FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
MyStateline.com
Some sunshine returns Saturday
We’re still sitting under a decent amount of cloud cover early Saturday morning, but once the lower-level clouds move east, we will see some sunshine return to the sky. Temperatures early Saturday morning are in the lower to mid 20s but with the wind chill factored in, some of us are down to the teens. Galena, Savanna, Sterling, Rockford, and Janesville all have wind chill values that are down to the teens this morning.
First Alert Weather: Warming trend ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A quiet weekend with a warming trend as we head into the new week. Today we're going to reach a high of 38 degrees but things get warmer by Sunday. The MLK holiday on Monday will be rainy but mild. Rain chances remain early on Tuesday.StatsNorm- 31Yesterday- 36Today- 36Sunup- 7:18amForecastToday- Partly cloudy with a high of 38.Sunday- Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. Warmer. High of 45.Monday- Rainy and mild. 49.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered snow showers tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy tonight with snow shower chances due to the gusty wind out of the north riding over the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan.Northwest Indiana may have lake effect snow showers tomorrow morning with minor amounts of less than 1 inch. There will be a gradual warming trend into the weekend. Climate Prediction Center is calling for warmer than average temperatures all of next week, which is typically the coldest week of the year for us.TONIGHT: SNOW SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 29.FRIDAY: MORNING FLURRIES. NORTHWEST INDIANA MORNING SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 32.SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 38.SUNDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. HIGH 44.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow returns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northerly winds have spilled in colder air, allowing for temperatures to dip below freezing areawide Thursday night.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a mix of rain and wet snow this evening is likely, then scattered snow showers for the overnight. Little to no accumulation is expected.Lake effect snow is in the forecast for Friday morning, but mainly for locations in Northwest Indiana. Snowfall amounts of up to an inch are possible. Some snow could hug the lakeshore in Cook County thorough the midday hours on Friday. Otherwise, Friday will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy, possibly wet on Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid 30s. Some patchy rain is possible overnight.Cloudy skies with a few showers Thursday morning, then a rain and snow mix in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Thursday will be much cooler in the upper 30s.Lake effect snow chances for Thursday night into Friday, but mainly for Northwest Indiana. Highs on Friday will be colder in the low 30s.Saturday will feature more sunshine, especially in the morning, and highs in the upper 30s. Sunday will be milder in the 40s.Wet weather for Monday, with highs near 50 degrees.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain overnight. Low 37°THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain in the morning, then a rain and snow mix in the afternoon and evening. High 38°FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Lake Effect snow possible, but mainly in Northwest Indiana. High 33°
How often should I wash my car in the winter?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Washing your car in the winter is less about keeping it sparkling and clean, and more about keeping salt and sand on the unseen parts of the vehicle from leading to corrosion and rust. Rust is caused by oxidation in metal, which eats away at the metal surface over time. Salt […]
fox32chicago.com
When will real winter weather return to Chicago?
CHICAGO - You call this winter? Today will be the 13th straight day with above average temperatures. Chicago has seen only a measly 3.4 inches of snow so far since Dec. 1. That is just a third of average so far this season. It is a wimpy winter and as of today, there is no sign that it will change anytime soon.
blockclubchicago.org
Snow Could Hit Chicago This Week
CHICAGO — There’s a chance for snow this week in Chicago. The week will start off mostly sunny but windy, with gusts up to 15 mph possible Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It will warm up to a high of 41 degrees. Tuesday is also expected...
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago
January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
Disney on Ice returns to Rockford’s BMO Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you are looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend, Disney on Ice is back at the BMO Center! Some of the characters were caught warming up Thursday afternoon for the first performance tonight. The theme of this year’s show is “Find Your Hero,” and tour manager […]
MyStateline.com
Jefferson students create flower garden using metal
Along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a second loss for grieving woman
CHICAGO (CBS) – On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a car slammed into a pole and took it out, but it's what else was a casualty that was a real gut punch to a Chicago woman.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story on what seems to be a cursed spot on the road.That's especially true during rush hour and especially for those trying to cross the busy road on foot or bike. Last year, there was a deadly crash at the spot and last month, that same loss was felt all over again.Before they picked a home, Jaime Bolognone and Gerardo...
The Marie Avenue Strong house is here for the Stateline
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house is located at 825 Marie Avenue. It will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF). […]
WIFR
Several new development projects in the works across Belvidere
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a new year, comes a new Belvidere. The City of Murals is blooming with several new development projects that are in the works, bringing more jobs and more business to the stateline. “You’re talking anywhere to six to 800 direct jobs, which also brings a...
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th
When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford wants to connect gaps in sidewalk. Here’s what’s on tap next and what’s on the horizon
ROCKFORD — The city is preparing to extend sidewalk north along Parkview Avenue as part of a project intended to make crossing Spring Creek Road safer for pedestrians and set the stage for future connections to the riverfront recreation path. The plan calls for extending sidewalk from where it...
MyStateline.com
Byron boys rally in the second half to defeat Genoa-Kingston
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?
Here's why you may be experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store when you go to buy a dozen eggs. (CHICAGO) Although inflation has been slowing, a recent trip to the grocery store showed me egg prices are still at an all-time high.
Man dies after falling onto third rail at CTA Brown Line tracks in River North
A man has died after he fell onto the tracks at a Brown Line CTA station and hit the third rail in River North Friday night. Rueben Castro, 31, fell onto the third rail, also known as the electric rail, in the 300 block of North Wells Street.
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
