Read full article on original website
Related
PennDOT to display plans for PA 724 Bridge Project in Robeson Township
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for a project to replace the PA 724 (Main Street) Bridge over Allegheny Creek in Robeson Township, Berks County. The existing bridge is a 73 feet long single-span steel I-beam bridge was built in 1956 and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Ninja training facility, with extensive obstacle course equipment, opens in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A new facility in Quakertown is helping individuals take their physical fitness to the next level while also having fun. Power Parkour Ninja, offering open gym sessions and group training in ninja, a growing sport featuring unique obstacle course competitions, held a grand opening Dec. 30 at 18 S. Fifth St., Suite 200.
UPDATE: Wreck on Interstate 81 slows traffic in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An overturned vehicle slowed traffic Friday morning in Luzerne County. The wreck on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 172 between the Pittston Dupont exit and the Wilkes-Barre exit stopped traffic before 10 a.m. Friday, according to PennDOT. There is no word on injuries or...
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Residents File Appeal Over Landfill Rezoning
A group of Lower Saucon Township residents who oppose a rezoning amendment adopted by township council that paves the way for an expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas Friday. The appeal filed by Easton attorney Gary Asteak on behalf of...
LehighValleyLive.com
Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured.
2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home. Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured. Get Photo. 4 / 8. 2-alarm fire...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through house in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Officials are investigating a fire that tore through a Lehigh County home. Firefighters were called around 3:15 p.m. Friday to a house in the 1600 block of Irving Street in Hanover Township. Thick flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing out of the home. It's not...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County issues Code Blue
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
WFMZ-TV Online
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton Winter Market returns to Northampton Street for 2023
Easton Winter Market returns to Northampton Street for 2023. Melanie DeVault at the Portch Tea stand pauses to pet Pippin as owner Domenica Stabp, of Phillipsburg, shops at the Mia & Maddie bakery stand during opening day of the Easton Farmers’ Market 11th annual Winter Market on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, on the 300 block of Northampton Street, which is closed to traffic for the weekly gathering.Get Photo.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police closed off area of Robeson Township; coroner responded to scene
Police closed off an area of Robeson Township, Berks County Saturday afternoon. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later. As of Saturday night, police said the investigation is still active. The area of Morgantown Road and Golf Course Road was closed off mid-afternoon Saturday. Roads remained...
WFMZ-TV Online
Agreement finalized for sale of former Allentown State Hospital to City Center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An agreement has been finalized for the sale of the site of the former state hospital in Allentown. “Now that the agreement is executed, we are starting the planning process and will begin working with City planners to develop a project that creates local tax revenue for the City and Allentown School District,” said City Center President J.B. Reilly.
December energy bills are giving some sticker shock
Seeing higher electric bills? One Action Newer viewer responded, "My electric bill actually made me want to tell them to just cut it off. I'll use a candle."
WFMZ-TV Online
Volunteers needed to help clean up Reading
READING, Pa. - Public Works in Reading is asking for volunteers to help cleanup the city Saturday. Volunteers will meet and clean up West Green and Tulpehocken Street bridge. Public Works will provide gloves, trash bags, and masks for volunteers. Rakes and trash pickers will also be available to help...
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown Farmer's Market gets $2.25M grant
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - More than $2 million of state grants will go toward an events space and festival marketplace in Boyertown. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is providing the money as a match for nearly $2.5 million of federal, county, and local money. Officials say the new events space will...
Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies
Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
West Easton joins Easton and Wilson Borough in recent vehicle theft trend
West Easton police on Saturday reported a series of vehicle thefts in the borough. Two Kia models have been stolen, and the police department warns that vehicle thieves are exploiting a flaw in Kia and Hyundai, according to a message posted to the borough’s Facebook page. Wilson Borough last...
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WFMZ-TV Online
Midvalley, Upvalley projects receive grants for outdoor recreational improvements
Outdoor recreational improvement projects in the Midvalley and Upvalley will receive $636,000 in grant funding, state Rep. Kyle Mullins, D-112, Blakely, announced Friday. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources awarded Jessup $561,000 to rehabilitate the Jessup Sports Complex, Mullins said. The DCNR also awarded the Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority $75,000 for an interpretive and wayfinding signage program on its Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in Carbondale and Olyphant, according to Mullins.
WFMZ-TV Online
Drivers steal $3K worth of diesel fuel from Wawa in Bucks, police say
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in figuring out who stole thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from a gas station. The thefts happened less than two hours apart on Wednesday, said Hilltown Township police. Around 7:45 a.m., a white flatbed...
WFMZ-TV Online
'We need our normal again': Friends, neighbors of missing Montgomery County woman react to latest development
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Ten days since the disappearance of Jennifer Brown, friends and neighbors are trying to keep the 43-year-old in the front of people's minds. They say they plan to go to different shopping plazas in Limerick Township Saturday and put flyers on people's cars. They tell 69...
Comments / 0