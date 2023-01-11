ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With

Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
NFL World Shocked By The Condoleezza Rice Suggestion

Eventually, Roger Goodell will have to step aside from his role as the commissioner of the NFL. Although that day hasn't come yet, a former Secretary of State has been named as a possible replacement.  According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Kevin Warren and Condoleezza Rice ...
A bad day to be a Vikings fan in Wisconsin

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear about Lambeau Field in January? For myself, I think of frigid weather, hard-hitting, playoff-type National Football League contests pitting the Packers against some foe in what is bound to be a tightly fought game. My first trip to Lambeau presented almost none of what I assumed would be promised by visiting the historic field. ...
NFL Players Wives Fight Back Against Being Called 'Gold Diggers'

A number of NFL wives are pushing back at the image of being called "gold diggers" on the latest episode of the Women of the League web series, hosted by Matt Leinart's wife Josie... quote:. The partners of current and former NFL players sounded off on what it meant to...
Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker

Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been
3 Vikings Who Absolutely Need to Show Up in the Playoffs

Football is a team game. Many say the ultimate team game, and for a successful playoff run, the Minnesota Vikings
3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut

A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks.  Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract.  The Raiders will have ...
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate

Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo received a lot of buzz a year ago as a potential head coach candidate, and he has become a popular name once again in the current hiring cycle. The Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Mayo, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Mayo has been a... The post Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isn’t Even Close)

For the 31st time in 62 seasons, the Minnesota Vikings are heading to the playoffs. They hold the NFC's No.
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game

Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
Purdy taking 49ers star Warner's playoff advice to heart

SANTA CLARA — Fred Warner gave Brock Purdy valuable advice as the 49ers rookie quarterback heads into uncharted territory -- preparing for his first NFL playoff appearance. The team captain and “quarterback” of the defense spoke to the team Tuesday. Much of what he said resonated with Purdy as the rookie prepares to lead his team towards its ultimate goal -- a trip to Glendale, Ariz., to play in Super Bowl LVII.
Why former NFL coach compares Purdy to 49ers legend Montana

Once again, Brock Purdy is drawing Joe Montana comparisons. The rookie 49ers quarterback has taken the NFL world by storm since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, and the Faithful now have their eyes on the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with the 23-year-old headed into playoffs under center.
NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs

Many NFL fans were disappointed when Al Michaels left NBC to join Amazon this season, but the legendary broadcaster is returning to his old role for one game. NBC announced this week that Michaels will be the play-by-play announcer for Saturday night’s wild-card game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Tony Dungy will... The post NBC announces big Al Michaels news ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach

The New England Patriots just wrapped up their second losing season in the past three years, and it sounds like their front office is putting some pressure on Bill Belichick to make certain changes. In an unprecedented move for the franchise, the Patriots put out a statement on Thursday saying they are negotiating a long-term... The post Report: Patriots exec wants Bill Belichick to hire 1 specific coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
