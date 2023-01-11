Read full article on original website
Melissa Rauch Teases Surprises Fans Will Love in New 'Night Court' Reboot
When she thinks about it now, Melissa Rauch admits that her parents probably shouldn’t have allowed her to watch Night Court back in the day. “A lot of the jokes went over my head,” she says. “But I was such a TV junkie. And I distinctly remember watching it in my bedroom and feeling like this was something that I hadn’t seen before.”
Jason Voorhees Will Never Die! Every 'Friday the 13th' Movie, Ranked
Everyone knows that Friday the 13th is an unlucky date. It's also the worst possible time to go camping. The Friday the 13th movies star Jason Voorhees, the iconic hockey mask wearing killer. While the film series wouldn't be considered high art by many, they are very popular among horror and slasher fans. Whenever a Friday falls on the 13th of the month, it's a perfect opportunity to marathon this series. Here's a ranking of each film, from worst to best.
‘Night Court’: Melissa Rauch Reveals Revival Theme Song’s Connection to Original (VIDEO)
“When people hear the term ‘reboot,’ I think there’s like an, ‘Ah! What are you gonna do to my favorite show?!'” Melissa Rauch says of her upcoming Night Court reboot, premiering January 17 on NBC. Don’t worry, she’s just as much a fan of the...
Robbie Bachman, drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman -- the drummer of Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive -- has died at age 69, his brother and bandmate Randy Bachman announced via Twitter on Thursday. "Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together," Bachman said alongside a black and white photo of the band.
DANNY TYREE: Battling Nature when she calls at inopportune times
It’s an amenity that most consumers take for granted. It’s an amenity that most retailers and professionals grudgingly accept as a cost of doing business. But I simply must salute those businesspeople who provide the miracle of indoor plumbing to their patrons.
‘That ’90s Show’: Debra Jo Rupp Teases What’s New With Kitty & Red
Hello, Wisconsin! That ’90s Show continues the laugh-filled look back at years gone by that started with eight popular seasons of That ’70s Show (1998-2006). The action now takes place in 1995, but the winning formula remains the same — there’s a new set of teens who’ll be heading down to the basement that is still oddly smoky.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Still With ‘GMA3,’ but ‘Unlikely’ to Return Following Relationship Investigation
It was initially reported earlier on Friday, January 13, that Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were “out” at GMA3 following an investigation into their relationship issued by ABC. Now, an ABC spokesperson is clearing the air, saying Robach and Holmes have not been terminated from the morning news show.
Lisa Marie Presley was a devoted mom who lived in 'horrific reality' of son's suicide
Lisa Marie Presley loved being a mother to her "cubs." That's how the singer-songwriter who died Thursday at the age of 54 referred to her four children, daughters Riley, Finley and Harper, and her son, Benjamin, in a 2019 post on her verified Instagram account.
‘American Born Chinese’: Michelle Yeoh & Ke Huy Quan Feature in First Look (PHOTOS)
Disney+ is staging a mini Everything Everywhere All at Once reunion with first-look photos for American Born Chinese — which is set to debut this spring — featuring Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. The actors are among the ensemble cast for this series based...
KATHRYN JEAN LOPEZ: A mother's tale of hardship and triumph
Have you ever been on a roller coaster and felt like your stomach was falling out of your body? That’s the closest Gina can get to describing what it was like to see her unborn son, Jeremiah, on a sonogram for the first time. She was 17 and living with her grandmother. Jeremiah’s father was facing criminal charges because of her age. Deciding not to have an abortion was “scary” — because it was choosing not to make it all “go away,” she says.
