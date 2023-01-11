ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event

Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Albany Herald

Melissa Rauch Teases Surprises Fans Will Love in New 'Night Court' Reboot

When she thinks about it now, Melissa Rauch admits that her parents probably shouldn’t have allowed her to watch Night Court back in the day. “A lot of the jokes went over my head,” she says. “But I was such a TV junkie. And I distinctly remember watching it in my bedroom and feeling like this was something that I hadn’t seen before.”
Albany Herald

Jason Voorhees Will Never Die! Every 'Friday the 13th' Movie, Ranked

Everyone knows that Friday the 13th is an unlucky date. It's also the worst possible time to go camping. The Friday the 13th movies star Jason Voorhees, the iconic hockey mask wearing killer. While the film series wouldn't be considered high art by many, they are very popular among horror and slasher fans. Whenever a Friday falls on the 13th of the month, it's a perfect opportunity to marathon this series. Here's a ranking of each film, from worst to best.
Albany Herald

Robbie Bachman, drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69

Robbie Bachman -- the drummer of Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive -- has died at age 69, his brother and bandmate Randy Bachman announced via Twitter on Thursday. "Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together," Bachman said alongside a black and white photo of the band.
Albany Herald

DANNY TYREE: Battling Nature when she calls at inopportune times

It’s an amenity that most consumers take for granted. It’s an amenity that most retailers and professionals grudgingly accept as a cost of doing business. But I simply must salute those businesspeople who provide the miracle of indoor plumbing to their patrons.
Albany Herald

‘That ’90s Show’: Debra Jo Rupp Teases What’s New With Kitty & Red

Hello, Wisconsin! That ’90s Show continues the laugh-filled look back at years gone by that started with eight popular seasons of That ’70s Show (1998-2006). The action now takes place in 1995, but the winning formula remains the same — there’s a new set of teens who’ll be heading down to the basement that is still oddly smoky.
WISCONSIN STATE
Albany Herald

KATHRYN JEAN LOPEZ: A mother's tale of hardship and triumph

Have you ever been on a roller coaster and felt like your stomach was falling out of your body? That’s the closest Gina can get to describing what it was like to see her unborn son, Jeremiah, on a sonogram for the first time. She was 17 and living with her grandmother. Jeremiah’s father was facing criminal charges because of her age. Deciding not to have an abortion was “scary” — because it was choosing not to make it all “go away,” she says.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy