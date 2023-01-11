ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State officially welcomes Zac Selmon as new AD, he says 'we'll win with integrity'

When Zac Selmon was formally introduced as the new athletic director at Mississippi State on Friday, it was all about 2 words: class and integrity. “In seeking a new Director of Athletics, we talked with some of the nation’s very best athletics department administrators,” said Mississippi State President Mark E. Keenum. “After an extensive review of those outstanding candidates, I am convinced that in Zac Selmon we found an outstanding leader with a servant’s heart — a leader who has extensive experience at two Power Five universities and who understands and shares our relentless commitment to achieving and maintaining excellence in our Bulldog athletics programs — all of them.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State WR enters NCAA transfer portal

Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick “Tulu” Griffin has entered the transfer portal as he announced via Twitter on Friday. “I would like to thank God himself for the position he put me in today,” Griffin said in the tweet. “Also I wanna thank my family for everything they have done for me.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy