of Orange County Commissioners is looking to fill a vacancy on its board for the second time in three years. After the election of its chair to the state legislature, the county took applications from District 2 residents to get a pool of candidates. Among the five people...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News: Weaver’s Grove, COVID Spike, and Chatham in 2023
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including an update on the Weaver’s Grove Housing Community, a spike in COVID-19 numbers locally, and the intentions for Chatham County in 2023. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Council Updates, Town Intentions for 2023, and More
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, January 12th. She discussed a very busy Town Council meeting, the town’s goals and intentions for 2023, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day to Affect Local Government Services
The annual observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 16 will affect numerous local government services in the Orange County area. Here’s what you can expect:. Town of Chapel Hill. There will be no residential trash collection on Monday, January 16. The make-up day is scheduled...
chapelboro.com
Here’s How Local Towns Are Celebrating the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday
To commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 16, local towns are holding celebrations of Dr. King’s life and legacy. The celebrations will take place not just on the day itself, but in the surrounding week as well. Here’s a complete timeline of what is happening around our area:
Flowers Plantation reveals plans for new development amidst population surge in Johnston County
Waterfront District at Flowers Plantation, will be built along N.C. 42 and will feature retail shops, restaurants, a hotel and as many as 300 homes.
Greensboro, Guilford County looking for builders with construction skyrocketing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As major construction projects pop up around the Triad, Guilford County leaders said it's hard to find enough contractors to get it all done. It's particularly tough for public projects like building schools. Guilford County Schools recently said it needs more than $100 million extra than...
Segregation and gentrification: History of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods preserved in new book
WRAL enterprise multimedia journalist & Heather Leah, WRAL multiplatform producer. Entire neighborhoods torn down and erased by time. A small, unassuming park near downtown, where once stood an entire college campus. A cemetery that, for years, was overgrown and practically unnoticed by passersby. A hidden alleyway in downtown where the first licensed Black doctor in North Carolina once lived – now hidden by high-rises.
WRAL
No running water, broken elevator among problems at Granville Towers East
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Granville East Towers at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill are dealing with maintenance issues. According to students who reside in the nine-story dorm, which is owned by UNC, the building has been without running water for days at a time and no elevator access for three weeks.
alamancenews.com
Left-wing, socialist rhetoric plentiful locally – at county’s health department
Rarely have we, the public, or local elected officials been subjected to as much left-wing tripe as we observed Monday night during Mebane’s city council meeting. Somehow, the council agreed to hear from Arlinda Ellison, who is the supposed health education supervisor at the Alamance County Health Department. While that may be her official title, her role was, quite clearly, to be the chief propagandist for the most incredibly biased, rhetorically excessive, and practically useless report issued by someone (we’re not quite sure who) at the local health department.
'There will be nothing left': Fight in Oberlin Village to preserve historic freeman's settlement
Raleigh's Oberlin Village is one of the last known surviving freemen's villages in the state and some people believe it is on the verge of extinction.
Cooper appoints Guilford County prosecutor to district court bench
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – One of Guilford County’s prosecutors is getting a promotion. Walter W. “Trip” Baker III of High Point is one of three people promoted Thursday by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper into vacant judicial positions. Baker was named a district court judge in the Judicial District 18, which serves Guilford County, the […]
chapelboro.com
Chatham’s AVID Program Gets National Recognition
A year ago, Chatham Central freshman Elijah Herrera’s binder was always in disarray. He was disorganized, found himself not caring about school, and was strongly considering dropping out. Today, as a sophomore, he’s done a complete turnaround. “I really want to stay in school, and I want to...
cbs17
NCDOT urges drivers to be patient for solution to bumpy I-440
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parts of I-440 are a smooth ride, other parts have dips and rough patches. Andrea Martinez, of Raleigh, got her windshield smashed and voiced concerns about the bumpy road, wondering what could be done to fix it. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said...
After 14 adoptions fall through, 'Ronald' may finally move out of SPCA of Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — The SPCA of Wake County is sharing a feel-good story with the community after one animal's hope for a home took a positive turn following a prolonged stretch of bad luck. Ronald, a 1-year-old mixed breed dog, suddenly has a massive outpouring of families who want...
Oxford pastor inspired by boyhood meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King, honors him in speech
The Rev. Omotolokun Omokunde, the speaker of the Wayne Community College annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, and now a pastor in Oxford was enthralled after meeting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1962.
WRAL
Snow falls in Raleigh along Western Boulevard
Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning. Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Superintendent Controversy, Chatham Teacher in Court, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including CHCCS Superintendent Nyah Hamlett answering accusations about her dissertation from 5 years ago, a Pittsboro Elementary School teacher with an upcoming court date, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Real estate scam weasels more than $30K from Durham man who thought he bought long-time dream
CAVEAT EMPTOR: Looking to buy a new home? Don't let this real estate scam fool you.
Comments / 0