Pittsburgh, PA

Rich Hill guaranteed $8M as part of contract with Pirates

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
FILE - Boston Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. Rich Hill has agreed to a one-year contract with Pittsburgh, giving the Pirates another veteran arm for their rotation, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 on condition of anonymity because the club had not announced the signing. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Left-hander Rich Hill is guaranteed $8 million in his one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hill would get a $325,000 bonus for winning a Cy Young Award, $150,000 for finishing second in the voting and $100,000 for third as part of the agreement announced Jan. 5.

He would get $50,000 for making the All-Star team or earning World Series MVP and $25,000 apiece for a Gold Glove or League Championship Series MVP.

A Boston native who turns 43 in March, Hill went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA in 26 starts for Boston last year. Hill made his big league debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2005. Pittsburgh will be his 12th major league team.

The 6-foot-5 left-hander, known for his curveball, is 82-59 with a 3.85 ERA in 350 career appearances, including 221 starts.

Hill joins a growing list of new faces with the Pirates. Carlos Santana, a first baseman and designated hitter, signed with the team in free agency, and first baseman Ji-Man Choi was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay. Catcher Austin Hedges and right-hander Vince Velasquez also agreed to contracts as free agents.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

