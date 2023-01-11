Read full article on original website
I-TEAM: Tenants, advocates across CT want rent cap, ban on no-cause evictions; State Senator introduces bill
(WFSB) - Tenants across the state of CT say rent is simply too high, and each year, they face rent increases they can’t afford. Now, a proposed bill in the legislature would put a 2.5% cap on annual increases. CAP THE RENT CT CAMPAIGN:. Several dozen tenants, tenant unions,...
Power & Politics Full Show: Week 1 of legal marijuana sales; Gov. Lamont’s call for income tax relief
It was week one of legal weed sales in Connecticut. So, how did it go and how much was sold? News 12’s Eric Landskroner speaks with Michelle Seagull, the commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection.
Lamont outlines long-term plans to curb energy costs
On Wednesday, Gov. Lamont outlined both a short and long-term plan to lower energy costs within the state, relying on both state and federal funding. The post Lamont outlines long-term plans to curb energy costs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut minimum wage will be $15 per hour in June. What will change (and what won't)?
While the pandemic and inflation have changed the nation's economic outlook, Connecticut has stood by a pre-existing plan to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour. Now that it’s 2023, the minimum wage will increase from $14 to $15 in June under that plan. Some are concerned about small businesses affording the increase. Others say raising the minimum wage doesn't do enough for workers on its own, and people need to earn a "living wage" to keep up with rent and other expenses.
Enrollment for Affordable Care Act cover ends Sunday
Conn. (WTNH) – The deadline to sign-up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act ends Sunday at midnight. Sign-ups have already hit record levels with 16 million people across the country choosing policies. Those who enroll before Sunday’s deadline will have coverage starting February first. Part of the reason why numbers are higher this year is because it’s […]
New bill would require Connecticut job ads to include salary range
A new bill would require Connecticut employment postings to include a salary range.
Connecticut to receive more federal funding to help residents pay heating bills
Some new federal money is coming to Connecticut to help people deal with a spike in energy costs.
Real Deal: Real estate expert predicts 2023 will be another sellers' market in Connecticut
For those hoping to buy a home in 2023, local experts say the 2022 housing market was a sellers' market that turned into a bidding war among buyers. But that could ease this year.
Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says
CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
Home heating oil costs in Connecticut steadily rising again
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut is increasing again following a month of steep declines. The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil was $4.527 on Jan. 2, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The highest price was […]
How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices
While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks
ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut
Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Dispensaries are busy for the first week of recreational marijuana sales in CT
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Sales of adult-use marijuana started this week and Connecticut dispensaries say they’ve been busy. Seven dispensaries are now selling both medical weed and adult use, and many will soon be up and running. Eyewitness News visited Fine Fettle in Newington. Fine Fettle is what’s called...
NH News Recap: What lawmakers are proposing on housing, marijuana legalization and more
Housing, the state budget, marijuana legalization — those are just a few of the priorities House leaders have outlined for this legislative session. But what are the actual policies lawmakers are proposing? We dig into those proposals on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Some Connecticut lawmakers want to make free lunches at public schools permanent
Many Connecticut school districts have run out of federal funding that allowed them to provide free school lunches to all students earlier in the pandemic. The state Senate has proposed a bill to make free lunches permanent, and in the meantime, some lawmakers are pushing for emergency funding to keep lunches free through the end of the school year.
Community groups host virtual legislative meeting to expand conversation about legal cannabis in Connecticut
The coalitions stressed that education and awareness are key for consumers of recreational cannabis.
Witch trial resolution introduced in state senate
The Connecticut legislature will consider whether to officially exonerate the state’s witch trial victims during the 2023 session. On Thursday, Sen. Saud Anwar introduced a joint senate resolution to the newly convened general assembly. The text of the resolution reads: “That the General Assembly recognizes that residents of colonial Connecticut were falsely accused of practicing […] The post Witch trial resolution introduced in state senate appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
