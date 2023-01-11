Dogs are often seen as badly behaved and spoilt brats but what if they begin to behave exactly like humans - taking a bus and sitting on their assigned seats to reach a particular destination? It's just adorable to watch them. Amaru, a 5-year-old awaits the bus each day looking in the direction of where it comes from. Gary Hisman, his dad said, “He got used to sitting in that spot. He even looks in the direction he knows they’re going to come." "He's a very smart guy," as reported by The Washington Post.

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO