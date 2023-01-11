Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
How to print PowerPoint slides with notes
Are you taking notes? Print them with PowerPoint. If you click the Notes button underneath a PowerPoint slide, you can add speaker notes. This feature is great for adding presentation reminders, but they can be hard to remember if they aren’t available physically. Luckily, you can print them directly underneath your slides. Let’s review how to print PowerPoint slides with notes.
Android Authority
How to convert a PDF into a PowerPoint presentation
Start converting your PDFs into presentations. Creating and saving a PDF file is easy enough. However, if you want to convert it into a different file type, the process varies depending on what it is you want your PDF to be. If you want your PDF formatted as a PowerPoint presentation, you’ll need to use an online conversion tool or Adobe Acrobat. Let’s review how to convert PDF to PowerPoint.
Android Authority
How to curve text in PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint has allowed users to format and customize the text within presentations from the very beginning. Through a setting known as WordArt, users can also have a little fun with their writing. Let’s review how to curve text in PowerPoint. QUICK ANSWER. To curve text in PowerPoint, go...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 💻 Apple's touchscreen computer catch-up
Other stories today include Animal Crossing-themed chocolates for Valentine's Day and Android 13's eSIM improvements. 👋 Hey there! Anxiously waiting for the results of my EU visa application so I can attend MWC 2023 next month. It’ll be the first time I see some of my Android Authority colleagues since CES in January 2020! Anyway, our highlights today include Animal Crossing-themed chocolates, Apple’s touchscreen MacBook, and more.
Android Authority
How to exit full screen on Windows and Mac
Get rid of screen distractions. Going full screen on your computer has lots of advantages. The main one is that it removes all other screen distractions, so you can focus on the task at hand. But what when you want to exit full screen on Windows or Mac? Each operating system has its own couple of easy ways to jump in and out of full screen without really thinking about it.
Android Authority
10 best package tracking apps for Android and iOS
These aren't for the occasional order on Amazon. Package tracking is something we all do these days. You order something from somewhere, and it shows up eventually. Some folks order more things than others, and that necessitates a need for a package tracker. Package tracking apps help you track your packages from various shippers in a single, handy UI. It’s right up there with other excellent Android tools and utilities. A good one should have a wide range of compatibility with shippers and a clean UI. Here are the best package tracking apps for both Android and iOS.
Android Authority
Stadia's final act will be to unlock Bluetooth support on its controllers
Stadia will be shutting down next week. As one last hurrah, the Stadia Team says it’s enabling Bluetooth pairing on Stadia controllers. The company also just released one last game. When Google launched Stadia back in 2019, the company also offered Stadia-branded controllers. The wireless controllers were specially designed...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S23 series specs: What can we expect?
We've taken a look at how the upcoming Samsung flagships are shaping up. The Galaxy S23 series won’t be announced until February 1, so we don’t yet have any formal confirmation of each phone’s specs. But a series of leaks, announcements, and assumptions based on past models means that we can have a pretty good idea. In particular, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs have largely been outlined already.
Android Authority
How to find your phone number on Android or iPhone
If you have just bought a new SIM card or eSIM card, then it is usual to momentarily forget the new number. Unless you’re someone with an excellent memory for numbers, you are going to need a way to quickly find your phone number on Android or iPhone. We’ll start with the most obvious method, then move on to a few other ways.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra: Will the new handset be worth the wait?
According to current rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite similar to its predecessor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the most powerful flagship Samsung offers, but that’s not the case for much longer. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to debut this February 1, packing quite a few improvements under the hood. What’s new with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and is it worth waiting for? Let’s take a look at the current rumored changes in our quick Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra comparison.
Android Authority
The best Motorola G Pure cases you can buy
Keep your Moto G Pure safe and secure with our picks for the top cases. The Motorola G Pure makes for a great budget phone, but that doesn’t mean it deserves any less when it comes to stylish and protective cases. And whether you want something sleek and smooth that slides easily into your pocket or an elaborate, rugged frame that’ll give you extra piece of mind if you drop your phone, here are our top picks for cases.
Android Authority
Universal Control: how to use it with a Mac and iPad
We all like to have multiple monitors on our desks — some people see it as bragging rights if they have more monitors than anybody else in the neighborhood. If you are on a laptop or tablet, multiple monitors are possible with an HDMI cable, but Apple has come up with a more smooth and more seamless way of doing it. All you need to do is line up your Macs and iPads next to one another, and Universal Control will enable you to use the same keyboard, mouse, or trackpad to move between devices. You can even use the same clipboard to copy and paste. It’s like…..magic.
Android Authority
The best Motorola Moto G Power 2022 cases available
Whether you need a waterproof, wallet, or extra-rugged case, you've got plenty of good options. If you’ve just snagged a Motorola Moto G Power (2022) and need a case, we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find the best cases for your phone and choices to suit all tastes. And be sure to come back occasionally; new cases might crop up now and then.
Android Authority
TECNO goes global: The PHANTOM X2 Series leads the charge in premium innovation
If there’s one company that has truly moved the needle in recent years in terms of global recognition and innovation, it’s TECNO. The brand was a dark horse outside of a few locales, but now it’s making head-turning strides in over 70 markets globally. The key products...
Android Authority
Galaxy Watches and Buds 2 Pro are now better companions for your phone's camera
Now do more on your phone's camera using the Samsung accessories. Samsung is rolling out new camera companion features to the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. You can now use the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to record audio while shooting videos with your Samsung...
Android Authority
Facer faces competition from TimeShow, a new watch face app from Mobvoi
Mobvoi launched a new app for smartwatches called TimeShow. TimeShow gives users access to dozens of watch faces with new faces added weekly. Creators can get paid for making and sharing their own watch faces using the TimeShow DIY site. The AI tech company known as Mobvoi has launched a...
Android Authority
Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra official press renders leak ahead of Unpacked event
The renders show off the devices in four different colors. New renders of the Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra have leaked. The renders may be from official press materials. Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner. But it looks like the spotlight has been stolen from the show as a timely leak appears to reveal official renders of the Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra meant for the press.
Android Authority
Wear OS 3 support expands, another watch gets the update
Updating will, unfortunately, take away Google Assistant. The Skagen Falster Gen 6 is getting Wear OS 3. The update will require a factory reset. It will be getting a stock version of Wear OS 3 with no exclusive features. Another smartwatch appears to be joining the Wear OS 3 party....
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Apple's dropping the ball again, apparently. Welcome to the 467th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. We had some wallpaper goodness this week. First, you can get six of the Asus ROG Phone 6 wallpapers, and one of them is a live wallpaper. They look quite nice and are high-resolution, so they should work on most phones. Additionally, our latest Wallpaper Wednesday came out with some nice nature and cityscape images.
Android Authority
A new Chromecast with Google TV is in the pipeline
A third Chromecast with Google TV model could be on the way, but will it replace the 4K variant?. A third Chromecast with Google TV model is apparently in the pipeline. This could be a successor to the original model, which launched in 2020. The Chromecast with Google TV is...
