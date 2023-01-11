ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

numberfire.com

Isaiah Joe (illness) not listed on Philadelphia's Sunday injury report

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Isaiah Joe (illness) is available for Sunday's contest versus the Brooklyn Nets. After missing one game with an illness, Joe is on track to return on Sunday. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joe to record 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Christian Wood (ankle) questionable for Dallas on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable for Saturday's clash with Portland. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Wood's Friday projection...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Oshae Brissett (hamstring) available for Pacers on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett will play Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Brissett entered the day with a questionable tag due to left hamstring soreness. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the holiday weekend. Our...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
CBS Sports

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report

Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
ARIZONA STATE
numberfire.com

Georges Niang (illness) questionable for 76ers on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Niang is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next few hours ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

James Johnson coming off Pacers' bench on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pacers are shaking things up in the wake of the injury to Tyrese Haliburton. Isaiah Jackson, who has been coming off the bench, will be elevated to the starting five on the wing. Johnson is headed to the bench in a corresponding move.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Orlando's Jalen Suggs (ankle) available on Friday

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is active for Friday's contest agains the Utah Jazz. Suggs will make his return after Orlando's guard was sidelined four games with ankle soreness. In 19.4 expected minutes, our models project Suggs to score 16.9 FanDuel points. Suggs' projection includes 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds,...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) probable on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown is dealing with left calf soreness and is probable to face the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 24.5 minutes against Los Angeles. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.0...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (ankle) suiting up Thursday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Payton is deailng with a sprained right ankle. However, he was listed probable coming in, and he has ultimately received the green light to take the floor ahead of the holiday weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Houston's Kevin Porter (foot) doubtful on Sunday

Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter Jr. looks like he will miss his second straight game after he was listed as doubtful with a left foot contusion. Kenyon Martin Jr. should see more minutes on Sunday if Porter Jr. is inactive.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Pacers' Aaron Nesmith (illness) out on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Nesmith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Atlanta on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Jalen Smith could continue to start with Nesmith out again.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (ankle) available on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been upgraded to available and will play against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) available for Jazz on Friday

Utah Jazz shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Horton-Tucker has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active against Orlando on Friday. Horton-Tucker is averaging 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 15.3 FanDuel points per game this season. His...

