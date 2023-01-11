ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

North Dakota State Superintendent: State Board of Higher Education announces list of candidates for two open positions

By Ty Schonert
wdayradionow.com

Six apply for North Dakota Board of Higher Education

(Bismarck, ND) -- We're one step closer to filling out the North Dakota Higher Board of Education. State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Wednesday said six North Dakotans have applied for two positions on the North Dakota Board of Higher Education, which oversees the 11 colleges and universities in the state’s university system.
KFYR-TV

Bill would outlaw sanctuary cities in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill to ban sanctuary cities in North Dakota is making its way through the State Legislature. The bill would require the state, a political subdivision, or a higher-ed institution to work with federal authorities to verify or report the immigration status of an individual. “The...
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota Legislators working on Insulin cap

(Bismarck, ND) -- A bipartisan group of North Dakota legislators are working to keep the cost of insulin down for residents. Senate Bill 2140 would cap the price of the lifesaving drug at 25-dollars a month. The co-pays for medical supplies like test strips, glucose meters and insulin pens would...
basketballinsiders.com

North Dakota bill could give voters the power

The North Dakota House Judiciary Committee has advanced bill HCR 3002 which would allow voters to decide the future of legalized sports betting in ND. Should the proposed bill pass through the resolution, residents of North Dakota will be able to vote at the next general election in November 2024 as to whether state lawmakers must set the framework for an expanded legalized sportsbetting offering in North Dakota.
KFYR-TV

North Dakota Game and Fish in need of volunteers

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Game and Fish Department has many programs that wouldn’t be possible without the help from volunteers. More than 500 volunteers help administer the Game and Fish Department’s many important educational programs statewide. The most popular is the mandatory hunter education program where over...
Fairfield Sun Times

HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature

HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
wdayradionow.com

NDSU hosting free Family Caregiver workshops

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and South Dakota State Universities are working together to present a series of virtual workshops designed to help family caregivers. The workshops are free and begin at noon Central time and last an hour. The first is scheduled for a week from today, January 19th...
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota lawmakers propose rental voucher, free student meal programs

(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of key issues are being discussed in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota legislative session marches on. A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing wait lists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans...
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Dakota?

South Dakota may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking of billionaires, but it turns out the state is home to one of the wealthiest individuals in the country. In this article, we take a closer loo k at the business empire and story behind South Dakota's top earner, delving into how they made their fortune and what they're doing with it.
sdstandardnow.com

Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a showcase for her delusions of grandeur about our economy

Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a carryover of her obsession with proclaiming that South Dakota is the number one state in just about anything that comes to her mind, particularly in the realm of economics. During the speech she went so far as to say that under her administration, South Dakota is an “example” that “America needs.”
KX News

How gas prices have changed in North Dakota this week

BISMARCK, N.D (STACKER) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic peaks reached in June […]
