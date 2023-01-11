We all like to have multiple monitors on our desks — some people see it as bragging rights if they have more monitors than anybody else in the neighborhood. If you are on a laptop or tablet, multiple monitors are possible with an HDMI cable, but Apple has come up with a more smooth and more seamless way of doing it. All you need to do is line up your Macs and iPads next to one another, and Universal Control will enable you to use the same keyboard, mouse, or trackpad to move between devices. You can even use the same clipboard to copy and paste. It’s like…..magic.

