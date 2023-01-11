While Maryland's best-known food may be the crab cake, the state is known for other foods including lemon sticks, snowballs (even Jimmy Fallon's a fan of these), the Lazy Susan Preakness cocktail, and Natty Bo, the beer that's brewed, as per its jingle, in the "land of pleasant living." Maryland also has quite a few desserts to call its own, with Maryland Manual On-Line (the dash is theirs) listing peach pot pie, Elkridge huckleberry pudding, and Lord and Lady Baltimore cakes among the state's specialties. One of the most uniquely Maryland treats, however, may be the multi-layer Smith Island Cake that has been adopted as the official state dessert.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO