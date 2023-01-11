Read full article on original website
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
Criminal Minds Star Joe Mantegna Loves That The Show Is Based On A Real-Life Organization
Joe Mantegna began his acting career with a stream of steady work in several high-profile television series, including "Bosom Buddies," "The Greatest American Hero," and "Simon & Simon" (via IMDb). Today, audiences associate Mantegna with his TV work, but it's the character of special agent David Rossi from "Criminal Minds: Evolution" that the thespian is best known for.
The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Says The Oddest Body-Shaming Incident Cost Her An Acting Gig
For fans of "The Big Bang Theory," Melissa Rauch is easily one of the most recognizable outside of the main cast of friends. This is on account of Rauch's character, Bernadette Rostenkowski, having quite a distinctive voice and demeanor. With a soft and high-pitched voice, Bernadette usually appears to be sweet and caring, which she is, though she sometimes manages to hide the fire and explosive anger that tends to manifest when she is frustrated.
Hopper And Joyce's Relationship On Stranger Things Was Not A Forgone Conclusion
When "Stranger Things" dropped its first season on Netflix in 2016, it quickly rocketed to popularity, turning its cast into superstars in the years since. In particular, the paranormal thriller series was a career revival for Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce Byers, and made a leading man of David Harbour, who portrays the fan favorite Jim Hopper, police chief of Hawkins, Indiana.
Why You Rarely Hear From Jon Cryer Anymore
Even though Jon Cryer is not a massive star, he is certainly a Hollywood veteran with a few standout roles under his belt. After his noteworthy appearances in the popular TV shows "Two and a Half Men" and "Supergirl" along with the film that sparked his career, "Pretty in Pink," the talented actor has been the subject of a respectable amount of media coverage over the decades.
Cary Elwes Says Stranger Things Is 'Much More Terrifying' Than His Time Filming Saw
Cary Elwes, the man who played Dr. Lawrence Gordon in "Saw," joined the "Stranger Things" cast in its third season. Enlisted to play Mayor Larry Kline, Elwes portrayed a crooked politician with his own interests at heart over the safety of his community. "Stranger Things 3" was the first time fans really got a look at the larger picture of Hawkins. For the first two seasons, the series focused on Will (Noah Schnapp) going missing, Will's lingering connection to the Mind Flayer and the Upside Down, and the group of friends who battled the horrors flooding into their world.
Why Shia LaBeouf Was Never The Same After Transformers
There was a time when Shia LaBeouf was paving a path to be the next big thing in Hollywood. Following a similar road as many other performers, LaBeouf was a child actor made famous by the Disney Channel, seemingly destined to become an A-list star. After landing the lead role in one of 2007's biggest blockbusters, "Transformers." LaBeouf was on the fast track to Hollywood stardom.
Bryan Cranston Is Still Totally Down For A Malcolm In The Middle Revival
Just saying that the Wilkersons of "Malcolm in the Middle" represented the typical American family would be like calling "The Brady Bunch" modern and down to Earth. The series, which starred Frankie Muniz as the title character, gave us endless examples over seven seasons of how family dysfunction can be downright hilarious. Flash forward to today, it's hard now hard to think of Bryan Cranston, who played Malcolm's dad, Hal, without him wearing a black pork pie hat while sporting a bloodstained goatee. And despite "Breaking Bad" sending him towards mostly dramatic roles, he's recently expressed interest in stepping back into the fictional shoes of Hal.
Whatever Happened To Skinny Pete From Breaking Bad?
Although AMC's massive hit series, "Breaking Bad," certainly hits the notes of a crime drama, it has so many more elements than tense action and dramatic twists. A lot of "Breaking Bad" takes place at Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) home, demonstrating how his life of crime eventually starts to twist and destroy his domestic life. Crucially, despite all the terrible things that happen in the show, it can also be really funny.
Showrunner Erica Messer Didn't Want Criminal Minds: Evolution To Come Across As The Sopranos - Exclusive
Erica Messer has been with "Criminal Minds" since its inception way back in 2005, having worked as a writer, producer, and showrunner for the popular series. Now, she's helming the revival that streams on Paramount+ called "Criminal Minds: Evolution," her take on a continuation of the original show, which left CBS in 2020 after 15 seasons.
