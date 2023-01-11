Have you ever been on a roller coaster and felt like your stomach was falling out of your body? That’s the closest Gina can get to describing what it was like to see her unborn son, Jeremiah, on a sonogram for the first time. She was 17 and living with her grandmother. Jeremiah’s father was facing criminal charges because of her age. Deciding not to have an abortion was “scary” — because it was choosing not to make it all “go away,” she says.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO