KTEN.com
Grayson County Broadband Coalition aims for better service
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) — "Internet used to be a luxury; now, it's an essential utility for people," said Dianne Connery, director of the Pottsboro Library. Hospitals, county officials, businesses and non-profits are working together to make sure all of Grayson County has access to the World Wide Web. Interested...
KTEN.com
Federal help for Fannin County farmers, ranchers hit by tornado
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Applications are now open for funds to help repair damage to farmland during the December 13 tornado in Fannin County. The USDA's Emergency Conservation Program can pay to remove debris and restore fencing to pre-disaster conditions. "Farming is a difficult occupation as it is," said...
KTEN.com
Johnston County OKs fee for record requests
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Johnston County Commissioners this week approved a request from the sheriff's office to begin charging for Freedom of Information Requests made by the public. "According to the Sheriff, they're getting a whole lot more requests for these open records," said District 2 Commissioner Cacy Cribbs....
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne gets input on two-way frontage roads
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Transportation has plans to reconstruct the U.S. 75 service roads in Van Alstyne and Howe, which — unlike most roads along North Texas highways — currently handle two-way traffic. TxDOT is planning to convert them to one-way thoroughfares...
KTEN.com
Tax seminar benefits Fannin County farmers
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County ArgiLife held its annual tax valuation seminar on Friday morning. It is important to understand how to file your taxes... especially for people who own a lot of farmland. But it can be confusing and difficult to learn on your own. That's why...
bowienewsonline.com
Grass fire burns 240 acres, outbuildings; emergency burn ban put in place
Montague County was placed under a burn ban on Wednesday morning as dry conditions and high winds continued to fuel grass fires of all sizes across the area. County Judge Kevin Benton issued the emergency ban at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after a large wildfire on Tuesday in the area of Upper Montague Road, Allison and Legacy Roads and State Highway 59 covered nearly 250 acres. Nearly 20 fire departments and law enforcement agencies responded.
KTEN.com
Durant business donates protective vests to firefighters
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Gordon Funeral Home has donated 11 ballistic vests to the Durant Fire Department. Funeral home owner Brent Gordon wanted to make sure firefighters are protected. These ballistic vests are designed to do just that in the event of an active shooter. "We have a lot...
fox4news.com
Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
KTEN.com
Fire damages residence in Mead
MEAD, Okla. (KTEN) — Firefighters battled an early morning blaze at a residence in Mead on Thursday. A neighbor said the fire broke out around 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Deer Drive. Volunteers from the Colbert and West Bryan County fire departments were still pouring water onto...
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
KTEN.com
Gainesville's 'Hill House Manor' open to ghost-hunters
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — The Hill House Manor on Denton Street in Gainesville has been standing for more than 200 years. Guests can feel that history as they step through the front door. On Saturday, January 14 at 8 p.m., ghost enthusiasts are invited to join the Haunted Rooms...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCCLELLAN, JEREMY HARLAN; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED;...
KTEN.com
Some struggle to find propane in Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) — Several grocery stores and gas stations in Pottsboro have not received their shipments of propane in several weeks. "I think it was before Christmas — that's the last time I remember selling anything, a little before Christmas time," said Cardinal Quickstop manager Clint Hartline. "But it wasn't much."
KXII.com
34 Chophouse now open in Downtown Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Art, food and drinks. It’s all right here at Downtown Denison’s 34 Chophouse Real Estate Developer, Don Day has spent over 55 years building and renovating commercial historic buildings across North Texas. So, when he saw an old vacant bank building. Day said, “The...
KTEN.com
Juvenile in custody after Denison school threat
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police said a child was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon following a social media threat directed at Scott Middle School. Investigators said the child who was responsible was taken into custody and interviewed after the threat was reported around 4:15 p.m. The unnamed...
KTEN.com
Sustainable Durant raising environmental awareness
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant's library played host to a new organization called Sustainable Durant, which hopes to change they way the city looks at "green" jobs. "Spend a little bit more time in man hours to make these things accomplishable," said Drew Dewald with Lost Street Brewing Co. "But, in the end, it helps us as an overall business, so we get to pay our people instead of the landfill."
madillrecord.net
Suspect found after citizen reports whereabouts to MCSO
A Kingston man was arrested after a traffic stop. On January 8, a Marshall County Deputy had initiated a traffic stop on Daniel Everett. After stopping for the deputy, Everett, a 34-yearold male from Kingston, decided to flee. According the deputy, Everett turned around while the deputy was trying to set up a road block. Everett then rammed the deputy’s unit causing injuries to the deputy and significant damage to the vehicle. The deputy received injuries to his arm from the impact, but is expected to recover.
KTEN.com
New Denison restaurant hoping to shape next wave of butchers
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A new butcher shop is open in Denison. But they're doing much more than just chopping meat. For co-owner Pete Gonzales, Heritage Butchery & Barbecue is about a return to the city of Denison and bringing his passion with him... a passion he’s working to pass onto his apprentices.
KTEN.com
Tishomingo water rates going up
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Turning on the tap is going to cost a little more for water utility customers in Tishomingo. City Manager Troy Golden said city ordinance lets city officials follow the Consumer Price Index and adjust costs accordingly once a year. Because of the rise in inflation, the city approved the increased cost for water customers.
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
