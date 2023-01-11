ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillian Cotsford
3d ago

pharmacists need to do their job and leave pain control to people suffering with chronic pain and their doctor. that goes for the CDC, DEA and all government agencies!!!

Jimmy Baladinakis
3d ago

depriving people of pain meds is not right some people have issues others have subscriptions Jesus Christ 🙄 what about other meds

Lois Thompson
2d ago

This particular drug you are speaking about is for addiction, as far as people who need pain control, this does nothing. If people are suffering because they can't get medicine that's ridiculous. The people who need pain meds should get them.The majority of deaths are from people who use street drugs , will continue to get them also the people who use pain meds to get high will take more than needed will overdose. people should have a doctor to go to for pain relief period!!