Family Guy Fans Are Blunt About Why Lois And Peter Deserve Each Other
Adult animated programs focused on a hilarious yet deeply dysfunctional family are hardly a rarity in the television world. Even around the turn of the century, shows like "The Simpsons" and "King of the Hill" had the formula down to a science, but that didn't stop Seth MacFarlane from adding another to the mix. MacFarlane's "Family Guy" premiered in January 1999 but was canceled a mere few years later in 2002. Nevertheless, the ever-growing fanbase couldn't be ignored, resulting in its triumphant return to TV in 2005 with the long-awaited release of Season 4.
Bryan Cranston Made Jerry Lose It During An Episode Of Seinfeld
Making a seasoned comedian like Jerry Seinfeld break up with laughter is one of the greatest achievements that anyone can reach in comedy. It's one thing when his fellow "Seinfeld" starring cast members like Jason Alexander or Julia Louis-Dreyfus caused Seinfeld to lose his composure during filming, or even regular guests like Jerry Stiller or Wayne Knight. However, when an actor not already in his inner circle manages the feat, you know it's something special. And when that person goes on to play the most notorious drug lord in the Southwest, it's even more fun to reflect on.
Sigourney Weaver Says Her Working Girl Character Would Definitely Be Into Crypto These Days
Sigourney Weaver has been busy the last few years, starring in "Avatar: The Way of Water" and appearing in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." However, the Golden Globe-winning actress is a veteran in the industry, so keeping busy isn't anything new for her. Weaver got her start in the industry in the late...
Whatever Happened To Crazy Caroline From That '70s Show?
"That '70s Show" followed the trials and tribulations of what it's like to come of age in a small, do-nothing town in the middle of Wisconsin. The main cast of friends went through various ups and downs, figuring out what they wanted to achieve in life while becoming romantically entangled with one another and other kids around. Of course, the main romantic pairings on the show consisted of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) as well as Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Kelso (Ashton Kutcher).
If The Latest Law & Order Promo Is Just Trolling Bensler Fans, There's Going To Be Blood In The Streets
NBC took things to troll level: 5,000 this week on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" with a glorious post-show tease of Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) possibly sharing a tender moment together and kissing — after years of being "just friends." And boy, are fans freaking out about it.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Have Some Heated Words About Tara And Rebecca's Split
"Criminal Minds" profiler Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler) hasn't had the best luck when it's come to romantic relationships. When Daryl Wright (Gale Harold), her first ex-husband, shows up in Season 14, we get plenty of flashbacks showing how their marriage issues started with his drug use. When he seeks her help, his current spouse reveals to Lewis that he still talks about her a lot, and the two finally make amends for the past.
John Larroquette Still Hasn't Watched The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movies Despite Narrating Them
Though John Larroquette has been acting in a variety of roles for nearly 50 years, the performer is known primarily for his comedic work in shows like "Night Court," and "The John Larroquette Show." Still, that hasn't stopped the actor from broadening his horizons with a wide scope of credits on his resume that shows he can handle just about anything. As a result, Larroquette is also well known for roles in series like "The Practice" and "Boston Legal" (via IMDb).
Nico Parker Discusses Details About Her Key Role As Pedro Pascal's Daughter In The Last Of Us - Exclusive Interview
After making her acting debut in director Tim Burton's 2019 live-action adaptation of Walt Disney's "Dumbo," actor Nico Parker is facing a much different kind of beast in "The Last of Us" — a virus that leads to a brain infection and, ultimately, animalistic behavior in humans worldwide. In...
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Buzzing Over Olivia's Powerful Scream
A good scream can be incredibly cathartic. When the weight of the world rests on your shoulders, and you've been dealt more cards than you can handle, sometimes all you can do is let out a primal yell to let everyone else know how fed up you are. Movies and TV know this all too well, and the right scream can send chills down viewers' spines.
