Laurel Highlands School District: Possible inappropriate teacher-student relationship under investigation
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student is under investigation, the Laurel Highlands School District superintendent said Friday. In a statement to Pittsburgh's Action News 4, Superintendent Jesse Wallace said, "I am not aware of an arrest or charges being filed at this...
Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report
A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
Benefit breakfast for Curwensville firefighter happening Sunday
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Sunday, Jan. 15, Rescue Hose and Ladder Company will be hosting a benefit breakfast buffet for firefighter Nathan Smith. Smith has recently become ill and was taken to the hospital. While at the hospital his condition declined and he was flown to Pittsburgh in critical condition. His wife has […]
pghcitypaper.com
Swastika-branded billboard sparks concern and outrage in Butler County
Days after a billboard with a swastika appeared off a main road in Butler County, the local YWCA chapter gathered local leaders and residents to coordinate a community-wide response. “There is a significant number of people who are not willing to sit by and let this hate speech go unchallenged,”...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
Growths on deer spotted in North Huntingdon are likely papillomavirus, Game Commission says
Jacquie Kreiger took all the right steps when her son encountered a deer infected by a papillomavirus, state Game Commission officials said. Kreiger became concerned for the animal spotted in her North Huntingdon neighborhood cul-de-sac, when her son sent her a photo of the deer covered in fibromas. “He said...
House collapses during fire in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire has destroyed a house in Westmoreland County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Academy Lane in Mount Pleasant Township at around 6:30 p.m. A portion of the front part of the house has collapsed and debris has reached out...
wccsradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE NATIVE AWARDED PA FARM SHOW SCHOLARSHIP
Indiana County continues to be well-represented at the 2023 PA Farm Show. According to a Facebook post, Blairsville native Elizabeth Bruner was awarded the 2023 PA Farm Show Scholarship. To be considered for the scholarship, applicants are considered for their volunteerism, how long one was active in the Farm Show, and involvement with 4-H or Future Farmers of America (FFA).
wtae.com
Ford City house erupts in flames
FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
erienewsnow.com
Child dies in Pittsburgh area house fire
A two-year-old child was killed and several others injured in a house fire in Pennsylvania on Friday. Shaler Township Police responded to reports of a house fire around 10 p.m., they tweeted early Saturday morning. Five people were inside the home at the time, four of whom were able to escape.
Memorial service to be held for Clearfield firefighters
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — They put their lives on the line to save you, your family, your pets and your homes when a fire happens and whether it was on duty or not, a number of firefighter lives have been lost. The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) is holding a public memorial service for […]
8 people to stand trial in kidnapping, killing of Pa. teenager
INDIANA, Pa. — All homicide and kidnapping charges against several people accused of involvement in the killing of a 19-year-old Indiana County man were bound over for trial on Friday. Hayden Robert Garreffa died Oct. 20 from multiple sharp wounds and blunt-force trauma, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman testified...
wtae.com
2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case
INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
wtae.com
Ross Township hit-and-run leaves one dead
PITTSBURGH — A Ross Township hit-and-run left one person dead Friday night, police are saying. The incident happened on Babcock Boulevard near a Sheetz convenience store around 11 p.m. A pedestrian was fatally hit, though it was not immediately clear if the victim died at the scene or at a hospital.
Pittsburgh experts not surprised by recent spike in Allegheny County covid numbers
A recent crest in covid case numbers in Allegheny County was entirely predictable, according to Western Pennsylvania medical experts monitoring the data. Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Allegheny County to be in the “medium” level of covid-19 transmission last week, though officials have confirmed the county was at a “low” community level as of Friday. A “medium” level means a moderate impact on health care facilities and medium counts of severe covid-19 cases, while a “low” community level indicates a relatively small or limited impact on health care facilities and low numbers of severe illness cases.
wccsradio.com
CRASH REPORTED THURSDAY EVENING IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Indiana County first responders were dispatched for a handful of incidents by Indiana County 911 over the last 24 hours. Along with the previously reported one-vehicle crash on Route 22 West, second vehicle accident was reported at 6:01 PM on Route 403 North in Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township firefighters, Citizens Ambulance and State Police were dispatched at that time. Details on the crash have not yet been provided.
Women can stop by Punxsutawney pizzeria for free professional, casual work clothes
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Professional clothing can strain wallets, especially as prices continue to rise but at a pizza shop in Punxsutawney, women can stop by and pick out outfits. The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce is handing out work wear for women free of charge at Laska’s Pizza from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The […]
PennLive.com
Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report
Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
wtae.com
'My body was going both directions on the hood': Mt. Lebanon man recounts harrowing hit-and-run
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon police confirmed the department is investigating an alleged hit-and-run earlier this week on Kelso Road, where it was caught on dash camera footage that was shared with Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Watch the video above. "I am absorbing it," said Ashton Zeher. "I'm...
Two fatal hit and runs in Pittsburgh over the past 24 hours
Someone was struck and killed overnight on West Carson Street. Police say someone driving a gray Honda Civic, from model years 2016 to 2018, hit a pedestrian on the 1600 block of West Carson Street just before 3:00 a.m. this morning.
