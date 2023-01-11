When Zac Selmon was formally introduced as the new athletic director at Mississippi State on Friday, it was all about 2 words: class and integrity. “In seeking a new Director of Athletics, we talked with some of the nation’s very best athletics department administrators,” said Mississippi State President Mark E. Keenum. “After an extensive review of those outstanding candidates, I am convinced that in Zac Selmon we found an outstanding leader with a servant’s heart — a leader who has extensive experience at two Power Five universities and who understands and shares our relentless commitment to achieving and maintaining excellence in our Bulldog athletics programs — all of them.”

