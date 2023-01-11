ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chapelboro.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Day to Affect Local Government Services

The annual observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 16 will affect numerous local government services in the Orange County area. Here’s what you can expect:. Town of Chapel Hill. There will be no residential trash collection on Monday, January 16. The make-up day is scheduled...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Segregation and gentrification: History of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods preserved in new book

WRAL enterprise multimedia journalist & Heather Leah, WRAL multiplatform producer. Entire neighborhoods torn down and erased by time. A small, unassuming park near downtown, where once stood an entire college campus. A cemetery that, for years, was overgrown and practically unnoticed by passersby. A hidden alleyway in downtown where the first licensed Black doctor in North Carolina once lived – now hidden by high-rises.
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

Left-wing, socialist rhetoric plentiful locally – at county’s health department

Rarely have we, the public, or local elected officials been subjected to as much left-wing tripe as we observed Monday night during Mebane’s city council meeting. Somehow, the council agreed to hear from Arlinda Ellison, who is the supposed health education supervisor at the Alamance County Health Department. While that may be her official title, her role was, quite clearly, to be the chief propagandist for the most incredibly biased, rhetorically excessive, and practically useless report issued by someone (we’re not quite sure who) at the local health department.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham’s AVID Program Gets National Recognition

A year ago, Chatham Central freshman Elijah Herrera’s binder was always in disarray. He was disorganized, found himself not caring about school, and was strongly considering dropping out. Today, as a sophomore, he’s done a complete turnaround. “I really want to stay in school, and I want to...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

NCDOT urges drivers to be patient for solution to bumpy I-440

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parts of I-440 are a smooth ride, other parts have dips and rough patches. Andrea Martinez, of Raleigh, got her windshield smashed and voiced concerns about the bumpy road, wondering what could be done to fix it. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said...
RALEIGH, NC

