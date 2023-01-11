ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagway, AK

A 'Puppy Bus' in Alaska Is Delighting the Internet: 'I Can't Believe We Do This for a Living'

The bus is part of a local dog-walking business, Mo Mountain Mutts, which has over 1 million TikTok followers This is how "ruff" riders roll! A "puppy bus" in Alaska has gone viral and built a steady following on both TikTok and Instagram thanks to the cuteness of its passengers. The popular social media accounts give followers a peek into the dog-walking business Mo Mountain Mutts, which picks up local pooches in a bus customized to transport canines on adventures. "I look in the rearview mirror of the bus as I'm driving...
