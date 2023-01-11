Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Staffing shortages impacting hospital bed availability
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Healthcare facilities across the country are seeing massive staffing shortages, including here in Fargo, and it’s taking a toll on the number of available beds for patients in need. Capacity issues aren’t new for healthcare workers as hospitals have been battling it for...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo snow removal crews take advantage of weather break to focus on hardpack in residential areas
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo snow removal crews are out taking advantage of slightly warmer temperatures in their efforts to clear remaining ice and snow on the roads. "You know we apply product best we can and right now what we're going to do, we've been noticing that some of that hard packs been loosening up. The warmer temperatures are definitely helping us out," said Paul Feichtner, Public Works Services Manager for the City of Fargo.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo snow removal efforts to focus on residential neighborhoods beginning Sunday, January 15th
(Fargo, ND) -- Snow removal across Fargo will begin again this weekend. Fargo's Public Works crews will begin working to remove hard snowpack and ice from residential neighborhood road surfaces starting January 15th. The plowing operations will begin at 11 p.m, and continue through 3:30 p.m on Monday, January 16th.
wdayradionow.com
1-13-23 Weather & Ag In Focus
18:59 - Clay County Extension Educator Randy Nelson to answer lawn and garden questions. If you wish to join Randy's newsletter you can find his contact info at this link here. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along with Ag Director Bridgette Readel, for an in-depth look on weather...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Library to closed Sunday through Tuesday
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Public Library has announced it will be closed Sunday through Tuesday, January 17th for staff training and space reorganization. The library typically closes to the public for staff training on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year, the closure is expanded so the team can reorganize the library space.
kvrr.com
Cost of Eggs Soaring Across the Region
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A lingering bird flu combined with higher labor prices have driven up the price of eggs. Consumers across the country have seen a spike in egg prices. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed to over $4.25 in December. More than twice the year before. Fargo-Moorhead area egg prices are reaching nearly $6 a dozen.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo officials announce holiday closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's City Offices will be closing on Monday, January 16th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Fargo Public Library and Fargo Cass Public Health offices will also be closing on Jan 16. This includes specific MATBUS services; like NDSU's campus circulator, and routes 31, 32, 33, 34, 36, and NDSU TapRide. All garbage and recycling collection schedules will still be active, along with Fargo's Landfill and Hazardous Waste Facility.
valleynewslive.com
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
wdayradionow.com
NDSU given $500,000 grant to research river ice and create education initiatives
(Fargo, ND) -- A local university is receiving a grant from a national organization to study the impacts of river ice. NDSU is receiving a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation's Division of Chemical, Bioengineering, Environmental, and Transport Systems (CBET). The research will be look to investigate the impacts of events often caused by river ice; including flooding, ice jams, and bank erosion. The study will also look to find mitigation and prevention methods to prevent possible natural disasters, while also focusing on providing educational material to K-12 educators and the general public through seminars and workshops.
wdayradionow.com
1-13-23 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4
00:15 - Pick 6 with Sports Director Big Game James McCarty. Bonnie and Friends is giving away a $25 gift certificate to Fargo Billiards & Gastropub. Click this link here to summit your picks for a chance to win!. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m. Subscribe on Spotify,...
q957.com
Herd fall to Fargo 6-3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell, 3-6, to the Fargo Force during the Herd’s Hockey Moms Night on Friday. The Stampede are now 12-17-1 this season with a win percentage of .450. The Force started the scoring with a goal just over halfway through...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Featured: Forestry
(Fargo, ND) -- Scott Liudah, Fargo's City Forester, spoke to WDAY Radio about the roles and responsibilities of the department, how they manage species trees across the city, and how they work to educate the public about trees in their neighborhoods. Forestry. The Forestry Department's primary goal is to manage...
wdayradionow.com
Garden planning in 2023 - WAG In Focus - 1-13-23
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel Chief Meteorologist Dean Wysocki, and Meteorologist Justin storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics. Todays Guest is Randy Nelson, Clay County Extension agent. You can always join our conversation and ask question by calling in at 701-293-9000 between 1:00 and 2:00 pm...
wdayradionow.com
NDSU hosting free Family Caregiver workshops
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and South Dakota State Universities are working together to present a series of virtual workshops designed to help family caregivers. The workshops are free and begin at noon Central time and last an hour. The first is scheduled for a week from today, January 19th...
wdayradionow.com
Bismarck man injured following rollover crash outside of Valley City
(Valley City, ND) -- A man is treating non-life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash 15 miles west of Valley City. The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) says Joel Gustafson, a 65-year-old man from Bismarck, was driving eastbound on I-94 when he lost control of his vehicle and entered the north ditch. Authorities say the vehicle overturned and came to a rest on it's wheels. In the accident report, NDHP officials say there were patches of ice and frost on the highway.
wdayradionow.com
1-12-23 Tuesdays with Tony
03:23 - Horace City Council Member Naomi Burkland talks with Tony about her experiences on the council and about living in the city of Horace. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people...
wdayradionow.com
Honor Guard spokesman says plans moving forward for private use facility at Fargo National Cemetery
(Fargo, ND) -- A member of the Fargo Honor Guard says the group is moving forward in their efforts to build a private use facility at the Fargo National Cemetery. "We want a private use facility out there for the veterans and more importantly the veteran's families. There's no facilities out there. You know the prairie it's beautiful but on days like today it's cold and we just want somewhere where the families can go and warm up and get out of the elements," said Honor Guard spokesman Tom Krabbenhoft.
valleynewslive.com
Snow crews clearing residential roads and tricky, snow-piled intersections
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Weeks after winter storms dumped several inches of snow across the Valley, crews are still cleaning up and prepping for whatever Mother Nature has up her sleeve next. Wednesday marked day one of three for Fargo crews as they’ve descended into neighborhoods to clear...
valleynewslive.com
FM Frostival celebration begins tomorrow
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo-Moorhead’s six week long Frostival celebration starts on January 14th, and runs through February 25th. The yearly celebration was developed to combat the cold winter months in our area and is packed with indoor and outdoor event for the entire family. There are...
wdayradionow.com
Medora Musical announces 2023 audition dates
(Dickinson, ND) -- The Medora Musical is set to hold auditions for its 2023 shows. In-person auditions are being held the last weekend of January in Bismarck and Fargo. Officials dates include:. Bismarck -- January 28th. Fargo -- January 29th. Memphis, TN -- February 2nd-6th As you can notice above,...
