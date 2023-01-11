Read full article on original website
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Popculture
Kevin Costner Reacts to His 'Yellowstone' Golden Globes Win After Regina Hall Jokes About His Absence
Kevin Costner may not have been able to attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in person due to flooding near his California home, but the Yellowstone actor had nothing but appreciation to show after winning best actor in a TV drama during Tuesday's ceremony. "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign...
How To Watch Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards On TV & Online
The Critics Choice Awards are set for Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. There ceremony will air live on the East Coast on the CW and tape-delayed on the West Coast except for in Los Angeles.In L.A., KTLA will host a preshow beginning at 2 p.m. PT on air and on the channel’s website. Chelsea Handler is hosting this year’s ceremony, which will also see Jeff Bridges presented with the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award and Janelle Monáe the SeeHer Award. Presenters on the night will include Michelle Pfeiffer and Kate Hudson along with Benjamin Bratt, Quinta...
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Bruce Willis posts silly snaps with daughter Tallulah
Bruce Willis struck a goofy pose with his daughter Tallulah amid his battle with aphasia. The pair posted the light-hearted snaps on their respective Instagram accounts, with Tallulah captioning hers, “”high drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO.” In the pics, the father-daughter duo share an embrace while pulling funny faces. Tallulah’s post featured several other pictures, including an image of an Alcoholics Anonymous book and a 1990s pic of a short-haired Winona Ryder. In March, Bruce, 67, announced he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder that affects his ability...
SFGate
‘The Price We Pay’ Review: Emile Hirsch and Stephen Dorff Get a Grisly Surprise at an Isolated Ranch
Genre fans will get their money’s worth from “The Price We Pay,” a violent and grisly crime-horror-action outing with no pretensions of being anything else. What this tale of crooks holed up at a lonely farm with a hideous secret lacks in originality it makes up for with energetic direction by Ryuhei Kitamura (“Midnight Meat Train”), excellent practical gore effects and strong performances by a quality cast including Emile Hirsch, Stephen Dorff and Gigi Zumbado. The kind of no-nonsense exploitation film that once had ’em hootin’ at the grindhouse, VOD-available “Price” will be released on limited screens by Lionsgate on Jan. 13.
