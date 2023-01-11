Making a seasoned comedian like Jerry Seinfeld break up with laughter is one of the greatest achievements that anyone can reach in comedy. It's one thing when his fellow "Seinfeld" starring cast members like Jason Alexander or Julia Louis-Dreyfus caused Seinfeld to lose his composure during filming, or even regular guests like Jerry Stiller or Wayne Knight. However, when an actor not already in his inner circle manages the feat, you know it's something special. And when that person goes on to play the most notorious drug lord in the Southwest, it's even more fun to reflect on.

18 HOURS AGO