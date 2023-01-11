ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Here’s what you missed during Illinois lame-duck legislative session

By Samantha Smylie
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZr7V_0kBWK5Yg00

Illinois lawmakers focused their short lame-duck session on passing an assault weapons ban, expanding reproductive rights, and increasing their salaries. But several important education bills are also headed to the governor’s desk for approval.

Lawmakers returned to the state’s capitol last week to push through several major bills before new and returning lawmakers were inducted into office Wednesday afternoon.

Legislators passed an assault weapons ban that would immediately prevent the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity ammunition magazines, and switches that convert handguns into assault weapons once signed into law; a bill expanding reproductive rights by protecting abortion providers and out-of-state visitors seeking abortion; and a bill that included a 16% salary increase for lawmakers, raising wages to $85,000.

Among the education bills passed was one that focused on the state’s bus driver shortage. When students returned to the classrooms during the 2021-22 school year, many districts struggled to hire bus drivers to transport students to and from school. In Chicago, students with disabilities were hit the hardest. Throughout Illinois, students in rural communities or areas that do not have a public transportation system struggled to get to school.

Sen. Karina Villa’s bill, D-West Chicago, HB 1688, will establish an initial training and annual refresher course for drivers providing transportation to students in vehicles that can carry 10 or fewer students. The measure calls on the Secretary of State and the Illinois State Board of Education to develop the training.

“Accessible transportation to and from school is important to provide to our students,” Villa said in a press release. “This bill will help provide transportation to our students by clarifying confusing training requirements for bus drivers of vehicles or different sizes.”

Sen. Cristina Pacione Zayas, D-Chicago, advocated for a bill passed during session that will increase transparency between Chicago Public Schools and local school councils when filling a principal vacancy at a school. Currently, local school councils are responsible for hiring and evaluating principals. Pacione Zayas’ bill will allow local school councils to have access to the district’s hiring pool, ask the district to create criteria for why a candidate is not eligible, and allow due process for principal candidates who do not advance to the next hiring stage.

A bill that will give Chicago principals and assistant principals collective bargaining rights but prohibits them from going on strike awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s approval. For years, Chicago principals could not negotiate over workplace concerns because state law considered them managerial employees. HB 5107 changes the state definition to district employees who have significant roles in bargaining union contracts or creates management policies and practices.

With new and returning lawmakers taking office and the spring legislative session starting today, there is already buzz around addressing literacy in Illinois, creating voting districts for Chicago’s elected school board, and increasing funding for early childhood and K-12 schools in the state’s budget.

Samantha Smylie is the state education reporter for Chalkbeat Chicago, covering school districts across the state, legislation, special education, and the state board of education. Contact Samantha at ssmylie@chalkbeat.org .

Comments / 1

Related
Adrian Holman

Results of SAFE-T Act poll

Last week, I asked all of the people in the state of Illinois that use the NewsBreak app to vote in a poll that would be up for the next seven days. The poll question was, "Do you want cash bail to be eliminated in Illinois?"
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Gov. Pritzker signs additional abortion protections, gender-affirming care into law

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the Patient and Provider Protection Act on Friday, granting additional protections to those seeking abortions or gender affirming health care in the state. State lawmakers approved the bill on Tuesday which, among other items, would shield reproductive and gender-affirming health care patients and providers from legal action originating across state […]
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Protect Illinois Act getting pushback

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Not soon after being signed into law, the Protect Illinois Communities Act has created controversy. Following Governor Pritzker signing the Protect Illinois Communities Act into Illinois law many sheriff’s departments have put out statements against enforcing the law. “Like Sheriffs across Illinois, I am...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Peoria lawmaker makes history in the Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD (25 News Now) - Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch has selected State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) to serve as lead budget negotiator for House Democrats. The appointment makes Gordon-Booth the first African American and first woman to serve in that role in Illinois history. “From improving...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana bill would require disclosure of student requests to change pronouns

Gender identity and transitioning are the focus of a number of bills filed by Indiana lawmakers in the 2023 session, including one that would require teachers and schools to disclose if students request to change their names or pronouns.The focus on transgender youth this year builds on similar themes from the 2022 session, when lawmakers passed a controversial bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports. At the same time, lawmakers...
INDIANA STATE
ourquadcities.com

IA gun advocates take aim at new IL assault weapon ban

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapons ban earlier this week. The new law does allow anyone who already owned assault weapons to keep them, as long as they register the weapons with state police. “I’m signing this legislation tonight so that it can take immediate effect, and we...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Pritzker says gun law will be enforced

As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Caulkins blasts latest lawmaker pay raises, stresses job should be about public service

(The Center Square) – Illinois state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, says he has no intention of cashing in on the 18% pay raise state lawmakers gave themselves as part of the state’s new $1.7 billion spending plan. “The optics of this are bad and the reality of it is even worse,” Caulkins told The Center Square. “I’m embarrassed by it, and have no desire to benefit from it.” Instead, just...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

More county sheriffs say they won't enforce Illinois assault weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More and more Illinois sheriffs are joining the bandwagon, saying they will not enforce the assault weapons ban signed into law this week.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Friday, some of the sheriffs' statements vary – but all of them cite Second Amendment constitutional concerns.They say they will not be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State of Illinois, nor will they be arresting "law-abiding individuals" who have been charged solely with not complying. So far in the greater Chicago area, the list includes the DeKalb, DuPage, McHenry, LaSalle, Grundy,...
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Gov. Pritzker to attend ceremony today at Illinois Veterans Home

QUINCY — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will attend a ceremony today where the last structural beam will be placed atop the new long-term care facility at the Illinois Veterans Home. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Capital Development Board are hosting the topping-off ceremony at 10:30 a.m...
QUINCY, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois Passes Bill Guaranteeing Paid Leave for All Workers

The Illinois General Assembly passed the “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” this week, guaranteeing workers can earn up to 40 hours of paid leave per year. Under the terms of the bill, full and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year, and that time off can be carried over if it isn’t all used.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy