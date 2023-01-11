North Dakota State Superintendent: State Board of Higher Education announces list of candidates for two open positions

Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Deadline extended for candidate applications to serve on North Dakota State Board of Higher Education
(Fargo, ND) -- The deadline is being extended for citizen candidates interested in serving on the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education. "We are looking for people that are committed to, invested in their community, their state, that have some commitment to public service," said State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
wdayradionow.com
Six apply for North Dakota Board of Higher Education
(Bismarck, ND) -- We're one step closer to filling out the North Dakota Higher Board of Education. State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Wednesday said six North Dakotans have applied for two positions on the North Dakota Board of Higher Education, which oversees the 11 colleges and universities in the state’s university system.
KFYR-TV
Lawmakers mull changes to North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System plan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you or a family member works for the state government, you really care about what benefits the state offers its employees. And lawmakers are looking to make big changes to those benefits this Legislative Session. You know what’s complicated? Benefits plans. But without getting too...
KFYR-TV
Bill would outlaw sanctuary cities in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill to ban sanctuary cities in North Dakota is making its way through the State Legislature. The bill would require the state, a political subdivision, or a higher-ed institution to work with federal authorities to verify or report the immigration status of an individual. “The...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislators working on Insulin cap
(Bismarck, ND) -- A bipartisan group of North Dakota legislators are working to keep the cost of insulin down for residents. Senate Bill 2140 would cap the price of the lifesaving drug at 25-dollars a month. The co-pays for medical supplies like test strips, glucose meters and insulin pens would...
basketballinsiders.com
North Dakota bill could give voters the power
The North Dakota House Judiciary Committee has advanced bill HCR 3002 which would allow voters to decide the future of legalized sports betting in ND. Should the proposed bill pass through the resolution, residents of North Dakota will be able to vote at the next general election in November 2024 as to whether state lawmakers must set the framework for an expanded legalized sportsbetting offering in North Dakota.
hubcityradio.com
Senator Jean Hunhoff react to Governor’s “State of the State” Address
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem laid out her legislative priorities in her “State of the State” speech this week. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says she heard the tone. Hunhoff says the Governor again made a point of cutting the sales tax on groceries.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
House committee hears bill that would eliminate state income tax for 60% of North Dakotans
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Representative Craig Headland is pushing his bill which would establish a flat tax on state income for higher earners, and eliminate income tax altogether for lower income residents. "We have excess dollars we've collected and the first thing that we should do is prioritize...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Game and Fish in need of volunteers
BISMARCK, N.D. – The Game and Fish Department has many programs that wouldn’t be possible without the help from volunteers. More than 500 volunteers help administer the Game and Fish Department’s many important educational programs statewide. The most popular is the mandatory hunter education program where over...
Fairfield Sun Times
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
wdayradionow.com
New Mobile App allows easier tracking of legislation in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new mobile app is allowing people to track North Dakota legislation more easily. The North Dakota Legislative Daily app was launched this week and gives users the ability to track bills in real time and to read the full text of bills. The app also indicates...
wdayradionow.com
NDSU hosting free Family Caregiver workshops
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and South Dakota State Universities are working together to present a series of virtual workshops designed to help family caregivers. The workshops are free and begin at noon Central time and last an hour. The first is scheduled for a week from today, January 19th...
Ag & Energy: Power grid in North Dakota
In North Dakota, the federal government is investing more in wind power in the hopes of one day having green energy power all our electrical grids.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota lawmakers propose rental voucher, free student meal programs
(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of key issues are being discussed in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota legislative session marches on. A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing wait lists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Dakota?
South Dakota may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking of billionaires, but it turns out the state is home to one of the wealthiest individuals in the country. In this article, we take a closer loo k at the business empire and story behind South Dakota's top earner, delving into how they made their fortune and what they're doing with it.
Squaw Gap, North Dakota officially renamed ‘Homesteaders Gap’ due to derogatory name
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Department of Interior has officially voted to remove the derogatory name from Squaw Gap, North Dakota, and rename it Homesteaders Gap. According to the Department of Interior, the vote comes after a year-long process to remove a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial […]
sdstandardnow.com
Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a showcase for her delusions of grandeur about our economy
Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a carryover of her obsession with proclaiming that South Dakota is the number one state in just about anything that comes to her mind, particularly in the realm of economics. During the speech she went so far as to say that under her administration, South Dakota is an “example” that “America needs.”
Snow Fleas??? Yep, They’re A Thing In North Dakota!
Chances are you've seen these creatures before but didn't know it.
How gas prices have changed in North Dakota this week
BISMARCK, N.D (STACKER) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic peaks reached in June […]
Comments / 1