Armagh, PA

Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report

A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Benefit breakfast for Curwensville firefighter happening Sunday

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Sunday, Jan. 15, Rescue Hose and Ladder Company will be hosting a benefit breakfast buffet for firefighter Nathan Smith. Smith has recently become ill and was taken to the hospital. While at the hospital his condition declined and he was flown to Pittsburgh in critical condition. His wife has […]
CURWENSVILLE, PA
BLAIRSVILLE NATIVE AWARDED PA FARM SHOW SCHOLARSHIP

Indiana County continues to be well-represented at the 2023 PA Farm Show. According to a Facebook post, Blairsville native Elizabeth Bruner was awarded the 2023 PA Farm Show Scholarship. To be considered for the scholarship, applicants are considered for their volunteerism, how long one was active in the Farm Show, and involvement with 4-H or Future Farmers of America (FFA).
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
Ford City house erupts in flames

FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
FORD CITY, PA
Child dies in Pittsburgh area house fire

A two-year-old child was killed and several others injured in a house fire in Pennsylvania on Friday. Shaler Township Police responded to reports of a house fire around 10 p.m., they tweeted early Saturday morning. Five people were inside the home at the time, four of whom were able to escape.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Memorial service to be held for Clearfield firefighters

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — They put their lives on the line to save you, your family, your pets and your homes when a fire happens and whether it was on duty or not, a number of firefighter lives have been lost. The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) is holding a public memorial service for […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
2 of 8 suspects testify in Indiana County homicide case

INDIANA, Pa. — Two suspects charged in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa testified in court Friday about the brutal attack on the Dilltown man last October. Watch the report from the courthouse: Click the video above. Fourteen-year-old Harmony Hayward, who is charged as an adult, and...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Ross Township hit-and-run leaves one dead

PITTSBURGH — A Ross Township hit-and-run left one person dead Friday night, police are saying. The incident happened on Babcock Boulevard near a Sheetz convenience store around 11 p.m. A pedestrian was fatally hit, though it was not immediately clear if the victim died at the scene or at a hospital.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh experts not surprised by recent spike in Allegheny County covid numbers

A recent crest in covid case numbers in Allegheny County was entirely predictable, according to Western Pennsylvania medical experts monitoring the data. Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Allegheny County to be in the “medium” level of covid-19 transmission last week, though officials have confirmed the county was at a “low” community level as of Friday. A “medium” level means a moderate impact on health care facilities and medium counts of severe covid-19 cases, while a “low” community level indicates a relatively small or limited impact on health care facilities and low numbers of severe illness cases.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CRASH REPORTED THURSDAY EVENING IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP

Indiana County first responders were dispatched for a handful of incidents by Indiana County 911 over the last 24 hours. Along with the previously reported one-vehicle crash on Route 22 West, second vehicle accident was reported at 6:01 PM on Route 403 North in Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township firefighters, Citizens Ambulance and State Police were dispatched at that time. Details on the crash have not yet been provided.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report

Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

