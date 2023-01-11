Read full article on original website
Former Mississippi State defender Jevon Banks reveals Big 12 transfer destination
A former Mississippi State defender is headed to the Big 12. Defensive lineman Jevon Banks confirmed on Twitter that he’s joining Kansas State. Banks was a member of Mississippi State for 3 seasons. In total, Banks appeared in 15 contests and amassed 25 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss and 0.5 sacks.
Mississippi State officially welcomes Zac Selmon as new AD, he says 'we'll win with integrity'
When Zac Selmon was formally introduced as the new athletic director at Mississippi State on Friday, it was all about 2 words: class and integrity. “In seeking a new Director of Athletics, we talked with some of the nation’s very best athletics department administrators,” said Mississippi State President Mark E. Keenum. “After an extensive review of those outstanding candidates, I am convinced that in Zac Selmon we found an outstanding leader with a servant’s heart — a leader who has extensive experience at two Power Five universities and who understands and shares our relentless commitment to achieving and maintaining excellence in our Bulldog athletics programs — all of them.”
Mississippi State WR enters NCAA transfer portal
Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin has entered the transfer portal as he announced via Twitter on Friday. “I would like to thank God himself for the position he put me in today,” Griffin said in the tweet. “Also I wanna thank my family for everything they have done for me.”
Mississippi State football: 10 burning questions as the Bulldogs head into the offseason
The 2022 season was the best of Mike Leach’s 3 as head coach at Mississippi State. Leach died of heart complications on Dec. 12. The Bulldogs moved quickly to make defensive coordinator Zach Arnett the new head coach ahead of the ReliaQuest Bowl game against Illinois. The players and...
