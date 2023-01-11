Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Joe (illness) not listed on Philadelphia's Sunday injury report
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Isaiah Joe (illness) is available for Sunday's contest versus the Brooklyn Nets. After missing one game with an illness, Joe is on track to return on Sunday. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joe to record 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Chris Duarte for inactive Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) on Friday
Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Duarte will make his sixth start this season after Tyrese Haliburton was ruled out with elbow and knee injuries. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, Duarte's FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
numberfire.com
Christian Wood (ankle) questionable for Dallas on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable for Saturday's clash with Portland. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Wood's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Oshae Brissett (hamstring) available for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett will play Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Brissett entered the day with a questionable tag due to left hamstring soreness. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the holiday weekend. Our...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
CBS Sports
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
numberfire.com
Utah's Jarred Vanderbilt starting for injured Lauri Markkanen (hip) on Saturday
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Vanderbilt will make his 40th start this season after Lauri Markkanen was ruled out with a hip contusion. In a matchup against a Philadelphia unit rated sixth in points allowed in the paint, Vanderbilt's FanDuel salary stands at $5,500.
numberfire.com
Georges Niang (illness) questionable for 76ers on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Niang is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next few hours ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
James Johnson coming off Pacers' bench on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pacers are shaking things up in the wake of the injury to Tyrese Haliburton. Isaiah Jackson, who has been coming off the bench, will be elevated to the starting five on the wing. Johnson is headed to the bench in a corresponding move.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Jalen Suggs (ankle) available on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is active for Friday's contest agains the Utah Jazz. Suggs will make his return after Orlando's guard was sidelined four games with ankle soreness. In 19.4 expected minutes, our models project Suggs to score 16.9 FanDuel points. Suggs' projection includes 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown is dealing with left calf soreness and is probable to face the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 24.5 minutes against Los Angeles. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.0...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (ankle) suiting up Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Payton is deailng with a sprained right ankle. However, he was listed probable coming in, and he has ultimately received the green light to take the floor ahead of the holiday weekend.
numberfire.com
Houston's Kevin Porter (foot) doubtful on Sunday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter Jr. looks like he will miss his second straight game after he was listed as doubtful with a left foot contusion. Kenyon Martin Jr. should see more minutes on Sunday if Porter Jr. is inactive.
Insider: In Pacers' blowout loss, Chris Duarte's shooting an important silver lining
INDIANAPOLIS -- Chris Duarte set a screen, released and flared back behind the 3-point line to catch a pass from Pacers teammate Buddy Hield. He had a clean look at the bucket with his feet squared to the rim and Hawks defender A.J. Griffin standing about 6 feet away between the circle and the foul line.
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith (illness) out on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Nesmith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Atlanta on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Jalen Smith could continue to start with Nesmith out again.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (ankle) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been upgraded to available and will play against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) available for Jazz on Friday
Utah Jazz shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Horton-Tucker has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active against Orlando on Friday. Horton-Tucker is averaging 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 15.3 FanDuel points per game this season. His...
numberfire.com
Dwight Powell starting in Mavericks' Saturday lineup for inactive Christian Wood (ankle)
Dallas Mavericks power forward Dwight Powell is starting in Saturday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Powell will make his 27th start this season after Christian Wood was ruled out with an ankle injury. In a matchup against a Portland team ranked 20th in defensive rating, Powell's FanDuel salary stands at $3,800.
