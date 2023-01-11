A recent crest in covid case numbers in Allegheny County was entirely predictable, according to Western Pennsylvania medical experts monitoring the data. Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Allegheny County to be in the “medium” level of covid-19 transmission last week, though officials have confirmed the county was at a “low” community level as of Friday. A “medium” level means a moderate impact on health care facilities and medium counts of severe covid-19 cases, while a “low” community level indicates a relatively small or limited impact on health care facilities and low numbers of severe illness cases.

